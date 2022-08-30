ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Mass. nurses union says it is neutral in Petty-Kennedy race

By Marco Cartolano, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

WORCESTER — The Massachusetts Nurses Association has said it will stay neutral in the contest to succeed state Sen. Harriette L. Chandler and warns that a mailer from the campaign of Mayor Joseph M. Petty could be misleading.

Petty is facing former YWCA of Central Massachusetts executive Robyn K. Kennedy in the Democratic primary to succeed Chandler, a Worcester Democrat who is retiring.

"The Massachusetts Nurses Association chose not to make an endorsement in the race as we found both candidates demonstrated their commitment to the values of our nurses, health care professionals and the patients they fight to protect," the nurses union said in a statement Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVSZp_0hbOmikN00

The union said both campaigns were made aware of its decision and warned that a mailer sent by the Petty campaign may mislead voters into thinking the union had endorsed him.

More: Donna Colorio could be Worcester mayor with a Senator Petty; PAC calls her 'radical'

The nurses union did not describe the mailer, but the Petty campaign sent one out that contained a quote from Ellen Smith, a medical ICU nurse at UMass Memorial Medical Center and member of the union. The quote was included with a headshot next to quotes and photos of a few others giving their support to Petty.

"Nurses across the Senate district know they have a friend in Joe Petty. He has stood with us and delivered," Smith is quoted as saying.

"We are proud of the support of everyone on the mailer – including Ellen representing many nurses," Petty campaign chair William Eddy said in a statement. "The Petty campaign received and confirmed every person’s quote and identification on our mailer, and we are very confident that we are the only party to do so that is involved in this 2022 campaign cycle for the First Worcester District."

Nurses represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association at St. Vincent Hospital went on strike for more than nine months largely over patient-to-nurse ratios. Throughout the strike various politicians and community leaders, including Petty, lent their support to the nurses. The nurses ratified a contract with the hospital in January.

The Democratic primary for the 1st Worcester District is Sept. 6 and the general election is Nov. 8.

No Republican candidates will appear on the ballot. Lisa Mair of Berlin will appear in the general ballot as an unenrolled candidate.

The 1st Worcester District includes part of Worcester, Berlin, Boylston, Northborough and West Boylston.

More: State Legislature: Who's running in Central Massachusetts?

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Mass. nurses union says it is neutral in Petty-Kennedy race

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Khrystian King: Tanisha Sullivan the leader we need on Beacon Hill

It was a beautiful late August afternoon this past Monday in the City of Worcester, standing in the sunshine with former Rep. Joe Kennedy III, members of the SEIU Local 509, committee leaders and activists, clergy, elected officials and so many others at the corner of University Park and Crystal Street. We all gathered to help Tanisha Sullivan win Tuesday’s primary and become the commonwealth’s next secretary of state.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

The Worcester Housing Authority held a groundbreaking Monday for “A Place to Live,” a $7.7 million, 24-unit building on Lewis Street that will provide permanent housing and wraparound care for the homeless. The building is the first of its kind in the state. The model offers permanent, supportive, micro-housing units for those who have been chronically homeless. At 38 Lewis St., a three-story, 13,340-square-foot building will include 24 fully furnished studio apartments and a unit for a resident manager and space for group meetings. The development received funding of more than $2 million from the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development.
WEST BOYLSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berlin, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
West Boylston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WRTA, transit union ratify 3-year pact that includes raises, increased pension contributions

WORCESTER — The Worcester Regional Transit Authority and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 22 representing bus drivers and mechanics have ratified a three-year contract that raises wages 11% and increases employer pension contributions. “This gives us labor stability for the next three years,” WRTA Administrator Dennis J. Lipka said Friday....
WORCESTER, MA
WUPE

Could This be the Strangest Death in Massachusetts in Recent Years?

Lately, we have been examining some weird Massachusetts laws. (you can check out 31 of them by going here) As I was checking out the laws, I was also looking at some weird Massachusetts stories in general. One of the stories I came across was pretty eyebrow-rising. I'm not sure how I missed it when it was initially published a couple of years ago but in case you missed it, I'm here to share it with you.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Central Massachusetts#Ywca Of#Democratic#Senate
WUPE

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
WPRI 12 News

4 RI beaches closed to swimming

The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
WCVB

Leominster, Massachusetts, boy reported missing, police say

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster, Massachusetts, police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Police said David Abreu is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. David wears dark-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a black camo backpack.
LEOMINSTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Belated no more: East Brookfield to celebrate 100th year after 2-year wait Sept. 17

EAST BROOKFIELD — While he’s the community’s most famous resident, Cornelius McGillicuddy was already 58 when his hometown of East Brookfield was incorporated. Connie Mack, as he was known, was revered as “The Grand Old Man of Baseball” and spent his younger years on the baseball fields of the Brookfields before becoming a fixture in the Philadelphia Athletics’ dugout.
EAST BROOKFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Man charged with illegally hunting bear at Massachusetts campground

WASHINGTON - A man is facing charges after allegedly killing a bear illegally at a Massachusetts campground this summer.Environmental police said they learned on July 5 that a bear had been killed in the area of Washington in Berkshire County. "The individual had initially stated he killed the animal at a home, claiming property owner/personal protection rights; however, the investigation determined the bear had been killed at a nearby campground," police said in a statement. "Witness interviews provided that the bear was not destructive and fled the area after encountering dogs at the camp site."The man, who was not identified, was charged with hunting a bear out of season, and police seized his bow and arrows.   
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

Massachusetts is One of the Absolute Laziest States in the U.S.

In terms of its age in American history, Massachusetts is one of the oldest states in the United States. The 'Founding Fathers' had so much history either in or around the New England area in working hard to help with the creation of this country, you might think that our heritage rubbed on our state. Unfortunately, you would be very wrong.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Labor Day: What's open, what's closed

Monday is Labor Day. Here's what is open and closed:. Mail: No regular delivery. Worcester spray parks: Open until 7 p.m. City beaches and pools closed. Worcester trash collection: There will be no trash or recycling collection. Pickups will be made one day later for the remainder of the week.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy