MyStateline.com
Crash blocks traffic on East State Street
Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash near downtown Rockford Saturday night blocked traffic. It happened at East State St. and Longwood St. around 9:456pm. Police had both streets blocked at the intersection. A black sedan was involved and has heavy front end damage. Right now, it’s not know what...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident with injuries, Near Cherry Valley
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in Illinois
Illinois has a fascinating railroad history. From freight to passenger carriers, train travel has always played a key role in the way of life here in the Prairie State. The Silver Creek and Stephenson Railroad is a family-friendly destination that features Illinois' industrial history. Here you can enjoy a scenic train excursion, ride in the cab with the train engineer, and receive an in-depth tour of a historic museum. Keep reading to learn more about this immersive experience that will take you back in time in the best way possible.
One taken to hospital after Belvidere rollover
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Boone County Saturday. The single-vehicle crash happened at Spring Creek and Town Hall Roads. Boone County Fire Protection District 2 said that the car went off the road before ending up about 200 feet into a cornfield. The impact knocked […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Storms Rolling Through The Area Today
Three hurt after Belvidere car crash
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a car crash Saturday morning. Two cars collided at the intersection of Squaw Prairie and Grange Hall Roads around 9:30 a.m. An SUV received heavy front-end damage, and the car involved had its driver side door smashed in. The crash caused the car […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Three People Injured, During An Auto Accident That Happened Earlier Today
rockrivercurrent.com
What the ‘F’ is wrong with the Rockford sign? Here’s what’s being done to fix it
ROCKFORD — Rockford has an effed up problem. Or to put it more plainly, the Rockford sign had an upside down F. The picturesque sign at the gateway to Davis Park in downtown has been a popular spot to stop for photos, but for weeks the fifth letter has gone through a variety of bends and breaks that left it tilted, slanted or otherwise off-kilter. Attempts at short-term fixes never seemed to stick, and on Wednesday the letter F was flipped off its mount and rested upside down and in reverse.
WSPY NEWS
Take an early ride on the centerpiece of the Sandwich Fair; 70 years of steam
For 70 years, trains have been a way of life in this family. First Augie, now sons Norman and Allen have always shared the ride. There was the Iron Pony, named in a storefront display contest. That was the Iron Pony whistle, still running to this day, although on Channel...
WIFR
Belvidere man sentenced for driving under the influence
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere man is sentenced to nine years behind bars after driving under the influence. Rockford police say Videl Seymore, 49, was arrested back in January and found his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit of 0.08%. This is Seymor’s fifth DUI and he...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Extrication, in Boone County
10 years later: What happened to Rockford’s On the Waterfront festival?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been 10 Years since what was once the largest music festival in Illinois took over downtown Rockford on Labor Day weekend. What began in 1984 as small street party and then grew to span 30 city blocks, On the Waterfront ended its 29-year run in 2012. Mike Dunn, then chairman of […]
WIFR
68-year-old woman identified in Caledonia pedestrian death
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County Coroner Rebecca Wigget released the name of a woman who died Thursday in Caledonia. Sandra Berg, 68, of Caledonia was hit in the 700 block of Kelly Road while walking her dog. The person driving the vehicle was not hurt and is also from the area.
Rockford’s Midwest Rustic closes for good
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Downtown Rockford store closed for good on Wednesday. The Midwest Rustic made the announcement. It was said a couple of months ago that the business needed help, and they were able to stay open thanks to many Rockford residents. The owner of the shop, however, announced that it was not […]
WIFR
Man shot by Rockford officer Thursday night has been identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of the man shot by a Rockford police officer during a domestic call has been released. Peter J. Jaeger of Rockford was pronounced dead Thursday night at a local hospital. Details were announced Friday about the officer-involved shooting. A statement addressing the escalated incident...
WIFR
Man fights for his life after motorcycle crash Friday in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A person described only as an adult male is fighting for his life Friday after a serious crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. Rockford police tweeted about the crash just before 8 a.m. which happened at the intersection of at North Mulford Road and Cambridge Chase just north of Guilford Road.
Businesses struggle to survive in downtown Rockford ‘ghost town’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Business owners say foot traffic in downtown Rockford is nearly non-existent and making their survival impossible. “It’s at the point where a lot of us are considering closing,” said Evangelina Jimenez, owner of Indigo, an eyelash and nail salon, at 333 E State Street. “Or, switching the circumstances of our business, […]
WIFR
Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel owner passes torch
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Scuba and Snorkel shop owner passes the torch to new owners after nearly four decades in the business, as him and his wife plan for retirement to Florida. Dylan and Remy Johnson have owned Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel shop since 1984. The couple...
Motorcycle rider dies after being hit by car in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 53-year-old Rockford man was killed Friday morning after his motorcycle was hit by a car. At 8 a.m. this morning, Rockford Police said the crash had occurred at the intersection of Mulford and Cambridge. He was rushed to a local hospital. Police said the victim later succumbed to his injuries. […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery & Shooting Victim At A Busy Rockford Intersection
