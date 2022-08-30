Read full article on original website
Related
wfxl.com
Local educators can apply for McDonald's Golden Grants
McDonald’s restaurants in Georgia are awarding $20,000 in grants to benefit local K-12 students as part of its Golden Grants Program. Educators and individuals who represent programs and organizations that fuel students' imagination, education and growth can apply for a Golden Grant. According to the franchise, this is the...
wfxl.com
Gavin Newsom's in-laws donated to pro-Ron DeSantis PAC
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — California Governor Gavin Newsom has repeatedly blasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, calling him a bully and working to make him a “one-term” governor, but campaign finance records show his family may not align with his views. The Siebel Family Revocable Trust, which is...
wfxl.com
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A suspected pimp was arrested on Thursday and accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas, according to authorities. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with trafficking of a person under 18. The San Antonio Police Department was notified in Oct. 2021...
Comments / 0