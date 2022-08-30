Read full article on original website
Remembering Tom Seaver, Two Years After His DeathIBWAAQueens, NY
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Morris Township Moves To Lower Energy Costs by Exploring Energy Aggregation & Natural GasMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Pro and Con on Retirement of Willie Mays Number By The MetsIBWAAQueens, NY
Disgraced Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Spotted Partying In N.Y.C. As Investigations & Lawsuits Against Him Pile Up
Rudy Giuliani is being hit with investigations and lawsuits left and right, but the former New York City mayor still has time to party. The disgraced lawyer was spotted at Halswell Green's, a Times Square bar, celebrating radio personality and podcaster Lauren Conlin's birthday. Giuliani, who attended the event with his girlfriend, Dr. Maria Ryan, was seen listening to music, dancing and chatting with other guests throughout the night. An eyewitness shared people at the bar were actually very "excited" to see him. "It was a little jarring," the witness added. "There was kind of a commotion when he arrived...
NBC New York
NYCHA Found Arsenic in the Water Two Weeks Ago—Tenants Only Found Out Friday Night
This article was originally published on Sept 2 10:42pm EDT by THE CITY. The city’s public housing authority discovered traces of arsenic in the tap water at one of its biggest developments in Manhattan, the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village, THE CITY has learned. Late Friday, NYCHA...
NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More
Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
Woman fatally shot in head on sidewalk by Union Square
A woman was fatally shot in the head about a block from Union Square early Thursday morning. The woman was shot at E. 14th Street and Irving Place in Gramercy just after 5 a.m.
NBC New York
Woman Who Bought $17 Million Tribeca Penthouse Says She Was Lied to About Doorman
A New York City woman has filed a lawsuit after she said she thought she was buying a $19 million dollar penthouse in Tribeca, that was supposed to come with a full-time doorman. But the lawsuit says the seven-story condo building at 37 Warren Street only has a part-time doorman...
NBC New York
Manhattan Groping Suspect Nabbed After Summer of Late-Night Assaults
A 20-year-old man from New York City was arrested early Saturday in connection to a string of late-night groping incidents up and down the island of Manhattan, police said. Damian Baeza Rendon was arrested around 3:45 a.m. on charges of sexual abuse and forcible touching, linked to three separate incidents stretching back to late June.
More buses carrying asylum seekers arrive in NYC from Texas
Another group of buses carrying asylum seekers arrived in New York City from Texas Tuesday.
Phys.org
Study reveals pipeline from public housing to prison in New York City
Against the backdrop of the United States registering the highest incarceration rates in the world, scholars at the Columbia University Center for Justice, The CUNY Graduate Center and Washington University in St. Louis have identified a distinct pipeline leading from public housing developments to prison. In a study published in...
NBC New York
Street Closures for West Indian American Labor Day Celebrations
This weekend is the return of in-person Labor Day celebrations and plenty of streets in Brooklyn are expected to be packed. The West Indian American Day Junior Carnival kicks off tomorrow Saturday and the Labor Day parade and festival will be on Monday, Sept. 5. Here are the streets that...
Teens beat, stab man on Brooklyn subway train for $30
Three teens repeatedly beat and stabbed a man on a Brooklyn subway train this week before fleeing with $30, police said Friday as they released surveillance images of the suspects.
philstockworld.com
‘Sanctuary City’ NYC Buckles As Migrant Hotel, Intake Center Plans Fall Apart
Now, the Department of Homeless Services tells the NY Post that it’s abandoned a plan to operate an intake and processing center for the new arrivals, alongside a 600-room shelter at the ROW NYC hotel on 8th Ave. in Midtown – a yet-to-open facility that was supposed to be up and running two weeks ago.
Man beaten to death in Brooklyn basement
The 5:30 a.m. melee left one man with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn around 6 a.m.
NBC New York
J'Ouvert and West Indian American Day Parade Back After 2-Year Hiatus
The widely celebrated West Indian American Day Carnival parade is entering its 55th year and will be back in full swing after modifications due to the pandemic. Participants are expected to flood the parkway this weekend for a range of events after celebrating virtually in past years. To say that many are happy to be back celebrating in person may be an understatement, with the excitement in Brooklyn palpable in the days leading up to the joyous time.
Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
brickunderground.com
5 houses for rent in Brooklyn and Queens if you want more space but can't afford to buy
If your dream is to live in a house, there are lots of arguments you could make for renting a house in New York City instead of following a more traditional plan of saving up and buying in the suburbs. It's a shortcut to getting the benefits of more space and privacy—while living close to what NYC has to offer.
More human remains found at New York water treatment plant
NEW YORK — New York City police are investigating after employees at a state Department of Environmental Protection wastewater facility found what is believed to be human remains, just hours after finding a leg. What appeared to be a human leg, with a foot attached, was found on a...
newyorkled.com
NYC’s West Indian Day Carnival / Parade & Other Events for 2022
West Indian American Day Carnival is Back for Labor Day Weekend 2022. Taking place in Brooklyn, NYC with most items requiring purchased tickets. Visit the official site for additional details on any/all of that which appears on this page. Most if not all are taking place at the Brooklyn Museum,...
22-year-old woman 'shocked' after being attacked on subway train in Manhattan
A young woman's account of being attacked on a New York City subway is going viral, and now she's speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News about the harrowing incident.
Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx man died after he was hit by a car in Brooklyn late Friday night, police said. Gamalier Reyes-De Los Santos, 40, was walking in the middle lane of the Belt Parkway near Exit 9 at around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car being driven by a […]
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York: 2 Dead, 1 Fighting For Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley has turned into a major tragedy. New Yorkers are now helping the family. On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported three people were pulled from a lake in the Catskills after drowning. In a tragic update, we've learned two people are dead, including an 18-year-old. A 21-year-old is fighting for her life.
