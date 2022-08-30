ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

New restaurant opens along Darien’s waterfront

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s waterfront has a new restaurant at its center!. Keys North is the newest restaurant to open on the Darien waterfront. The owner says they’re excited to serve the community in this spot. Keys North Market and Grill was previously located in Shellman Bluff...
DARIEN, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Downtown Savannah’s Cuban Window Returns

The hues of pink are a little deeper. The space to walk for seating is a smidge wider. It’s been cleaned up quite a bit. Beyond that, they will tell you that Savannah’s brand new Cuban Window is exactly the same. Who are they?. Erik Kinzie and Greg...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

UPDATE: Suspicious package cleared in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Statesboro police: Man arrested, accused of murdering his girlfriend. Savannah Police say the package posed no threat and everyone has been allowed to return to their buildings. Original report:. Parts of downtown Savannah, including City Hall, have been evacuated due to a suspicious package.
SAVANNAH, GA
travelnoire.com

Delta Airlines Introduce Southern-Inspired Meals Curated By A Black Woman Chef

POV: You’re enjoying a Southern-inspired meal in-flight that was curated by a Black woman chef. Starting September 1st, this can be your reality. Delta Airlines travelers departing from Atlanta, can indulge in dishes like short ribs with Kanni sauce and smoked collard greens and vegan vegetable tagine with roasted sweet potato topped with a chermoula sauce. The incredible meals are curated by Chef Mashama Bailey.
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Jazz to celebrate grand opening of new exhibit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Jazz has set the grand opening date for its Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame Exhibit. The exhibit will open on September 17 in the Savannah History Museum. The project is available due to raising over $140,000 for the Savannah Jazz organization. The event will feature the Savannah Jazz Hall of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Evans County: Boat Ramp on Canoochee River Closure in September

The Evans County Boat Ramp, located at S.R. 169 on the Canoochee River (coordinates 32.202208, -81.953786), will close for construction in mid-to-late September 2022 to replace existing ramp and rework the parking area, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. It is expected to be closed for an estimated 6 weeks.
EVANS COUNTY, GA
yourislandnews.com

Anger is not a strategy for Lady’s Island

On August 22, County Council’s Public Facilities Committee sprang a surprise: it wants to widen the Sea Island Parkway to four lanes, from the Woods Memorial Bridge to Walmart. Entirely ignoring what’s laid out in the Lady’s Island Plan, the idea is a bad one: four lanes along this...
BLUFFTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

New flea market opens in Beaufort, serving surrounding areas

A new flea market that opened to the public recently has a variety of items to offer to those in Beaufort, Jasper and surrounding counties, according to its owner. The Lowcountry Flea Market at the Highway 21 Drive-In, 55 Parker Drive in Beaufort, is an open-air market that's open throughout the year on weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Miami to Savannah, Georgia

Florida is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, and with fabulous beaches, theme parks and cities, it's just calling out to be explored. A road trip from Miami to Savannah lets you enjoy the highlights of the Sunshine State, as well as many of Georgia's gems.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tickets on sale for PGA Tour event coming to Lowcountry

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The PGA Tour is returning to Jasper County this fall, and you can get your tickets right now. Daily grounds tickets are now on sale for the CJ Cup tournament. The tournament will be held at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, Oct. 19-23. This...
RIDGELAND, SC
hypepotamus.com

More of Silicon Valley Looks To Plug Into Atlanta & Savannah Talent

More of Silicon Valley is moving to Georgia. Plug and Play Tech Center, the world’s largest innovation platform, is “plugging” into the Atlanta and Savannah ecosystems to expand the startup and corporate innovation landscape. Both cities are a natural fit for the Bay Area-based center that is...
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Labor Day: What’s closed, what’s open this year in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Many will have Monday off from work and school in honor of Labor Day, a yearly federal holiday dedicated to celebrating the social and economic achievements of American workers.  Here’s a list of what’s closed and what’s open on Labor Day in Savannah this year. Schools Most public and private schools […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Water outage to impact portions of Pooler into Friday

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Water will be temporarily unavailable in select parts of Pooler starting on Thursday night. Beginning Sep. 1 at 11 p.m. until Sep. 2 at 6 a.m., there will be a water outage in Pooler in the areas east of I-95 along Hwy 80, to include JCB up to Pine Barren Rd. […]
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah doctor discusses new Covid-19 booster shot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first of its kind, a booster vaccine targeting the Omicron Variant. Dr. Tim Connelly at Memorial Health says it’s vital for limiting the spread of COVID 19 this fall and winter. “It’s very likely if enough people get it to significantly lesson the blow...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

GSP: 3 people injured following police chase and crash in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Three people are hurt after a police chase ended with a bad crash in Savannah early Monday morning. Georgia State Patrol says troopers were helping local police in the chase that started around midnight. They say the trooper hit the other car, then hit a tree, at the intersection of Waters Avenue and Victory Drive.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

FOUND: Three year old boy missing in Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, S.C. — Video above: Roadblock forces Chatham County ambulance to turn around, neighbors concerned. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the Port Royal Police Department say they've found a missing 3-year-old boy, after he went missing in the Shadow Moss Community. Henley was located around 1-:30...
PORT ROYAL, SC

