Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Marchers demand accountability and transparency from school district

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Ahead of the first week of school, community members are looking for answers on how the Rochester City School District will be spending its budget. Education community groups gathered at the Rochester Board of Education over the weekend, and marched to the public safety building. The theme of the march was “Halt the School to Prison Pipeline”.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RCSD grads now working for the district

ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC has told you about the need for teachers in our area. Thursday, our city’s school district added three more to the roster, and they’re pretty familiar with their new digs. Courtney Jackson-Troupe, Zanayia Hercules, And Rosheada Davis are all RCSD grads, some even returning to...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Drum Corp Associates competing in Rochester during world championships

The best drum corps from across the country are competing in Rochester this weekend!. The 2022 Drum Corp Associates World Championships run through Sunday. Dozens of drums and bugle corps are expected to attract thousands of people to the competition. This year’s championship is the 20th time Rochester has been...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Education
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

University freshmen follows in her father’s footsteps

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was move in day for St. John Fisher students. Some legacies will be walking the hallways their parents once did. The university will welcome the largest first year class in its history. The class of 2026 started a new chapter on campus. In the mix of over 650 students is first year student, Julia Perales.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYS Fair butter sculpture to be recycled into energy

PAVILION, N.Y. Have you ever wondered what happens to the massive butter sculpture at the New York State Fair each year?. A Western New York farm recycles the 800 pounds of butter into energy. Noblehurst Farms in the Town of Pavilion in Genesee County will recycle all that butter into enough energy to power a home for a whole day.
PAVILION, NY
WHEC TV-10

New kicks for students at risk

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Dozens of Rochester students are giving 20 hours of their time in exchange for some brand new kicks. The Save Rochester initiative is funded by ESL. They’re calling it a workshop for children and teens living in poverty. It’s also a way to provide intervention services for those at risk of violence.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Annual 9/11 Remembrance Blood Drive to be held Sept. 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Museum and Science Center will be holding its annual 9/11 Remembrance Blood Drive on Sept. 10. It will be held at the museum between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. All donors will be given a Red Cross T-shirt and be entered into a drawing for a $100 gas gift card.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Teen rescued from Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WHEC TV-10

Harriet Tubman travelling statue is in Rochester for two months

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – You now have another reason to visit Washington Square Park in the heart of the Flower City. A beautiful statue now graces the southeast corner. The “Harriet Tubman – The Journey to Freedom” travelling statue is crisscrossing the country in honor of the abolitionist’s 200th birthday. It was unveiled Friday in Rochester to the cheers of about a hundred attendees.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Section V football roundup: 2022 season, Week 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Section V football started up on Friday. You can keep up to date with scores from around Section V throughout the 2022 season. You can send scores to sports@whec.com throughout the season. Class AA. McQuaid Jesuit – 34, Aquinas Institute – 27 Fairport...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County buses to install new stop sign cameras

ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s already illegal for cars on either side of the road to pass a school bus if it’s stopped with the flashing stop sign out. This legislation was passed to keep all students safe. These cameras will snap a picture of any license plate that drives by a stopped bus, and you’ll get a ticket in the mail.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man recovering from overnight stabbing on Lake Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A stabbing happened on Lake Avenue overnight. This occurred just after 4 a.m. Saturday between Emerson Street and Phelps Avenue. Police say they found a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Hospital where he is being treated. He is...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Parolee convicted for fatal shooting on First Street in March 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee is headed back to prison after a jury convicted him of fatally shooting one man and nearly killing another. Robert Colon was convicted on Tuesday for the murder of Roger Palmero. The unintended victim was shot and killed on First Street in Rochester on March 30, 2021.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police searching for suspect in gunpoint robbery at Luther Circle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at gunpoint. It happened around 3 p.m. Friday on Luther Circle on South Plymouth Avenue, right across the river from the University of Rochester. Police say the victim was robbed of personal property at gunpoint. Fortunately, no...
ROCHESTER, NY

