Ohio State football hits the field for the 2022 season opener in primetime at Ohio Stadium Saturday night against Notre Dame at 7:30 pm EST on ABC. The Buckeyes head into a top-5 matchup to open the season as the No. 2 team in the country. That ranking fits the expectations in Columbus with Ryan Day’s squad returning a Heisman finalist in quarterback CJ Stroud and a host of offensive playmakers.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO