walls102.com
Four wounded by gunfire in rural Kendall County
YORKVILLE – Four people were injured by gunfire at what police described as a gathering in rural Kendall County. The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office say they were called around 1:30 AM Saturday to the 8400 block of Immanuel Road south of Yorkville for the incident. Authorities allege there was a dispute between attendees. A 21-year-old male was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Two 22-year-old female and an 18-year-old female were also treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. Officials say the suspect allegedly opened fire with a handgun. The suspect, who is not in custody, is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20’s, around 5’10” with a thin build and a goatee. Based on the investigation thus far, the Sheriffs Office believes this is not a random act. Anyone with information should contact the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force.
fox32chicago.com
Juvenile arrested for allegedly robbing food delivery driver in Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection to the robbery of a food delivery driver that occurred in Naperville in June. At about 12:30 a.m. on June 19, officers responded to the 700 block of Royal Street George Drive for a report of a food delivery driver being robbed.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Saturday, September 3rd
From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 53-year-old Michael Honiotes for driving while license suspended. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Also arrested was 44-year-old Eric Singletary on a Grundy County warrant. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. From the Minooka Police Department arrested...
CBS News
Chicago Heights man charged after shooting man multiple times, grazing woman with bullet
FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – A suspect is charged after shooting a man and woman in June, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart announced Saturday. Shawn Taylor, 42, is charged with two counts of attempted murder. Authorities said on June 9 around 9 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's Police responded to...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect arrested after firing shots at two people in Kane County
ELGIN, Ill. - A suspect is in custody after he allegedly fired shots at two people in Kane County Saturday morning. At about 4:30 a.m., Kane County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of Old State Road and McGough Road in unincorporated Virgil Township for a call of shots fired.
Several injured after argument at party leads to shooting in unincorporated Yorkville, police say
Investigators say it appears some party-goers got into an argument and one person pulled out a gun and started shooting.
fox32chicago.com
3 shot during dispute at party in Kendall County
KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. - Three people were shot at a party in Kendall County early Saturday. At about 1:36 a.m., the Kendall County Sheriff's Office responded to the 8400 block of Immanuel Road in unincorporated Kendall Township. According to preliminary information, a dispute occurred between attendees at a large gathering,...
starvedrock.media
Streator Man, Wanted on Warrants, Bagged After Giving False ID to Police
A Streator man is in trouble after trying unsuccessfully to fool some La Salle police officers. Twenty-five-year-old Namos Loving was among two people police found as they responded to a trespass complaint in the 900 block of Grant Street at about 10:00 Wednesday morning. Loving said he had no identification on him, but he gave the officers a fake name and age. The officers noted that Loving showed a number of deceptive characteristics at the scene.
Chicago Police Impound 7 Cars, Identify 44 More to be Seized After Illegal Street Racing Last Weekend
Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, Chicago police announced that they impounded at least seven vehicles accused of participating in illegal street racing last week, and said that nearly four dozen more have been targeted for impound. According to a social media post, authorities said that the vehicles were impounded...
fox32chicago.com
Woodridge man accused of rear-ending vehicle while under the influence, resulting in the death of teen girl
CHICAGO - A Woodridge man is accused of rear-ending another vehicle on Interstate 290 while under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of a 14-year-old girl. Omar Abdul Raoof, 27, was charged with one count of aggravated driving under the influence involving death. At about 2:13 a.m. on...
Suspect who led police on chase through Chicago golf course had arrest warrant for assault charge
CHICAGO (CBS) – The suspect who escaped Elmhurst police and led police on a chase through the Columbus Park Golf Course on Chicago's West Side on Thursday had an active warrant for his arrest.Devin M. Revels, 27, was arrested in May for aggravated assault and released on an I-bond, but he didn't show up to court and a warrant has been out ever since.Elmhurst police said Revels was wanted for several catalytic converter thefts when he was arrested on Thursday. While in handcuffs, he kicked out the back window of a squad car while on the Eisenhower Expressway near Austin, and ran into the heavily wooded Columbus Park Golf Course.Police are looking for Revels, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has a face tattoo and was last seen wearing a tan shirt.Given that Revels was handcuffed and unarmed when he escaped, the public is not believed to be in danger, police said. Anyone who knows where Revels might be is asked to call 911 immediately.
2 dozen arrested in Chicago as part of multiple months-long drug, gang investigations, police say
Police say they recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, as well as cash. They also seized a number of guns and vehicles, officials said.
Manhunt near West Side golf course after theft suspect kicks out police window on I-290
CHICAGO — A manhunt is underway after a theft suspect kicked out the window of a police vehicle on I-290 Thursday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m., authorities arrested two catalytic converter theft suspects near Cicero and Erie. Police said the theft occurred in DuPage County and on I-290, just before Austin Boulevard, Devin Revels, 27, […]
fox32chicago.com
2 teens seriously injured in Joliet shooting; no suspect in custody
JOLIET, Ill. - Two teens were shot and seriously injured in Joliet Thursday afternoon. At about 2:07 p.m., Joliet police officers responded to the 400 block of East Benton Street for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two 17-year-old boys who had been shot. Additionally, officers found...
Suburban man gets more than 12 years for possessing guns, explosives
John Feeney, 23, of Minooka, was found to be in possession of two handguns, three explosive devices, magazines with ammunition and drug paraphernalia in January 2020, authorities said.
qrockonline.com
Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man
A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
NBC Chicago
City of Wheaton Reports ‘All Clear' Following Large Police Presence in Neighborhood
Police in the western Chicago suburb of Wheaton have reported an "all clear" after directing some residents to remain indoors while officers respond to a barricaded subject, the city says. According to a statement posted to social media from the city, at 9:40 a.m. Friday, a heavy police presence was...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and killed at gas station in Chicago after arguing with someone else
CHICAGO - A man in Chicago went to a gas station on Saturday, got into an argument, and ended up being shot dead. The shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. on the 700 block of East 103rd Street near South Cottage Grove in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood. Police said the victim, 28,...
WSPY NEWS
Boulder Hill man facing multiple charges following traffic stop
A Boulder Hill man is facing charges after a traffic stop in the area of Boulder Hill Pass and Cayman Drive in Oswego Township Wednesday night. Police arrested 34-year-old Michael T. Copp and charged him with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office also...
Two Chicago men arrested in Rockford on weapons charges, stolen car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested two Chicago men, Curtis Hood, 22, and Edward Triplett, 20, a known gang member, on weapons charges after investigating a stolen Kia vehicle. Police say officers spotted the pair in the 2100 block of Grant Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, standing outside the vehicle, which had been reported […]
