Joliet, IL

Four wounded by gunfire in rural Kendall County

YORKVILLE – Four people were injured by gunfire at what police described as a gathering in rural Kendall County. The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office say they were called around 1:30 AM Saturday to the 8400 block of Immanuel Road south of Yorkville for the incident. Authorities allege there was a dispute between attendees. A 21-year-old male was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Two 22-year-old female and an 18-year-old female were also treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. Officials say the suspect allegedly opened fire with a handgun. The suspect, who is not in custody, is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20’s, around 5’10” with a thin build and a goatee. Based on the investigation thus far, the Sheriffs Office believes this is not a random act. Anyone with information should contact the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
Police Blotter For Saturday, September 3rd

From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 53-year-old Michael Honiotes for driving while license suspended. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Also arrested was 44-year-old Eric Singletary on a Grundy County warrant. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. From the Minooka Police Department arrested...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Suspect arrested after firing shots at two people in Kane County

ELGIN, Ill. - A suspect is in custody after he allegedly fired shots at two people in Kane County Saturday morning. At about 4:30 a.m., Kane County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of Old State Road and McGough Road in unincorporated Virgil Township for a call of shots fired.
KANE COUNTY, IL
3 shot during dispute at party in Kendall County

KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. - Three people were shot at a party in Kendall County early Saturday. At about 1:36 a.m., the Kendall County Sheriff's Office responded to the 8400 block of Immanuel Road in unincorporated Kendall Township. According to preliminary information, a dispute occurred between attendees at a large gathering,...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
Streator Man, Wanted on Warrants, Bagged After Giving False ID to Police

A Streator man is in trouble after trying unsuccessfully to fool some La Salle police officers. Twenty-five-year-old Namos Loving was among two people police found as they responded to a trespass complaint in the 900 block of Grant Street at about 10:00 Wednesday morning. Loving said he had no identification on him, but he gave the officers a fake name and age. The officers noted that Loving showed a number of deceptive characteristics at the scene.
STREATOR, IL
Suspect who led police on chase through Chicago golf course had arrest warrant for assault charge

CHICAGO (CBS) – The suspect who escaped Elmhurst police and led police on a chase through the Columbus Park Golf Course on Chicago's West Side on Thursday had an active warrant for his arrest.Devin M. Revels, 27, was arrested in May for aggravated assault and released on an I-bond, but he didn't show up to court and a warrant has been out ever since.Elmhurst police said Revels was wanted for several catalytic converter thefts when he was arrested on Thursday. While in handcuffs, he kicked out the back window of a squad car while on the Eisenhower Expressway near Austin, and ran into the heavily wooded Columbus Park Golf Course.Police are looking for Revels, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has a face tattoo and was last seen wearing a tan shirt.Given that Revels was handcuffed and unarmed when he escaped, the public is not believed to be in danger, police said.  Anyone who knows where Revels might be is asked to call 911 immediately.
CHICAGO, IL
2 teens seriously injured in Joliet shooting; no suspect in custody

JOLIET, Ill. - Two teens were shot and seriously injured in Joliet Thursday afternoon. At about 2:07 p.m., Joliet police officers responded to the 400 block of East Benton Street for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two 17-year-old boys who had been shot. Additionally, officers found...
JOLIET, IL
Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man

A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
NEW LENOX, IL
Boulder Hill man facing multiple charges following traffic stop

A Boulder Hill man is facing charges after a traffic stop in the area of Boulder Hill Pass and Cayman Drive in Oswego Township Wednesday night. Police arrested 34-year-old Michael T. Copp and charged him with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office also...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL

