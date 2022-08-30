ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

Comments / 4

R G
4d ago

If Middletown School District were smart, they would expel those boys who did this. Can you imagine the victims having to see their perpetrators every day??? Let's just victimize them over and over again. But Middletown isn't smart that's why they won't expel them. Their precious football players.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Arrest made in Lancaster shooting incident

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Isreal Ramos of Columbia, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Sept. 2 in connection with a shooting incident that happened on Aug. 29 at around 3:15 p.m. on the 200 block of South Ann Street. Per a police report, Ramos is being charged with one count of...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Bloody mystery solved by Cumberland County police

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — SIlver Spring Township Police have officially closed the case on a mysterious pool of blood found earlier on August 27 in Cumberland County. In an official statement, authorities say that they were contacted by a man who stated that he had suffered a medical issue while walking home from a football game that night.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Middletown, PA
Middletown, PA
Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

FBI, Marshals help arrest Dauphin County shooting suspect

A Steelton man has been arrested in connection to an Aug. 24 shooting in Steelton Borough. Melvin Thomas, 43, faces charges of aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm and drug offenses for the shooting that was reported in the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard in Steelton Borough.
STEELTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazing#Boys And Men#Football Games#Violent Crime#Middletown High School#Smart Talk#Penn State Harrisburg
abc27.com

West Shore Police revive individual from overdose twice in 72 hours

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore Regional Police say officers revived the same individual twice in 72 hours after an overdose. Officers used Narcan to revive the individual and say this was the third time the individual had overdosed and received life-saving measures this week. Police did not provide...
LEMOYNE, PA
PennLive.com

Perry County woman charged in June Carlisle overdose death

A Perry County woman is charged as an accomplice in the drug overdose death of a Delaware man in Carlisle earlier this summer. Brianna N. Billet, 24, of the first block of South 4th Street, Newport, was arraigned Friday on drug delivery resulting in death and other charges stemming from the June 28 death of Marvin Biggs IV, 37, due to fentanyl poisoning. Other arrests are expected in the case.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Bureau of Police searching for ghost gun manufacturer

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Back on May 7, 2022, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit and the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant that was high risk and drug related. It led to the discovery of a ghost gun. The search warrant...
LANCASTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 43

Suspect charged in Harrisburg shooting that injured 2 children

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Swatara Township Police have charged a Harrisburg man with four counts of attempted homicide and other offenses related to an August 11 shooting that injured two children in the city, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. Darrell Lee Henderson-Baylor, 24, of the 1700 block of Green...
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

PA woman charged with labor trafficking foster kids

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Ellen Cummings in connection to labor trafficking, forcing minors, including her foster children under her care to work at their business for free.  According to PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro, an investigation was done on Cummings along with her husband Scott Mogel, who died […]
LEWISTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

DUI Motorcyclist Killed In Central PA Crash Was Not Wearing Helmet: Police

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was drunk and was not wearing a helmet when he crashed and died Friday, Sept. 2 in Dauphin County, authorities said. Thomas Toolan was heading east on his 2008 Harley-Davidson on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard "at a suspected high speed" when he veered into the right shoulder and struck the guide rail around 10:15 p.m., PA State Police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate teenager steals over $29K in lottery books

LOGANVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager confessed to stealing over $29,000 worth of lottery books from a Rutter’s convenience store in Loganville, York County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release from...
LOGANVILLE, PA
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy