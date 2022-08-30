Read full article on original website
Gaillord Hayes
4d ago
Wilson has turned into a joke …..hope he falls on his fair. Only thing him every held up was his ego
Reply(1)
7
Related
Peyton Manning Has Sold All 31 Papa John’s Locations He Owned
NFL star Peyton Manning has worked with many brands over the years but his relationship with pizza joint Papa John’s has been a big one. While working with the chain on advertisements, Peyton decided to start investing in the restaurant as well. The relationship began in 2012 and over...
TMZ.com
Ciara Shows Russell Wilson Love After Huge New Broncos Contract, 'You're 1 of 1'
Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara, showered her man with love, calling him her "greatest inspiration," after the QB received a massive 9-figure contract extension from the Denver Broncos!!. Ci tweeted, "Baby @DangeRussWilson, I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and hardworking person I know! It’s been so beautiful...
thecomeback.com
Seattle Seahawks sign veteran quarterback
The Seattle Seahawks are going into the 2022 NFL season with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback and Drew Lock as the second-stringer. However, that doesn’t mean they’re not making sure they have a few emergency options available on the depth chart. Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent...
The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is raking in the money following his new massive five-year extension. However, there is an interesting quirk in the new deal. The Broncos quarterback agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension on Thursday. He had two years remaining on his current deal, bringing the total contract to seven years, $298 […] The post The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Raiders Have Top QB-RB-WR Combination
In a recent ranking of the each NFL's teams offensive triplets of quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, the Raiders were one of the best.
Mike Jackson Sums Up Seahawks Journey in 3 Words
Jackson's path to Seattle has been filled with bumps, bruises, and too many departures to count.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kareem Jackson 'Can't Wait' to See Russell Wilson Take on Seahawks
The Denver Broncos are inching ever closer to the season opener at the Seattle Seahawks.
George Paton, Greg Penner comment on Russell Wilson's new contract with Broncos
The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a new five-year contract with quarterback Russell Wilson, the team announced Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team, but multiple outlets have reported that the five-year extension is worth $245 million. After the team announced the deal on Thursday afternoon, general manager George Paton and owner/CEO Greg Penner both released statements on the contract.
Raiders working out two former high-draft picks for LB spot
Las Vegas seems to be trying to fill in a few gaps all over the roster. Over the past two days, the Raiders have kicked the tires on an offensive lineman, a pair of linebackers, and a couple of defensive backs. On Thursday, Las Vegas took a look at former...
NBC Sports
49ers sure Johnson will contribute despite getting bad news again
SANTA CLARA -- Just because it has happened so often, it does not make it any easier to deliver the bad news. In fact, 49ers executives John Lynch and Adam Peters both said on Thursday that it gets more and more difficult to tell veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson that he is being cut from the 53-man roster.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Bobby Wagner is already a Rams captain
Not many veterans can walk through the door and become a team captain. Not many veterans are Bobby Wagner. The linebacker, in his first year with the Rams after a decade in Seattle, was voted one of the defending Super Bowl champion’s six captains for 2022. The others are...
Garoppolo Asked Whether Becoming Backup Is Blow to His Ego
The quarterback agreed to a restructured deal to remain in San Francisco for 2022.
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson & Ciara In Attendance At US Open To Support Serena Williams
Serena Williams continues to draw celebrities and politicians to her U.S Open matches. On Friday: N.F.L. quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara; rapper Pusha T; actress Heidi Gardner; and former Yankee C.C. Sabathia. Williams is competing against Ajla Tomljanovic from Australia. Other celebrities who showed up to show...
George Paton Dishes on 'Pressure' to Get Russell Wilson Signed by Deadline
The Denver Broncos had a deadline to get Russell Wilson extended.
Photos Of Russell Wilson, Ciara's House Going Viral
Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara wasted no time finding a new home in Colorado following Wilson's blockbuster trade to the Denver Broncos. But thanks to their immense wealth, the duo was able to secure one of the most expensive pieces of real estate in the entire region. According to Front Office Sports, the couple bought a massive, $25 million mansion in Colorado back in April.
Stats Proving Broncos' Russell Wilson is Safest QB Investment Ever
The Denver Broncos knew what they were doing in rolling out the Brinks truck for Russell Wilson.
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Josh Allen seen as favorite to win first MVP award ahead of Week 1
Even though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning his fourth career NFL MVP award, there’s no
Comments / 5