California State

wfxl.com

Local educators can apply for McDonald's Golden Grants

McDonald’s restaurants in Georgia are awarding $20,000 in grants to benefit local K-12 students as part of its Golden Grants Program. Educators and individuals who represent programs and organizations that fuel students' imagination, education and growth can apply for a Golden Grant. According to the franchise, this is the...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Gavin Newsom's in-laws donated to pro-Ron DeSantis PAC

SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — California Governor Gavin Newsom has repeatedly blasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, calling him a bully and working to make him a “one-term” governor, but campaign finance records show his family may not align with his views. The Siebel Family Revocable Trust, which is...
CALIFORNIA STATE

