Opinion/Jefferson and Alles: Shut down RI’s Maximum Security prison

By Leonard Jefferson and Anusha Alles
 4 days ago
Today, as Rhode Islanders shop and eat in Garden City’s air-conditioned, high-end stores, 292 human beings are trapped down the street in a solid brick building with no functioning ventilation or air conditioning systems.

This is Rhode Island’s Maximum Security facility, where incarcerated people went on hunger strike last fall and again on August 22. A Rhode Island federal judge found Max unfit for habitation over four decades ago — yet the state never stopped condemning people to its brutal conditions.

In 1977, Judge Raymond Pettine wrote that the building’s “antiquated” ventilation system “lowers resistance to disease.” His words foreshadowed R.I. Department of Corrections’ massive failure to control the COVID outbreak in 2020. Despite months of protests, a petition, op-eds, and an action in which six medical professionals were arrested calling for preventative decarceration in light of the prison conditions, the state released only 76 people across the entire ACI. In fact, the number of people detained pretrial climbed by 20% between April and October that year. Once COVID reached Max in November, it spread like wildfire, infecting 90% of the population within a month and killing an elderly incarcerated man.

Conditions in Max today are inhumane and life-threatening. R.I. Department of Corrections (RIDOC) and R.I. Brotherhood of Correctional Officers are currently making every effort to deny the existence of the ongoing hunger strike, claiming that prisoners are hoarding commissary food while incarcerated people report correctional officers tearing up their cells to confiscate commissary goods.

Nevertheless, RIDOC itself acknowledges that the building is unsafe. This admission appears in a 2016 newsletter to the Max population; a July 19, 2021 capital improvement request from RIDOC Director Patricia Coyne-Fague; and Coyne-Fague’s March 2022 public testimony against restricting use of solitary confinement.

Incarcerated people write of toxic mold, skin lesions, rodent infestation, contaminated water, abusive medical staff and correctional officers who are making hundreds of thousands in overtime pay. In the last few weeks, prisoners have been subject to temperatures in the high 90s for days on end. Prolonged heat exposure can damage the central nervous and circulatory systems, and has long term effects on organ systems like the kidneys. People with severe mental illness — 15-20% of the R.I. prison population — are four times more likely to die from heat-related complications. Over the past 17 years, 22 people imprisoned in Texas have been killed by extreme heat.

As summer comes to an end, incarcerated people at Max are preparing themselves for equally unbearable winter temperatures. Forty-five years after Judge Pettine’s ruling, Max’s heating and ventilation system is still “incapable of providing minimally adequate heating according to relevant public health standards.”

Why is Max still open? As infectious diseases — including resurfacing polio — proliferate and the climate catastrophe escalates, we must examine the state of our prisons. The world is in crisis and incarcerated people are on the frontlines. Unlike the millions of people who are forced to migrate as climate refugees, prisoners cannot relocate. Incarcerated people have been left to die during evacuations for floods, hurricanes, deep freezes, heat waves, and loss of power, from New Orleans, Texas, Florida and South Carolina to Brooklyn.

In this era, prisons are prime breeding grounds for communicable infections because of their dense population, poor sanitation and inadequate ventilation. While their walls keep incarcerated people out of sight, they cannot stop transmission of disease to the larger population.

We can no longer house human beings in carceral death traps. Systems change is required of us. In the immediate term, RIDOC must reclassify and redistribute Max’s population across other facilities, all of which present their own hazards and require renovation. For sustainable change, Rhode Island's courts and legislature must work together to decrease the prison population by investing in education, housing, and jobs; decriminalizing survival; reforming our crushing probation system; and passing legislation like the Caregivers Bill, which implements alternatives to incarceration.

The world increasingly reminds us of our intertwined fates. It is vital that we all honor and act upon our shared desire to live with dignity.

Leonard Jefferson is a formerly incarcerated member of Direct Action for Rights and Equality’s Behind the Walls Organizing Committee. He was wrongfully incarcerated in R.I.’s Maximum Security facility from 1973-1985 and 2013-2019, when he was finally released after decades of self-advocacy. Anusha Alles is a staff organizer at Direct Action for Rights and Equality, where she organizes with the Behind the Walls Committee for the well-being of people impacted by incarceration.

