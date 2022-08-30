Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Year after big FBI search, Crystal Rogers' family remains hopeful answers are coming
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Seven years after the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, her mother is still waiting for justice. Sitting outside her Nelson County home, Sherry Ballard said Thursday, "As soon as the FBI stepped in, I expected something right away. It's kind of disappointing." This time last year,...
wdrb.com
3 charged in scheme to send drugs into Louisville's jail marked as mail from an attorney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was charged with allegedly trying to send drugs into Louisville's jail. Metro Corrections Director Jerry Collins said his staff found drugs in mail addressed to an inmate that was supposedly covered under attorney-client privilege. After an investigation, Keanna Decius was arrested, and two inmates are facing more charges. Investigators said the mail contained 49 suboxone strips under a label on a disc that said it was legal discovery from a lawyer.
Second person faces criminal charges related to Clark County Jail breach
Jordan Parker Sykes, who was incarcerated at the Clark County Jail in October, is facing felony and misdemeanor theft charges.
WLKY.com
LMDC officicials arrest woman they say she tried sneaking drugs into facility twice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is under arrest after authorities say she tried to sneak thousands of dollars worth of drugs into the city's jail. Keanna Decius was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with promoting contraband and trafficking in a controlled substance. According to metro corrections, she...
WTVQ
Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police. A statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier says jurors found 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown guilty on Tuesday. The statement says Crawford...
Wave 3
Woman charged for trafficking contraband into Metro Corrections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was arrested and charged for trafficking contraband into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections facility. According to Metro Corrections, on August 26 Keanna Decius was arrested and charged with promoting contraband and trafficking in a controlled substance. The arrest was a result of an...
WLKY.com
Jeffersonville funeral homeowner makes first court appearance in criminal case
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Disgraced southern Indiana funeral homeowner Randy Lankford faced a judge on Thursday for the first time for charges in connection with his business mishandling bodies. Lankford surrendered himself to police on Wednesday and had an initial court hearing with Clark County Judge Lisa Glickfield on Zoom...
WLKY.com
Funeral home owner turns self in, faces first criminal charges since bodies discovered
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The first criminal charges against a disgraced southern Indiana funeral home owner have been filed nearly two months after police discovered decomposing bodies and the cremated remains of over a dozen people. Randy Lankford turned himself in at the Clark County Jail Tuesday after three felony...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating death in Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man found in a Pleasure Ridge Park backyard has caused Louisville Metro Police Department to launch a death investigation. LMPD said their Third Division responded to reports of a body in the backyard of a home in the 7600 block of Norwich Blvd just before 7 p.m. on Friday.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man killed in Taylor Berry shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday night, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD said they were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue around 10:15 p.m. They said they found a man dead when...
WLKY.com
25-year-old shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a call of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Police...
WLKY.com
Police looking for suspect in armed robbery of Prospect liquor store
PROSPECT, Ky. — Oldham County police are looking for a man they say robbed a liquor store in Prospect. Police said a man robbed Prospect Liquors on Highway 42 just after 9:30 a.m. on Friday. They said the man was wearing a face mask and was armed with a...
WLKY.com
Louisville man acquitted of double murder charges from 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was acquitted of killing two people, including his ex-boyfriend, back in 2018. Hernandez was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2018 in Fayette County, Texas and charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence. The charges stemmed from...
WKYT 27
Man found guilty of murder in fiery Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of hitting and killing a homeless man with his car in 2017 during a police chase has been found guilty. According to the Herald Leader, the jury found Nathaniel Harper guilty Wednesday afternoon in the murder of Anthony Tyrone Moore. On August 29,...
WLKY.com
37-year-old killed in Chickasaw shooting last week identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood last week. Louisville Metro Police Department Second Division responded to the call of a shooting around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 in the 3700 block of West Broadway.
Officials looking for identity of these subjects in relation to Dollar General fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Safe dispatched fire companies to 7427 3rd Street Rd. on a report of a structure fire at Dollar General on Aug. 21 around 5 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a large working fire. Louisville Metro Arson Bureau is actively investigating the origin and cause of...
WLKY.com
Worldfest naturalization ceremony at Ali Center welcomes 64 new citizens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As part of WorldFest, a naturalization ceremony was held a the Muhammad Ali Center on Thursday. The city welcomed 64 immigrants from dozens of countries as they were granted their U.S. citizenship. One woman said the process took more than 3 years but says becoming an...
wdrb.com
Shelbyville woman sentenced for embezzling funds from employer, lying on tax returns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shelbyville woman will spend two and-a-half years in prison for embezzling funds from her employer and lying on her tax returns. Kimberly Jones, 53, was sentenced Monday in federal court. According to court documents, Jones was an office manager for Guardian Retention Systems in Bullitt...
wvih.com
Body Found In Backyard
A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That is off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
'He didn't deserve this': Police searching for suspect in New Albany father's shooting
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A southern Indiana toddler will grow up without her father, as New Albany investigators search for answers following a deadly shooting at a home early Thursday morning. Police say 25-year-old Dajour Drones was found shot to death around 2 a.m. near his home in the...
