City, county need to get sewer issues fixed

Thanks to the City of Bremerton and Kitsap County for once again for polluting Dyes Inlet, Oyster Bay, Ostrich Bay and the Chico/Silverdale area. It's been happening over and over again for years. These waterways literally stink. No contact orders have been issued for almost all of August — just in time to ruin enjoying the best recreational time of the year. The excuses are many. The solutions never come. The maintenance and foresight people need to be fired. This is a disgrace and is totally unacceptable not only to the overtaxed waterfront owners but the recreational public as well. Heads need to roll.

Jim Short, Bremerton