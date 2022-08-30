Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants...
Brendan Fraser breaks down in tears, 'The Whale' receives 6-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival
Brendan Fraser reveled in the spotlight once again at the Venice Film Festival and was praised for his role in the upcoming Darren Aronofsky movie, "The Whale." The 53-year-old actor kept his best composure while walking the red carpet of the famed festival, only to break down in tears once inside the cinema as theatergoers gave the star a six-minute standing ovation for his performance, according to Variety.
'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow slammed by Spencer Pratt: 'One of the worst humans I've come in contact with'
"Friends" actress Lisa Kudrow has been labeled "one of the worst humans" by "The Hills" star Spencer Pratt. Chalk this one up to things you thought you'd never hear. If you're confused — rightfully so. In an effortlessly raw TikTok, the reality star, who is known for his candor...
Late 'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman wins Emmy Award, wife accepts on his behalf after tragic death
The legacy of Chadwick Boseman continues to expand far past his time on this earth, as the "Black Panther" actor just won an Emmy Award posthumously. Accepting the Creative Arts Emmy Award on his behalf was Taylor Simone Ledward, who the actor wed prior to succumbing to his battle with colon cancer in 2020.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Weeknd cancels sold-out LA stadium concert during show after his voice 'went out' singing third song
The Weeknd abruptly canceled his Los Angeles concert moments after he began singing Saturday night at SoFi Stadium amid vocal concerns. Fans packed the newly-built, 70,000-seat arena in Inglewood, California, for the second, sold-out night of his "After Hours Til Dawn" global stadium tour, only to be left disappointed a few songs into the show when he pulled the plug on the entire production.
Fox News
784K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0