Orlando, FL

SeaWorld Orlando dives into spooky family fun with Halloween celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is diving into family-friendly frights with its upcoming Halloween event. SeaWorld Spooktacular is returning to the theme park starting Saturday, Sept. 17, and will run on select nights through Oct. 31. The event is included with park admission. [TRENDING: When can we expect fall...
Surprise, more storms expected Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more showers and storms along the East Coast sea breeze through the afternoon today. Expect a 50% coverage of rain on Saturday and a 60% coverage of rain on Sunday. Rain chances will be up to 50% for the afternoon on Labor Day...
Waterspout spotted in New Smyrna Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A thunderstorm off the coast of New Smyrna Beach produced a waterspout Friday morning. News 6 viewer Bryan Shepherd shared photos of the waterspout that he said happened around 8:15 a.m. [TRENDING: When can we expect fall to return to Florida? | Bojangles opens 1st...
🍜Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. [TRENDING: Crowds expected to double for next Artemis I launch attempt | ‘We don’t know what to...
Head to the movies on Saturday for just $3 a ticket

What better way to kick off a holiday weekend than a day at the movies?. To sweeten the deal, the big theatre chains have partnered with the nonprofit Cinema Foundation for National Cinema Day to offer $3 movie tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3. Many are also offering special deals on refreshment combos.
Danielle loses strength as Tropical Storm Earl forms in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two tropical storms are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center in the Atlantic. Danielle has weakened back to a tropical storm after becoming the first hurricane of the Atlantic season. Danielle was the latest-forming first Atlantic hurricane since 2013. [TRENDING: NASA prepares for historic Artemis...
Pilots protest at Orlando International Airport. Here’s why

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pilots across the country, including at Orlando International Airport, plan to protest Thursday, ahead of a busy holiday travel weekend. The protests are planned at more than a dozen airports across the United States to call for changes in working conditions. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
2 found dead in murder-suicide at Orlando home, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an Orlando home Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said officers responded to a home on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check.
1 dead, 1 injured when plane flips over at Orlando airport during severe weather

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person died and another was injured Thursday when a twin-engine aircraft flipped over while taxiing for departure during severe weather at Orlando Executive Airport, according to authorities. The Diamond DA42 Twin Star, along with another unoccupied aircraft, were involved in the weather-related incident around 5...
Deltona moratorium pauses new developments as leaders update zoning codes

DELTONA, Fla. – As demand for housing across Central Florida continues to boom, one local city is pausing plans for construction of new subdivisions as leaders revamp zoning codes. Deltona Mayor Heidi Herzberg said the city is booming. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win...
New test can detect brain-eating amoeba quicker, AdventHealth says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Doctors at AdventHealth say they have developed a test that can detect infections from brain-eating amoebas. The laboratory test detects three of the most common amoebas contracted after swimming in lakes or rivers, or from exposure to other sources of freshwater. [TRENDING: Crowds expected to double...
Armored truck employee shoots at man during robbery at Lake Mary bank, deputies say

LAKE MARY, Fla. – An armored truck employee shot at a man during a robbery at a Lake Mary bank Thursday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that at some time before 12:30 p.m., employees of Loomis, a cash handling company, were making their way out of a Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard when a man took cash they were bringing out on a cart and fled in a white Mercedes.
LAKE MARY, FL

