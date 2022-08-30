Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Payton Thorne comments on his night following Week 1 win over Western Michigan
Payton Thorne played a major role in Michigan State’s win over Western Michigan and he discussed his performance per Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News. Michigan State topped Western Michigan, 35-13, Friday night. Michigan State struggled at times during the game but everything worked out in the end. Michigan State’s offense went through some rough patches but the Spartans ultimately cruised to a victory.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: Prediction and preview
Ohio State football hits the field for the 2022 season opener in primetime at Ohio Stadium Saturday night against Notre Dame at 7:30 pm EST on ABC. The Buckeyes head into a top-5 matchup to open the season as the No. 2 team in the country. That ranking fits the expectations in Columbus with Ryan Day’s squad returning a Heisman finalist in quarterback CJ Stroud and a host of offensive playmakers.
Comments / 0