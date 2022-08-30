Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha Arshad
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Wave 3
LMPD: 15-year-old taken into custody after crashing reported stolen car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after crashing a reported stolen car. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were notified Friday night that a car in the Shelby Park area was reported stolen from Clay Street. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver...
WLKY.com
LMDC officicials arrest woman they say she tried sneaking drugs into facility twice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is under arrest after authorities say she tried to sneak thousands of dollars worth of drugs into the city's jail. Keanna Decius was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with promoting contraband and trafficking in a controlled substance. According to metro corrections, she...
Wave 3
Officer involved crash on Westport Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An off-duty officer was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon on Westport Road near Ahland. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling eastbound. The woman crossed the center median on...
WLKY.com
Police looking for suspect in armed robbery of Prospect liquor store
PROSPECT, Ky. — Oldham County police are looking for a man they say robbed a liquor store in Prospect. Police said a man robbed Prospect Liquors on Highway 42 just after 9:30 a.m. on Friday. They said the man was wearing a face mask and was armed with a...
Second person faces criminal charges related to Clark County Jail breach
Jordan Parker Sykes, who was incarcerated at the Clark County Jail in October, is facing felony and misdemeanor theft charges.
953wiki.com
Stolen Vehicle out of Carroll County leads to Pursuit
CARROLLTON, Ky. (09/02/2022) – On Friday September 02, 2022 at approximately 1:18 am Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to a vehicle stolen out of Carroll County. A short time later a KSP Post 5 Trooper observed the vehicle...
WLKY.com
25-year-old shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a call of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Police...
LMPD: Fatal shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting Thursday night around 10:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Once on the scene, Fourth Division officers found 25-year-old Daven Metcalf inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS declared Metcalf dead...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating death in Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man found in a Pleasure Ridge Park backyard has caused Louisville Metro Police Department to launch a death investigation. LMPD said their Third Division responded to reports of a body in the backyard of a home in the 7600 block of Norwich Blvd just before 7 p.m. on Friday.
WLKY.com
Louisville man acquitted of double murder charges from 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was acquitted of killing two people, including his ex-boyfriend, back in 2018. Hernandez was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2018 in Fayette County, Texas and charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence. The charges stemmed from...
wdrb.com
Armed robbery causes chaos at Jeffersonville High School football game
JEFFERSONVILE, Ind. (WDRB) -- An armed robbery during Jeffersonville High School's Friday night football game caused panic in the stands, with many leaving in the middle of the game. The Jeffersonville Police Department said officers were called just before 9:30 p.m. to Jeffersonville High School on a call of an...
Wave 3
Shelby Park neighbors upset after multiple cars stolen in area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shelby Park neighbors are concerned after multiple car thefts have occurred in the area, with some happening in broad daylight. John Williams dropped his keys while on a jog in the neighborhood. Once Williams realized he didn’t have them, it was too late. His car was gone.
WLKY.com
Jeffersonville funeral homeowner makes first court appearance in criminal case
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Disgraced southern Indiana funeral homeowner Randy Lankford faced a judge on Thursday for the first time for charges in connection with his business mishandling bodies. Lankford surrendered himself to police on Wednesday and had an initial court hearing with Clark County Judge Lisa Glickfield on Zoom...
wvih.com
Reward Offered For Arrest Of Copper Theives
Following a string of copper metal thefts in Louisville leaving hundreds of lighting poles dark on interstates, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering a $2,500 reward leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for stealing the copper metal wires. According to the Department of Highways, around 45,000 to...
WLKY.com
Funeral home owner turns self in, faces first criminal charges since bodies discovered
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The first criminal charges against a disgraced southern Indiana funeral home owner have been filed nearly two months after police discovered decomposing bodies and the cremated remains of over a dozen people. Randy Lankford turned himself in at the Clark County Jail Tuesday after three felony...
A Louisville corrections officer is terminated after mocking the city police department's 2020 killing of Breonna Taylor
(CNN) -- A Louisville, Kentucky, corrections officer has been terminated after "disparaging" the Louisville Metro Police Department and referencing the death of Breonna Taylor in a video, the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections said in a statement. The officer, Turhan Knight, was terminated August 25 after the department's director, Jerry Collins, viewed the video and was "disgusted," according to the statement from LMDC. Knight had been employed by the LMDC since 2018, according to the statement. Knight has since apologized, calling the video a joke. In the video, posted on an account that was later deleted, Knight introduces himself as...
WKYT 27
Man found guilty of murder in fiery Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of hitting and killing a homeless man with his car in 2017 during a police chase has been found guilty. According to the Herald Leader, the jury found Nathaniel Harper guilty Wednesday afternoon in the murder of Anthony Tyrone Moore. On August 29,...
Wave 3
Police investigating after body found in PRP homeowner’s backyard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a body was found in a backyard in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday night. According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, police were called to a home in the 7600 block of Norwich Blvd. just before 7 p.m. on Friday. Officers...
tribunenewsnow.com
Traffic stop leads to drugs and an arrest
On Aug. 23, Latonya Clayton, 26, of Louisville, Ken., was arrested for possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale and transportation of a narcotic drug following a traffic stop on State Route 77 at Milepost 387 near Holbrook. During the traffic stop, deputies became suspicious of criminal activity and deployed K-9 Kilo to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle, where he had a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 631 blue M-30 fentanyl pills concealed in Clayton’s belongings. The estimated street value of the narcotics is nearly $16,000. Clayton was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
WLKY.com
Woman has car stolen from outside her home, police say viral TikTok challenge may be to blame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A viral Tik Tok trend is continuing to wreak havoc in Louisville. It's called the Tik Tok Kia challenge, to steal Kia's and Hyundai's using a USB cable or a phone charger. According to LMPD, in July alone, 52 Kia's and Hyundai's were reported stolen. Less...
