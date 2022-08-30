Read full article on original website
Post Register
Idaho law enforcement warns of 'Skittles' and 'Rainbow' fentanyl
Idaho State Police are warning people about a surge in new types of fentanyl called “skittles” or “rainbow.”. Skittles fentanyl resemble pieces of brightly colored candy, while rainbow fentanyl is usually chalky or in powder form, according to a press release from ISP. This release comes on the tail of Coeur d’Alene Police seizing about 50 of these multi-colored pills over the weekend. Of all seized pills, no matter the color, “M-30” was imprinted on them, per the release.
Firefighters remain to secure brush fire in eastern Oregon
ONTARIO, Ore., (CBS2) — Both lanes of Interstate-84 is back open in eastern Oregon after a brush fire shut down the roadway. As of Friday, the fire was mapped at 1,258 acres and is 100% contained. Oregon transportation officials say a vehicle fire on the eastbound side of Interstate...
Heat and wildfires trigger weather advisories across Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — As wildfires burn across Idaho, the level of smoke in the air continues to grow. Right now, the air quality index is at 66, which falls into the moderate category. The air quality is set to increase to 78 in the Treasure Valley on Friday.
CONNELLY: Cutthroat trout an icon of western waters
We’re entering a magical time of the year for many anglers. It’s almost time to start fall fishing for cutthroats. Fall is a great time to spend outdoors, especially because of the changing of the seasons. For anglers there’s an added bonus because the color of cutthroats complements the extraordinary beauty of southeast Idaho’s fall foliage.
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
John Phillip “Jack” McLaughlin, of Idaho Falls, met a watery death this week in 1922 while fishing in the Big Lost River about 7 miles above Mackay. McLaughlin, a well-known businessman, was fishing Aug. 29 in the company of Chick Miltenberger of Pocatello and three other businessmen from Mackay when he was overcome by cramps. He cried out for help, but Miltenberger was not able to reach him before his waders filled with water and he was pulled downstream by the current. Rescue parties worked until late the following evening, but the body was not found until Friday morning. McLaughlin was 29 years old and had served in the U.S. Marine Corps in World War I. He was president of the Miltenberger Produce Co. and a member of the Elks Lodge, Rotary Club and Knights of Columbus.
Overnight closures coming to Highway 20/26 as ITD continues construction
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Transportation Department says drivers should expect overnight lane closures on Highway 20/26 (Chinden Boulevard) between Highway 16 and Star Road after the Labor Day weekend. US-20/26 will be reduced to one lane in each direction with intermittent delays of up to 15 minutes...
