Alabama State

WPMI

Alabama gets federal funds to help rural farmers' mental health

“A Healthy You, A Healthy Farm” is partnering with the Alabama Dept. of Mental Health to train 500 people in rural areas about suicide prevention. Farming is a big business in Alabama but the thousands of people who work to keep food on our tables can sometimes battle mental health issues like anyone else.
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

AL Medical Cannabis Commission begins application process for medical cannabis businesses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — The application process for medical cannabis business license begins September 1, 2022. Applicants interested in applying for a medical cannabis cultivator, processor, dispensary, secure transporter, state testing laboratory, or integrated facility license may file a Request for Business Application with the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC).
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

State troopers on the lookout for impaired drivers Labor Day Weekend

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — With Labor Day festivities beginning this weekend, many people across the country are starting to celebrate, but the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding all drivers to celebrate responsibly. State Troopers are going to be on the lookout for impaired drivers this weekend and they say to expect to see a higher state trooper presence on the roadways.
ALABAMA STATE
State
WPMI

Payday loans and how to avoid the debt trap

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The combination of the pandemic, inflation, lost jobs, and other things have not made it an easy last couple of years. Because of this, many consumers have turned toward getting quick cash to help with hard times. Quick cash in the form of payday loans. They're a short-term fix, but they can end up hurting in the long run. Consumers that are already struggling can fall into the debt trap and the better business bureau is warning people to read the fine print.
ALABAMA STATE

