California school district asks parents to rent rooms to teachers who can't afford housing
MILPITAS, Cali. (TND) — A school district in California is asking students' parents to house educators due to increased costs for housing near their schools. The Milpitas Unified School District sent out online forms to parents in the district that read:. "Do you have a room for rent? Please...
Alabama gets federal funds to help rural farmers' mental health
“A Healthy You, A Healthy Farm” is partnering with the Alabama Dept. of Mental Health to train 500 people in rural areas about suicide prevention. Farming is a big business in Alabama but the thousands of people who work to keep food on our tables can sometimes battle mental health issues like anyone else.
AL Medical Cannabis Commission begins application process for medical cannabis businesses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — The application process for medical cannabis business license begins September 1, 2022. Applicants interested in applying for a medical cannabis cultivator, processor, dispensary, secure transporter, state testing laboratory, or integrated facility license may file a Request for Business Application with the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC).
State troopers on the lookout for impaired drivers Labor Day Weekend
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — With Labor Day festivities beginning this weekend, many people across the country are starting to celebrate, but the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding all drivers to celebrate responsibly. State Troopers are going to be on the lookout for impaired drivers this weekend and they say to expect to see a higher state trooper presence on the roadways.
Ecuador signs agreement with FDA to facilitate shrimp growth in US
BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WPMI) — An agreement between the United States and Ecuador could impact Alabama’s seafood capital, Bayou La Batre. Officials said the agreement is to help facilitate growth of shrimp exports to the U.S. "It's really going to affect us a lot more. Shrimp prices...
Payday loans and how to avoid the debt trap
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The combination of the pandemic, inflation, lost jobs, and other things have not made it an easy last couple of years. Because of this, many consumers have turned toward getting quick cash to help with hard times. Quick cash in the form of payday loans. They're a short-term fix, but they can end up hurting in the long run. Consumers that are already struggling can fall into the debt trap and the better business bureau is warning people to read the fine print.
Alleged drunk driver accused of killing Mt. Vernon officer has DUI history
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Disturbing details are being revealed about the alleged drunk driver accused in the fatal Summerdale crash that killed a Mount Vernon Police officer. Tyler Lee Henderson, 31, remains in the Baldwin County jail, charged in the horrific crash that killed Officer Ivan Lopez on...
