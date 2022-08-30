Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Marchers demand accountability and transparency from school district
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Ahead of the first week of school, community members are looking for answers on how the Rochester City School District will be spending its budget. Education community groups gathered at the Rochester Board of Education over the weekend, and marched to the public safety building. The theme of the march was “Halt the School to Prison Pipeline”.
WHEC TV-10
RCSD grads now working for the district
ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC has told you about the need for teachers in our area. Thursday, our city’s school district added three more to the roster, and they’re pretty familiar with their new digs. Courtney Jackson-Troupe, Zanayia Hercules, And Rosheada Davis are all RCSD grads, some even returning to...
WHEC TV-10
Outgoing superintendent Lesli Myers-Small posts letter on Twitter, said job was “opportunity of a lifetime”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Outgoing Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small posted a letter on Twitter Friday morning saying that serving as the superintendent has been an “opportunity of a lifetime”. Myers-Small served half of her four-year contract and it isn’t clear why she left.
WHEC TV-10
Drum Corp Associates competing in Rochester during world championships
The best drum corps from across the country are competing in Rochester this weekend!. The 2022 Drum Corp Associates World Championships run through Sunday. Dozens of drums and bugle corps are expected to attract thousands of people to the competition. This year’s championship is the 20th time Rochester has been...
WHEC TV-10
University freshmen follows in her father’s footsteps
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was move in day for St. John Fisher students. Some legacies will be walking the hallways their parents once did. The university will welcome the largest first year class in its history. The class of 2026 started a new chapter on campus. In the mix of over 650 students is first year student, Julia Perales.
WHEC TV-10
NYS Fair butter sculpture to be recycled into energy
PAVILION, N.Y. Have you ever wondered what happens to the massive butter sculpture at the New York State Fair each year?. A Western New York farm recycles the 800 pounds of butter into energy. Noblehurst Farms in the Town of Pavilion in Genesee County will recycle all that butter into enough energy to power a home for a whole day.
WHEC TV-10
Sweet Pea in Rochester is among 20 finalists in competition for progressing agriculture upstate
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Plant-based kitchen Sweet Pea in Rochester is among 20 worldwide finalists in a competition to recognize businesses that have supported food production in upstate New York. The Grow-NY Food and Agriculture Business Competition aims to drive innovation in food, beverage, and agriculture across 22 upstate counties....
WHEC TV-10
New kicks for students at risk
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Dozens of Rochester students are giving 20 hours of their time in exchange for some brand new kicks. The Save Rochester initiative is funded by ESL. They’re calling it a workshop for children and teens living in poverty. It’s also a way to provide intervention services for those at risk of violence.
WHEC TV-10
Annual 9/11 Remembrance Blood Drive to be held Sept. 10
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Museum and Science Center will be holding its annual 9/11 Remembrance Blood Drive on Sept. 10. It will be held at the museum between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. All donors will be given a Red Cross T-shirt and be entered into a drawing for a $100 gas gift card.
WHEC TV-10
Teen rescued from Genesee River
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
WHEC TV-10
Children’s Hospital to receive bouquets from local farm’s Sunflower Spectacular
PENFIELD, N.Y. – Wickham Farms will be spreading sunshine this week with its annual Sunflower Spectacular! Every year thousands of people visit Wickham to get a view of their impressive sunflower field. More than a thousand sunflowers will be cut and arranged into beautiful bouquets to be delivered to...
WHEC TV-10
Community gathered at MLK Park to remember people who lost lives from overdoses
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester community gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park on Thursday night to remember people who lost their lives to overdoses. September is National Drug Addiction Recovery Month. The group Substance Overdose Awareness Recovery Services (SOARS) hosted the event in downtown Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
Harriet Tubman travelling statue is in Rochester for two months
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – You now have another reason to visit Washington Square Park in the heart of the Flower City. A beautiful statue now graces the southeast corner. The “Harriet Tubman – The Journey to Freedom” travelling statue is crisscrossing the country in honor of the abolitionist’s 200th birthday. It was unveiled Friday in Rochester to the cheers of about a hundred attendees.
WHEC TV-10
Syracuse basketball teams will hold practice competition at Blue Cross Arena in October
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball teams will be in Rochester on October 7 for a night of shooting competitions, dunk contests, and inter-team scrimmages. The teams are playing at “Monroe Madness” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Blue Cross Arena before their season tips...
WHEC TV-10
Section V football roundup: 2022 season, Week 1
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Section V football started up on Friday. You can keep up to date with scores from around Section V throughout the 2022 season. You can send scores to sports@whec.com throughout the season. Class AA. McQuaid Jesuit – 34, Aquinas Institute – 27 Fairport...
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County buses to install new stop sign cameras
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s already illegal for cars on either side of the road to pass a school bus if it’s stopped with the flashing stop sign out. This legislation was passed to keep all students safe. These cameras will snap a picture of any license plate that drives by a stopped bus, and you’ll get a ticket in the mail.
WHEC TV-10
Man recovering from overnight stabbing on Lake Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A stabbing happened on Lake Avenue overnight. This occurred just after 4 a.m. Saturday between Emerson Street and Phelps Avenue. Police say they found a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Hospital where he is being treated. He is...
WHEC TV-10
RGH doctor speaks about potential impact of omicron variant-specific boosters
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local health leaders are weighing in on the updated COVID boosters authorized by the FDA on Wednesday. The goal of the omicron variant-specific boosters is to prevent a potential winter surge. The boosters target the most common omicron strains we’re dealing with, BA4 and BA5. Dr....
WHEC TV-10
Parolee convicted for fatal shooting on First Street in March 2021
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee is headed back to prison after a jury convicted him of fatally shooting one man and nearly killing another. Robert Colon was convicted on Tuesday for the murder of Roger Palmero. The unintended victim was shot and killed on First Street in Rochester on March 30, 2021.
WHEC TV-10
Police searching for suspect in gunpoint robbery at Luther Circle
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at gunpoint. It happened around 3 p.m. Friday on Luther Circle on South Plymouth Avenue, right across the river from the University of Rochester. Police say the victim was robbed of personal property at gunpoint. Fortunately, no...
