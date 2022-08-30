ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com

Crash blocks traffic on East State Street

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash near downtown Rockford Saturday night blocked traffic. It happened at East State St. and Longwood St. around 9:456pm. Police had both streets blocked at the intersection. A black sedan was involved and has heavy front end damage. Right now, it’s not know what...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident with injuries, Near Cherry Valley

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
Travel Maven

Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in Illinois

Illinois has a fascinating railroad history. From freight to passenger carriers, train travel has always played a key role in the way of life here in the Prairie State. The Silver Creek and Stephenson Railroad is a family-friendly destination that features Illinois' industrial history. Here you can enjoy a scenic train excursion, ride in the cab with the train engineer, and receive an in-depth tour of a historic museum. Keep reading to learn more about this immersive experience that will take you back in time in the best way possible.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One taken to hospital after Belvidere rollover

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Boone County Saturday. The single-vehicle crash happened at Spring Creek and Town Hall Roads. Boone County Fire Protection District 2 said that the car went off the road before ending up about 200 feet into a cornfield. The impact knocked […]
BELVIDERE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winnebago County, IL
Traffic
Rockford, IL
Traffic
Winnebago County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
County
Winnebago County, IL
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Storms Rolling Through The Area Today

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three hurt after Belvidere car crash

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a car crash Saturday morning. Two cars collided at the intersection of Squaw Prairie and Grange Hall Roads around 9:30 a.m. An SUV received heavy front-end damage, and the car involved had its driver side door smashed in. The crash caused the car […]
BELVIDERE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Three People Injured, During An Auto Accident That Happened Earlier Today

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

What the ‘F’ is wrong with the Rockford sign? Here’s what’s being done to fix it

ROCKFORD — Rockford has an effed up problem. Or to put it more plainly, the Rockford sign had an upside down F. The picturesque sign at the gateway to Davis Park in downtown has been a popular spot to stop for photos, but for weeks the fifth letter has gone through a variety of bends and breaks that left it tilted, slanted or otherwise off-kilter. Attempts at short-term fixes never seemed to stick, and on Wednesday the letter F was flipped off its mount and rested upside down and in reverse.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Work#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
WIFR

Belvidere man sentenced for driving under the influence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere man is sentenced to nine years behind bars after driving under the influence. Rockford police say Videl Seymore, 49, was arrested back in January and found his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit of 0.08%. This is Seymor’s fifth DUI and he...
BELVIDERE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Extrication, in Boone County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WIFR

68-year-old woman identified in Caledonia pedestrian death

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County Coroner Rebecca Wigget released the name of a woman who died Thursday in Caledonia. Sandra Berg, 68, of Caledonia was hit in the 700 block of Kelly Road while walking her dog. The person driving the vehicle was not hurt and is also from the area.
CALEDONIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Midwest Rustic closes for good

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Downtown Rockford store closed for good on Wednesday. The Midwest Rustic made the announcement. It was said a couple of months ago that the business needed help, and they were able to stay open thanks to many Rockford residents. The owner of the shop, however, announced that it was not […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Man shot by Rockford officer Thursday night has been identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of the man shot by a Rockford police officer during a domestic call has been released. Peter J. Jaeger of Rockford was pronounced dead Thursday night at a local hospital. Details were announced Friday about the officer-involved shooting. A statement addressing the escalated incident...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Man fights for his life after motorcycle crash Friday in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A person described only as an adult male is fighting for his life Friday after a serious crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. Rockford police tweeted about the crash just before 8 a.m. which happened at the intersection of at North Mulford Road and Cambridge Chase just north of Guilford Road.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel owner passes torch

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Scuba and Snorkel shop owner passes the torch to new owners after nearly four decades in the business, as him and his wife plan for retirement to Florida. Dylan and Remy Johnson have owned Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel shop since 1984. The couple...
LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery & Shooting Victim At A Busy Rockford Intersection

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy