Thunder's Chet Holmgren undergoes successful foot surgery

Jul 9, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) talks to guard Josh Giddey (3) during an NBA Summer League game against the Houston Rockets at Thomas & Mack Center. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren underwent successful surgery to address a Lisfranc injury in his right foot, the team announced on Tuesday. As relayed, Holmgren will miss the 2022-23 campaign.

Holmgren, 20, was drafted second overall by Oklahoma City in June. The 7-foot prospect has intrigued teams with his length and offensive skillset, averaging 14.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game in five summer league contests last month.

As examined by Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman, a Lisfranc injury can be related to ligament damage, bone damage or both. Holmgren suffered ligament damage that’ll sideline him for several months. He joins a long list of high draft picks to miss their rookie seasons, which includes all-NBA center Joel Embiid.

The Thunder are coming off a 24-58 season and will have to proceed without Holmgren for the time being. The team is still rebuilding, however, allowing its young core to improve without surrounding picks.