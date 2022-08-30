ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WFAE

Scores show big differences among Charlotte-area school districts

The five largest districts in the Charlotte area all made gains in reading and math last year. None returned to pre-pandemic levels. And none has eliminated the racial and economic disparities that persist in districts across America. Because of those disparities, district averages can be deceiving: Districts with more white...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Parents concerned about Davie County Schools' calming rooms

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Parents told WXII 12 News that they are concerned about the calming rooms used within Davie County Schools and the district's transparency about them. WXII 12 News talked with officials with Davie County Schools about the calming rooms on Friday. Eight schools within the district...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WCNC

North Carolina releases performance grades for the 2021-22 school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina education officials released testing results for each district statewide for the 2021-22 school year Thursday, and the results showed most schools are still feeling the effects of learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Public Instruction released full data for each district...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

N.C. students made gains in 2021-22 following COVID-19 decline

22 I-SS schools and three MGSD schools did not meet state growth targets. North Carolina students improved their performance on state tests during the 2021-22 school year from the previous year’s COVID-19 steep decline, and schools achieved growth almost on par with pre-pandemic levels, according to the state’s accountability report presented Thursday to the State Board of Education.
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Improving Access to Health Care in Your City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. You want to see a doctor but you can’t get an appointment? You’re not alone. A new survey from Dedicated Senior Medical Center which recently opened a new medical facility right in here in Charlotte found that one third of respondents say that it is difficult to get an appointment when they need it. Other surveys show it can take nearly three weeks, on average, to get an appointment. That can have a significant impact on health, especially for older Americans says Dr. Beranger, M.D. with Dedicated Senior Medical Services.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte mentor group looks to help students succeed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based nonprofit "Be There Dad" is stepping up to help Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools launch an initiative to get more male volunteers and mentors on all of its campuses this school year. "We're open to do whatever the leadership of the school needs us to do to help...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMS Board member, Interim Superintendent weigh in on upcoming release of 2021-22 end-of-year test scores

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is releasing the 2021-2022 end-of-year test results on Thursday, September 1. School districts across the state will examine district-wide student academic performance in several categories including End of Grade (EOG) scores, 4-year cohort graduation rates, ACT scores, college, and career readiness rates, and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Yelp names two Charlotte-area coffee shops among the top in the US

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area coffee roasters are being recognized among the nation's top coffee shops. Yelp named Charlotte's Enderly Coffee in its list of the top coffee shops in the US, placing it at number 23. In addition, Yelp ranked Indian Land, South Carolina coffee shop Burr & Berry Coffee at number 69 on the list.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Area Walgreens Offering Updated COVID Boosters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday, Walgreens will begin scheduling COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna updated boosters in the Charlotte area. Officials say these updated boosters come as the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are now the dominant virus strains in the U.S. Scheduling an appointment is preferred and is available...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Homeless population steadily increasing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The homeless population in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County is steadily increasing month-over-month according to new data released by the county. “The problem is much bigger than most people realize,” Laura Gorecki, the Chief Dignity Officer of Project Outpour, said. Data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing and...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

WCNC

