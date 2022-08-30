(CNN) -- A Louisville, Kentucky, corrections officer has been terminated after "disparaging" the Louisville Metro Police Department and referencing the death of Breonna Taylor in a video, the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections said in a statement. The officer, Turhan Knight, was terminated August 25 after the department's director, Jerry Collins, viewed the video and was "disgusted," according to the statement from LMDC. Knight had been employed by the LMDC since 2018, according to the statement. Knight has since apologized, calling the video a joke. In the video, posted on an account that was later deleted, Knight introduces himself as...

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO