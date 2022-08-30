ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Flower pot starts fire, scorches home near Lake Stevens

Home security video shows a potted plant starting a fire in Snohomish County yesterday around 3:50 p.m. Snohomish County Regional Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 3100 block of 78th Avenue SE in Lake Stevens, arriving at the scene where the entire backside of the house had caught fire and flames had started to reach up to the attic.
LAKE STEVENS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy