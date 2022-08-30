Read full article on original website
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Scott Frost Very Clear
Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. In the days since, plenty of analysts and fans have suggested it might be time for Nebraska to part ways with Frost. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer isn't one of them.
Penn State football: After escape at Purdue, linemen, true freshmen need to break out vs. Ohio
I want to feel sorry for the Ohio Bobcats 8 days from now. Why? Because I want to see Penn State’s offensive line pummel somebody. Anybody. A Group of 5 school that finished 106th nationally in rushing defense last year will do. Also, I want the Nittany Lions’ true freshman backs and backup quarterback to see plenty of action in a confidence-boosting scenario after their debuts Thursday night.
4 potential Nebraska coaching candidates to replace Scott Frost
The Nebraska Cornhuskers hired Scott Frost with the hope he could turn his alma mater around. After more than four
Michigan fans have already decided on the starting QB after Week 1
Going into Week 1, questions still remained about who would be the permanent starting QB for Michigan. After watching the Wolverines take on Colorado State, there was no question who should have the start, in fans’ minds at least. Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced last week that returner Cade...
Big Ten Is Reportedly Targeting 5 Schools For Expansion
The Big Ten has already shot past the number in its name, but the conference could keep growing. According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Washington became the latest Pac-12 program to explore a potential Big Ten move. Per McMurphy, Washington "conducted preliminary discussions" about joining the conference. Lawyers and...
Buffaloes will play Cornhuskers in special Marshall Fire fundraiser
Officials with the University of Colorado announced on Thursday that the Buffaloes men's basketball team will play Nebraska next month in an exhibition game. Ticket proceeds from the game will go towards survivors and first responders of the Marshall Fire. The fire on Dec. 30 in Boulder County destroyed more than 1,000 homes and damaged dozens of businesses. The game will take place at 4 p.m. in Boulder at the CU Events Center on Oct. 30. CU Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle said he's "proud that we can host this exhibition." "It will help provide necessary recovery services, and a fun evening of basketball, for so many that are still in need. I encourage our community to come out and show their continued support for this important, and ongoing, recovery effort," Boyle said. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 26. They will be priced at between $15 and $20. "We are honored ... to help people in the Boulder community affected by the last year's (Marshall Fire)," Nebraska head coach Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release.
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Notre Dame-Ohio State in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the outcome of all the games in Week 1, and that includes the primetime battle between Notre Dame and Ohio State. Right out of the gate, it will be a top-5 battle between the No. 2 Buckeyes and the No. 5 Fighting Irish. However, the game is not currently projected to be particularly close.
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Thursday night Penn State-Purdue thriller
Kirk Herbstreit was pleased with how the Penn State-Purdue game on Thursday night went, much like the neutral fans who watched. The game ended up going back and forth with a game-winning drive from Penn State QB Sean Clifford. The Nittany Lions scored with just under 1 minute to go in the game, winning 35-31.
Maryland fans produce disastrous turnout for 2022 season opener vs. Buffalo
Maryland fans did not really show up for the season opener. A picture released on social media shows that there was very little fan attendance per Patrick Stevens of the Washington Post. Maryland is kicking off its season against Buffalo at home. The hype around the Terps should have been...
College Gameday crew picks Notre Dame-Ohio State matchup
College Gameday has made their picks for Saturday’s slate of games. The 2022 college football season is truly here. Jack Harlow joined the College Gameday crew to help make some picks of the best Week 1 games. The game of the week is Ohio State-Notre Dame, which has some great storylines on its own.
South Dakota State punter uncorks awful shank on first kick of the season
The first game of the season brought the jitters with it to SDSU. The Jackrabbits had two false starts to open the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. A shockingly awful punt didn’t help matters. Watch it here:. The punt traveled just 17 yards before being downed at the 27-yard...
Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman get carried away during Wisconsin's 'Jump Around' tradition
Everyone loves the “Jump Around” tradition at Wisconsin. And it looks like the FOX broadcast team of Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman can be added to that group of people. During the first Jump Around of 2022, the FOX crew was on hand for Wisconsin’s matchup against Illinois State. As the fans in Camp Randall Stadium went nuts, so did Brando and Tillman.
College football fans react to incredible Penn State-Purdue finish
Penn State ended up beating Purdue on an incredible late-game drive. That was Sean Clifford’s best drive, too, and he saved it for the end to beat Purdue. Clifford led the Nittany Lions, completing 6-of-7 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown pass. It was redemption of sorts after the pick-6 earlier. This was a significant road win for the Nittany Lions.
Iowa fans are already tired of Brian Ferentz's offense with Week 1 performance
Not being able to capitalize on the opponent’s two false starts and shanked 17 yard punt had Iowa fans up in arms on Saturday. The Hawkeye’s offense looked less than stellar, and at some points, even ineffective, adding to fans’ ire. Angry Iowa fans took to Twitter to express their frustration.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
College football player hilariously stiff-arms referee during long run
College football players, especially running backs, are taught not to let anything stand in the way of them and the end zone. That, sometimes, includes referees, as an official in the Duke-Temple game found out the hard way on Friday night. As you can see below, a Duke running back...
Jack Campbell disappointed with boos directed at Iowa offense: 'They're more than football players'
Jack Campbell and the Hawkeyes came away with a win in Week 1. However, Iowa’s offense failed to reach the end zone with the defense providing 2 safeties in the 7-3 win over South Dakota State. The performance of the offense and the play of starting quarterback Spencer Petras...
Purdue football: 5 reasons the Boilermakers will upset Penn State
Even though Purdue is a fashionable pick for a run at the Big Ten West this season, the Boilermakers will start the season an an underdog. Purdue is a 3.5-point dog to Penn State on Thursday night in Ross-Ade Stadium, meaning it’ll have to score an upset, even if it’s a mild one, to get the season started on a strong note. The Boilermakers can get it done, although a lot will need to go right for them to score the W.
Rapid Reaction: Iowa edges South Dakota State in home opener despite putrid offensive effort
The Iowa defense came to play against South Dakota State on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium but it was a different story for the Hawkeyes offense. Iowa overcame a woeful first half to beat South Dakota State 7-3 in its season opener on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. Boos rained down...
Rutgers unveils clean uniforms for season opener
Ahead of their opening game against Boston College Saturday, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights revealed their uniform combination. The Scarlet Knights uniforms feature a clean white with red letters and trim. Over the years, the Scarlet Knights have worn several uniform combinations. Just a year ago to honor the victims of...
