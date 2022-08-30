Syracuse is football is set to host over 50 recruits on Saturday for the Orange's season opener against Louisville. Included in that group are two SEC commits, All Syracuse has learned. Texas A&M offensive line commit Naquil Betrand and Florida defensive line commit Will Norman are on campus for the visit. They will be in attendance Saturday night when the Orange faces the Cardinals to kick off the 2022 season.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO