Bremerton, WA

Thanks to all who made the fair special this year

By Roxanne Gihl, Bremerton
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 4 days ago
I'm thinking about all the effort and optimism that went into making this year's Kitsap Fair & Rodeo a reality with gratitude. The logistics, the volunteering, the managing of so many complexities, to then come up with five days of entertainment and education at a very reasonable price by today's standards (free or $10 for parking if needed) is really something!

So many people have been preparing for this for months, each in their own way and most without compensation, I'm sure — bringing what they've grown or made or studied up on, sharing their special talents...

Good work, everybody and looking forward to the 100th Kitsap Fair next year, nice!

Roxanne Gihl, Bremerton

Kitsap Sun

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

