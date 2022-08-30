ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Gaillord Hayes
4d ago

Wilson has turned into a joke …..hope he falls on his fair. Only thing him every held up was his ego

thecomeback.com

Seattle Seahawks sign veteran quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are going into the 2022 NFL season with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback and Drew Lock as the second-stringer. However, that doesn’t mean they’re not making sure they have a few emergency options available on the depth chart. Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is raking in the money following his new massive five-year extension. However, there is an interesting quirk in the new deal. The Broncos quarterback agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension on Thursday. He had two years remaining on his current deal, bringing the total contract to seven years, $298 […] The post The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Popculture

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?

Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

George Paton, Greg Penner comment on Russell Wilson's new contract with Broncos

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a new five-year contract with quarterback Russell Wilson, the team announced Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team, but multiple outlets have reported that the five-year extension is worth $245 million. After the team announced the deal on Thursday afternoon, general manager George Paton and owner/CEO Greg Penner both released statements on the contract.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

49ers sure Johnson will contribute despite getting bad news again

SANTA CLARA -- Just because it has happened so often, it does not make it any easier to deliver the bad news. In fact, 49ers executives John Lynch and Adam Peters both said on Thursday that it gets more and more difficult to tell veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson that he is being cut from the 53-man roster.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bobby Wagner is already a Rams captain

Not many veterans can walk through the door and become a team captain. Not many veterans are Bobby Wagner. The linebacker, in his first year with the Rams after a decade in Seattle, was voted one of the defending Super Bowl champion’s six captains for 2022. The others are...
NFL
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson & Ciara In Attendance At US Open To Support Serena Williams

Serena Williams continues to draw celebrities and politicians to her U.S Open matches. On Friday: N.F.L. quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara; rapper Pusha T; actress Heidi Gardner; and former Yankee C.C. Sabathia. Williams is competing against Ajla Tomljanovic from Australia. Other celebrities who showed up to show...
NFL
The Spun

Photos Of Russell Wilson, Ciara's House Going Viral

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara wasted no time finding a new home in Colorado following Wilson's blockbuster trade to the Denver Broncos. But thanks to their immense wealth, the duo was able to secure one of the most expensive pieces of real estate in the entire region. According to Front Office Sports, the couple bought a massive, $25 million mansion in Colorado back in April.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy