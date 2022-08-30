Read full article on original website
SeaWorld Orlando dives into spooky family fun with Halloween celebration
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is diving into family-friendly frights with its upcoming Halloween event. SeaWorld Spooktacular is returning to the theme park starting Saturday, Sept. 17, and will run on select nights through Oct. 31. The event is included with park admission. [TRENDING: When can we expect fall...
Here’s the traffic plan for Artemis I launch during holiday weekend on Florida Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Disappointed space aficionados hit the roads again after the second attempt to launch Artemis I, NASA’s mega moon rocket, was scrubbed Saturday. Brevard County officials prepared for hundreds of thousands of people heading to the coast for the historic launch and holiday weekend. The...
Brevard sloth farm gives Artemis, animal fans a unique launch experience
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Over 400,000 people are expected to make their way to Brevard County this weekend to catch a glimpse of the historic Artemis launch. While there are several great locations around the county to see the rocket, there’s one unique place that can give you an experience unlike any other.
Surprise, more storms expected Saturday
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more showers and storms along the East Coast sea breeze through the afternoon today. Expect a 50% coverage of rain on Saturday and a 60% coverage of rain on Sunday. Rain chances will be up to 50% for the afternoon on Labor Day...
SpaceX to launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Florida
BREVARD COUNTY. Fla. – SpaceX plans to launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 on Sunday. The Falcon 9 rocket launch is scheduled for 8:32 p.m. at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. [TRENDING: NASA prepares for historic Artemis launch | Man accused of fatally...
Waterspout spotted in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A thunderstorm off the coast of New Smyrna Beach produced a waterspout Friday morning. News 6 viewer Bryan Shepherd shared photos of the waterspout that he said happened around 8:15 a.m. [TRENDING: When can we expect fall to return to Florida? | Bojangles opens 1st...
🍜Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. [TRENDING: Crowds expected to double for next Artemis I launch attempt | ‘We don’t know what to...
Law enforcement gearing up for busy Labor Day weekend on the water in Brevard County
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of thousands will be in Brevard County this weekend to see the historic Artemis launch. Many will be on the roads, in parks, and on the beach but it’s also going to be a big weekend for boaters with the holiday. “It’s going to...
Osceola County getting more than $50M in federal money for NeoCITY development
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County is receiving a huge influx of money from the federal government after it was awarded a grant to help with semiconductor production at the planned NeoCITY development. The U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded $50.8 million to the Building Central Florida’s Semiconductor Cluster...
Head to the movies on Saturday for just $3 a ticket
What better way to kick off a holiday weekend than a day at the movies?. To sweeten the deal, the big theatre chains have partnered with the nonprofit Cinema Foundation for National Cinema Day to offer $3 movie tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3. Many are also offering special deals on refreshment combos.
News 6 helps paralyzed woman get working hospital bed after yearlong fight
APOPKA, Fla. – Alma Fletcher turned to News 6 and Make Ends Meet for help securing a working electric hospital bed for her 25-year-old paralyzed daughter, when she had already been waiting for Medicaid assistance for more than a year. “It doesn’t mean anything to them,” she said. “No...
Danielle loses strength as Tropical Storm Earl forms in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two tropical storms are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center in the Atlantic. Danielle has weakened back to a tropical storm after becoming the first hurricane of the Atlantic season. Danielle was the latest-forming first Atlantic hurricane since 2013. [TRENDING: NASA prepares for historic Artemis...
Pilots protest at Orlando International Airport. Here’s why
ORLANDO, Fla. – Pilots across the country, including at Orlando International Airport, plan to protest Thursday, ahead of a busy holiday travel weekend. The protests are planned at more than a dozen airports across the United States to call for changes in working conditions. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
2 found dead in murder-suicide at Orlando home, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an Orlando home Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said officers responded to a home on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check.
28-year-old Altamonte Springs man killed in Seminole County crash, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Altamonte Springs man died from his injuries in an early morning crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17-92 and Golden Birch Lane in Seminole County when the man’s 2009 Infinity G37 struck a 2012 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer.
1 dead, 1 injured when plane flips over at Orlando airport during severe weather
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person died and another was injured Thursday when a twin-engine aircraft flipped over while taxiing for departure during severe weather at Orlando Executive Airport, according to authorities. The Diamond DA42 Twin Star, along with another unoccupied aircraft, were involved in the weather-related incident around 5...
Deltona moratorium pauses new developments as leaders update zoning codes
DELTONA, Fla. – As demand for housing across Central Florida continues to boom, one local city is pausing plans for construction of new subdivisions as leaders revamp zoning codes. Deltona Mayor Heidi Herzberg said the city is booming. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win...
New test can detect brain-eating amoeba quicker, AdventHealth says
ORLANDO, Fla. – Doctors at AdventHealth say they have developed a test that can detect infections from brain-eating amoebas. The laboratory test detects three of the most common amoebas contracted after swimming in lakes or rivers, or from exposure to other sources of freshwater. [TRENDING: Crowds expected to double...
Man arrested 4 months after forcing himself on woman in Orlando home break-in, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man accused of sexually battering a woman during a June break-in at an Orlando home has been arrested, according to police. Officers arrested Karland Gillens, 46, on Friday. According to police, the sexual battery happened on June 4 in the Carver Shores neighborhood in east...
Armored truck employee shoots at man during robbery at Lake Mary bank, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. – An armored truck employee shot at a man during a robbery at a Lake Mary bank Thursday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that at some time before 12:30 p.m., employees of Loomis, a cash handling company, were making their way out of a Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard when a man took cash they were bringing out on a cart and fled in a white Mercedes.
