WSLS
Disabled tractor trailer cleared on I-81 in Wythe County
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:15 p.m.:. According to VDOT, the scene has been cleared. A disabled tractor trailer is causing delays on I-81 in Wythe County, VDOT said. Authorities said the tractor trailer is at mile marker 59.5. Motorists can continue to expect delays throughout Friday evening while...
wcyb.com
Man dies following crash in Washington County, Virginia, police say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man died Tuesday following a crash which occurred on August 19 in Washington County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said a Jeep Cherokee was stopped in the northbound lanes for construction on U.S. Route 11 about a half-mile south of State Route 737. A Honda CRV was stopped behind the Jeep and a GMC Arcadia was at a stop behind the Honda, police added. Authorities said a Chevrolet Silverado driven 76-year-old Jack Worley, of Glade Spring, was going north and struck the rear of the GMC, causing a chain reaction. The Chevrolet then went off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, police said.
thetrek.co
AT Days 124-127: Damascus and the final days of Virginia
It had taken five weeks, but I’d finally reached the last miles of the AT in Virginia. A zero day in Damascus awaited. Here’s the detailed breakdown by day:. Day 124 – Stealth site, Deep Gap to Saunders Shelter (17 miles) Day 125 – Saunders Shelter to...
supertalk929.com
Glade Spring man dies from injuries suffered in Aug. 19 crash
A Glade Spring, Virginia man died this week following injuries he suffered in a chain reaction crash last month. The State Police report says Jack M Worley, 76, crashed into the rear of a vehicle stopped for construction on Route 11 in Washington County, Virginia on the afternoon of Aug. 19 causing the truck to run off the side of the road and strike an embankment.
VSP: 4-vehicle crash kills 1 in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Glade Springs man died Tuesday after spending nearly two weeks in the hospital following a crash on Route 11, police say. A report from Virginia State Police (VSP) revealed that a Jeep Cherokee, Honda CRV and GMC Arcadia were all stopped in the northbound lane on Aug. 19 due […]
One dead after being hit by a car in Mercer County
LAKE BOTTOM, WV (WVNS) — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Mercer County. Cpl. J.A. Conner with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, said they responded to a call on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in the Lake Bottom area of Mercer County. The call was in reference to someone in the […]
Virginia’s live Elk Cam is back!
VANSANT, Va. (WFXR) — The Elk Cam is back! The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has reactivated the live web camera just in time for mating season, when elk are most active and on the move in Virginia. The camera is located in Vansant in Buchanan County, overlooking restored grassland where Virginia’s elk herd roams. […]
Missing person reported out of Pike County, Kentucky
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Millard, Kentucky woman has been reported missing by the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post. They say 55-year-old Rebecca Slone was last seen on Aug. 8, 2022, in the Coal Run community of Pike County. Troopers say she is five-foot-three inches tall, 125 lbs., and has brown hair and eyes. […]
Scott County authorities searching for inmate who escaped work detail
DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) — Scott County authorities say they are actively searching for an inmate who escaped from work detail. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find Corey Lee Harbor, an inmate at the Duffield Regional Jail. The sheriff’s office believes Harbor is trying to get out of the area and may be […]
WDTV
Coal miner killed in West Virginia coal mine incident
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WDTV) - A miner has passed away following an incident at the Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine. The miner has been identified as Kristofer Ball, 34 of Chapmanville. Ball was fatally injured Thursday evening, according to Gov. Justice. On Friday, Gov. Justice and First Lady Justice...
mountain-topmedia.com
Second defendant pleads guilty to unemployment fraud scheme
ABINGDON, Va. — The second of two southwestern Virginia residents charged in an unemployment scheme has entered a guilty plea. Christopher Hammonds, 36, pleaded guilty Thursday to a single count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. In doing so, he joins Amie Hammonds, 33, who pleaded guilty to the same charge back in July.
VSP: Driver sustained life-threatening injuries in I-81 crash
GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — A two-vehicle crash on I-81 in Washington County Wednesday morning seriously injured one person, according to Virginia State Police (VSP). A Ford F-150 pick-up truck had been traveling southbound in the right lane when it stopped “just past the off-ramp for Exit 29,” a news release states. A tractor-trailer traveling […]
Father of three dies in West Virginia coal mine
An investigation is underway after a man in West Virginia died at the Kanawha Eagle Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County.
Pungo Farm pumpkin patch opening in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Pungo pumpkin farm is set to open in Nickelsville, Virginia on Saturday, complete with all the fall activities that accompany them. According to a Facebook post from Pungo Farms, the business opens its fields Saturday at 209 Pungo Drive. “Pungo Farms started in 2018 with a few chickens and a […]
Roan Mountain man sentenced after 2018 crash injures children
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously facing several charges for a 2018 crash has been sentenced in Carter County court. Marc Trubiano, of Roan Mountain, appeared in Carter County Circuit Court on Monday. Trubiano’s charges stemmed from a crash along State Route 362 Mary Patton Highway in November 2018. The Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
Four old mine portals closed near Coeburn
COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Energy recently closed four mine portals that were close to homes just outside of Coeburn. Old mine portals can be dangerous to the public as they often contain hazards, including dangerous gases. “Due to the proximity to town and the evidence of ATV traffic in this area, […]
Father arrested, charged in death of 12-year-old Van Lear girl
The Van Lear teen was reported missing, but later found dead on Aug. 11.
mountain-topmedia.com
Pike man accused of beating girlfriend with board, crowbar
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man was arrested on a felony assault charge, after being accused of severely beating his girlfriend on two occasions. John Collins, 25, of Red Creek Road, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a charge of second-degree assault. He is accused of beating his girlfriend...
Target practice leads to local schools on temporary lockdown
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Schools in the Hampton area were placed under a soft lockdown after a report of shots fired near the area on Friday. According to Carter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Abby Frye, the incident occurred around noon when Carter County 911 received a report of shots fired near the […]
