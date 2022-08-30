MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The combination of the pandemic, inflation, lost jobs, and other things have not made it an easy last couple of years. Because of this, many consumers have turned toward getting quick cash to help with hard times. Quick cash in the form of payday loans. They're a short-term fix, but they can end up hurting in the long run. Consumers that are already struggling can fall into the debt trap and the better business bureau is warning people to read the fine print.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO