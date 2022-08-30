Read full article on original website
CMS reports no guns were found on campus in the first week of school
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students wrapped up their first week of school. But one week in and CMS says it still needs to fill 379 open teacher positions. This means the district hasn’t significantly moved the dial on teachers’ vacancies. It started the first day of school...
Scores show big differences among Charlotte-area school districts
The five largest districts in the Charlotte area all made gains in reading and math last year. None returned to pre-pandemic levels. And none has eliminated the racial and economic disparities that persist in districts across America. Because of those disparities, district averages can be deceiving: Districts with more white...
WXII 12
Parents concerned about Davie County Schools' calming rooms
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Parents told WXII 12 News that they are concerned about the calming rooms used within Davie County Schools and the district's transparency about them. WXII 12 News talked with officials with Davie County Schools about the calming rooms on Friday. Eight schools within the district...
WCNC
Mecklenburg County researching impacts of corporate-owned rentals on residents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the number of corporate-owned rentals grows nationwide and in Mecklenburg County, so are concerns over rising rent prices. In response, Mecklenburg County is dedicating money to research rental corporations and their effects on residents. Some residents worry the increase in corporate housing is causing higher...
North Carolina releases performance grades for the 2021-22 school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina education officials released testing results for each district statewide for the 2021-22 school year Thursday, and the results showed most schools are still feeling the effects of learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Public Instruction released full data for each district...
iredellfreenews.com
N.C. students made gains in 2021-22 following COVID-19 decline
22 I-SS schools and three MGSD schools did not meet state growth targets. North Carolina students improved their performance on state tests during the 2021-22 school year from the previous year’s COVID-19 steep decline, and schools achieved growth almost on par with pre-pandemic levels, according to the state’s accountability report presented Thursday to the State Board of Education.
'It shouldn't exist': State-funded program supplements child care employee pay but it's not enough
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic taught us all the importance of child care and the problems with what many call a broken system. Teachers say they aren't getting paid well, and the business model means facilities struggle to stay open while North Carolina parents struggle to afford the care in the first place.
WCNC
Improving Access to Health Care in Your City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. You want to see a doctor but you can’t get an appointment? You’re not alone. A new survey from Dedicated Senior Medical Center which recently opened a new medical facility right in here in Charlotte found that one third of respondents say that it is difficult to get an appointment when they need it. Other surveys show it can take nearly three weeks, on average, to get an appointment. That can have a significant impact on health, especially for older Americans says Dr. Beranger, M.D. with Dedicated Senior Medical Services.
Gaston County educators are warning of a faulty payroll system. NCDPI says CMS is next in line to use the program
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Schools continues to have issues with a new payroll system the district adopted in January, and now WCNC Charlotte has learned Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is next in line to use the program. The payroll system, operated by CherryRoad Technologies and Oracle, is causing many...
Charlotte mentor group looks to help students succeed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based nonprofit "Be There Dad" is stepping up to help Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools launch an initiative to get more male volunteers and mentors on all of its campuses this school year. "We're open to do whatever the leadership of the school needs us to do to help...
WBTV
CMS Board member, Interim Superintendent weigh in on upcoming release of 2021-22 end-of-year test scores
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is releasing the 2021-2022 end-of-year test results on Thursday, September 1. School districts across the state will examine district-wide student academic performance in several categories including End of Grade (EOG) scores, 4-year cohort graduation rates, ACT scores, college, and career readiness rates, and more.
Charlotte company starts apprenticeship program to help fill openings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People who have been in the trades are leaving, so now the heating and air industry needs new talent to continue servicing the ongoing demand for service. A Charlotte-based company, Sky HVAC, is now offering an earn-to-learn opportunity to attract and keep skilled workers. According to...
Mecklenburg County pauses COVID booster distribution after CDC approval
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County's health department will pause COVID-19 booster shot distribution until the county receives the newest version approved by the CDC, county officials said Friday. The new booster, which was developed to target newer, more common strains of COVID-19 including the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, is...
'No warning, no communication' | Firefighters calling on Charlotte Fire to clear up confusion on hair policy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department are concerned after they say policies are being enforced inconsistently and affecting their safety. The policy causing confusion among firefighters determines how they are allowed to wear their hair while on duty. "The grooming policy, so many policies, are...
'It’s just the sign of the times' | CMPD offers new incentives to recruit officers amid shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police departments across the country are struggling to attract new officers and keep the ones they already have. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is no different. “It’s just the sign of the times, a lot of people can work home now with corporate jobs and get paid...
University offers free meals, food pantry to help students facing food insecurity
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The USDA says food prices this summer were 10% higher compared to July of 2021. Among those impacted are college students, who dealt with food insecurity even before the pandemic and continue to deal with challenges. A Hope Survey showed 29% of students at four-year...
Yelp names two Charlotte-area coffee shops among the top in the US
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area coffee roasters are being recognized among the nation's top coffee shops. Yelp named Charlotte's Enderly Coffee in its list of the top coffee shops in the US, placing it at number 23. In addition, Yelp ranked Indian Land, South Carolina coffee shop Burr & Berry Coffee at number 69 on the list.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Area Walgreens Offering Updated COVID Boosters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday, Walgreens will begin scheduling COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna updated boosters in the Charlotte area. Officials say these updated boosters come as the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are now the dominant virus strains in the U.S. Scheduling an appointment is preferred and is available...
Relief at the pump in time for busy Labor Day weekend travels
FORT MILL, S.C. — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and millions of people are packing their bags and traveling this holiday weekend. For those hitting the road, gas prices have taken a dip compared to the high prices folks encountered at the pump just a few months ago.
WBTV
Homeless population steadily increasing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The homeless population in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County is steadily increasing month-over-month according to new data released by the county. “The problem is much bigger than most people realize,” Laura Gorecki, the Chief Dignity Officer of Project Outpour, said. Data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing and...
WCNC
