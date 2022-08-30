ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Fox News

Brendan Fraser breaks down in tears, 'The Whale' receives 6-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

Brendan Fraser reveled in the spotlight once again at the Venice Film Festival and was praised for his role in the upcoming Darren Aronofsky movie, "The Whale." The 53-year-old actor kept his best composure while walking the red carpet of the famed festival, only to break down in tears once inside the cinema as theatergoers gave the star a six-minute standing ovation for his performance, according to Variety.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cavuto
Person
Chris Rock
Fox News

The Weeknd cancels sold-out LA stadium concert during show after his voice 'went out' singing third song

The Weeknd abruptly canceled his Los Angeles concert moments after he began singing Saturday night at SoFi Stadium amid vocal concerns. Fans packed the newly-built, 70,000-seat arena in Inglewood, California, for the second, sold-out night of his "After Hours Til Dawn" global stadium tour, only to be left disappointed a few songs into the show when he pulled the plug on the entire production.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Fox News

784K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy