Police: ‘Smash and grab’ thefts from vehicles investigated in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS – City police are warning of recent “smash and grab” thefts from vehicles in Saratoga Springs that occurred Monday into Tuesday.

Police responded to multiple incidents where vehicle windows were smashed and purses, wallets and other items were stolen, police said.

The first incident happened at the YMCA on West Avenue, the second at Metabolic Fitness on Gick Road, police said.

They happened in the early morning hours when the businesses were open. Police identified a possible suspect’s vehicle as a newer-model gray minivan seen in the area, prior to the crimes.

Police reminded the public to place any valuables left in a vehicle out of sight, or in the trunk to limit the possibility of such thefts happening.

