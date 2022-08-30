ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New boosters sent out to Oregon to combat COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. — Updated COVID-19 boosters can now be administered in the entire state of Oregon. “With much appreciation to the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup for its ongoing commitment, I am pleased to say the group met last night and reaffirmed the authorization of the new updated bivalent booster by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D. MSEd, health officer and state epidemiologist at Oregon Health Authority (OHA). “With that agreement, we can begin to offer the booster. We expect a full statement from the workgroup in the coming days.”
Join Us and Adopt One Block!

KATU, NW Natural and Subaru of Portland have teamed up with Adopt One Block to make our city cleaner and happier. This program allows each of us to care for the block we love the most, when and how we want. When you sign-up, Adopt One Block will supply all...
Oregon's timber industry receives big boost with $41 million grant

A big boost for Oregon's timber industry with $41-million dollars coming from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. It is going to the Oregon Mass Timber Coalition. The grant was given in order to grow the emerging mass timber industry in Oregon. Mass timber refers to engineered wood, a building material...
Firefighters remain to secure brush fire in eastern Oregon

ONTARIO, Ore., (CBS2) — Both lanes of Interstate-84 is back open in eastern Oregon after a brush fire shut down the roadway. As of Friday, the fire was mapped at 1,258 acres and is 100% contained. Oregon transportation officials say a vehicle fire on the eastbound side of Interstate...
Oregon Outdoors

It's time for another Oregon Adventure! Today we're going on a fishing expedition perfect for Labor Day!
Man catches 18.5-pound lake trout in Maine

A man fishing on Sebago Lake in Maine last week caught the fish of a lifetime: a 38-inch lake trout weighing in at more than 18.5 pounds. Gary Theriault of Naples was trolling the lake last Friday morning when he got a huge hit on his fishing rod. After landing...
