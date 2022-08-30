ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Here is the SC High School Football Media Poll rankings after Week 1 of SCHSL football

By Joe Dandron, Greenville News
 4 days ago
The rankings are out.

Dutch Fork remains as the unanimous No. 1 team in Class AAAAA, Southside Christian received first-place votes despite being winless and South Pointe and Northwestern are the definitive top two teams in Class AAAA. Daniel, the Upstate Super 25's top team, remains as the top ranked Class AAA squad.

Here are the rankings from the SC Prep Football Media Poll following the first two games of the South Carolina High School League football season:

Class AAAAA

1. Dutch Fork (19)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Hillcrest

4. Byrnes

5. Dorman

6. Sumter

7. Gaffney

8. TL Hanna

9. Spartanburg

10. Summerville

Others receiving votes: River Bluff, Lexington, Mauldin, White Knoll, Socastee, Clover JL Mann

Class AAAA

1. South Pointe (17)

2. Northwestern (2)

3. AC Fora

4. West Florence

5. South Florence

6. Hartsville

7. Irmo

8. Catawba Ridge

9. James Island

10. (tie) Indian Land

10. (tie) Ridge View

Others receiving votes: York, Wilson, Greenwood, Westside, Greenville, South Aiken, Pickens, West Ashley, Riverside Myrtle Beach

Class AAA

1. Daniel (17)

2. Camden (2)

3. Dillon

4. Powdersville

5. Clinton

6. Gilbert

7. Seneca

8. Woodruff

9. Hanahan

10. Beaufort

Others receiving votes: Brookland-Cayce, Chapman, Union County, Belton Honea Path, Chester, Crestwood, Lower Richland, Manning, Marlboro County, Pendleton, Wren, Aynor

Class AA

1. Saluda (6)

2. Abbeville (2)

3. Oceanside Collegiate (7)

4. Barnwell (3)

5. Fairfield Central

6. Gray Collegiate

7. Wade Hampton

8. Cheraw

9. Buford

10. Silver Bluff

Others receiving votes: Marion, Woodland, Pelion, Pageland Central, Newberry, Chesterfield, Lee Central, Landrum, Andrew Jackson, Crescent, Strom Thurmond

Class A

1. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (14)

2. Christ Church (1)

3. Southside Christian (3)

4. Whale Branch

5. Johnsonville

6. St. Joseph’s

7. Baptist Hill

8. Lamar

9. Lewisville (1)

10. Lake View

Others receiving votes: Latta, Calhoun County, Estill, Whitmire, Ridge Spring-Monetta

Joe Dandron covers high school sports and more for The Greenville News.

#High School Football#Southside High School#Football Games#American Football
