Jessa Duggar Finally Responds to Rumors That She's Pregnant With Baby #5!
Following a short social media hiatus, Jessa Duggar returned to Instagram this week with the type of update fans love to see. Jessa shared a glimpse at her growing family as they enjoyed a relaxing day together, first at a coffee shop, then at a nearby splash pad. The post...
Jill Duggar Reconciles with Michelle Duggar Amidst Recovery from Surgery
Just weeks after giving birth, Jill Duggar underwent surgery to combat horrible pain. Fortunately, she is now recovering at home after her gall bladder removal. Jill has shared that Michelle, of all people, is helping her as she heals. Did this surgery mend the broken bond between Jill and her...
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Jana Duggar: Has She FINALLY Moved Out of Her Parents' House?
For as long as she’s been in the public eye, Jana Duggar has been known as her parents’ most loyal offspring. While her brothers and sisters left the house to start families of their own, Jana stayed behind to help raise her younger siblings. Now 32, Jana is...
Kailyn Lowry: Confirming Pregnancy Rumors With Revealing Outfit?
For several weeks now, rumors that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child have been circulating non-stop on social media. Lowry has mostly kept mum on the issue, which might tell us all we need to know. M. But while Kail has yet to make any sort of formal...
Joy-Anna Duggar Violates Family Dress Code; Is She the Latest to Go Against Jim Bob?
Of the many children sired by Jim Bob Duggar, Joy-Anna might be the most loyal to her problematic dad. Throughout Josh Duggar’s sexual assault trial, Joy was by her father’s side in the courtroom. Unlike her other siblings, she was even there for Josh’s sentencing after he was...
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Declares She Has No ‘Contact’ With Meri and Robyn After Split From Kody
'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown revealed that she has had little to no contact with two of her sister wives while remaining close with only one.
'Sister Wives' ' Paedon Brown Reveals 'How Embarrassing' It Is to Be Recognized While Buying Intimate Items
Paedon Brown was recognized for his Sister Wives fame at the worst possible time. Christine Brown's son embarked on a hilarious — and humiliating — shopping trip recently that started with a fan saying hello, and ended with a glimpse into his shopping cart. When a store cashier...
Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day
A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
Jill Duggar Undergoes Surgery, Was in "Horrible Pain" Weeks After Giving Birth
Jill Duggar is on the mend. But she’s seen much better days as well. The former reality star, who welcomed her third child with husband Derick Dillard just six weeks ago, told followers over the weekend that she’s recuperating after an emergent medical procedure. She went into significant...
Tristan Thompson Finally Throws Maralee Nichols Some Klown Koins For Child Support But Still Hasn’t Bonded With Baby
Trifling baby daddy Tristan Thompson is FINALLY stepping up — at least somewhat — when it comes to his son with Maralee Nichols. This week Page Six confirmed that Tristan Thompson has been paying Maralee Nichols child support despite their ongoing family court lawsuit. You all likely recall...
NBA・
‘Sister Wives’: There Is a Reason Kody Brown Hasn’t Asked to Get out of His Other Marriages; He Can’t
The Brown family is experiencing a lot of changes. 'Sister Wives' fans think Kody Brown would like Janelle and Meri Brown to leave him. He won't divorce them, though.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe This Person is the One True ‘Villain’ of ‘Dark’ TLC Series
Some 'Sister Wives' viewers believe that it is Robyn Brown, not Kody, who is the true 'villian' of the TLC series, whose storylines have turned 'dark' over the past several seasons.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Khloe Kardashian and Her Family Are ‘Grateful’ That Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson Is Home
Slow and steady. Khloé Kardashian is "taking some time to adjust to having two children," a source tells In Touch. The Good American founder, 38, who welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate with ex Tristan...
Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About Joe And Melissa Gorga Missing Her Wedding Day
As anticipated, Teresa Giudice’s wedding did not disappoint. There was a smoke machine, hair to the heavens, Housewives from all around the globe, and of course, some Gorga drama limping alongside. You’ve heard the news by now that the Real Housewives of New Jersey finale filming event went down in flames after one of Margaret Joseph’s ex-friends spilled some tea to Jennifer Aydin. Long story […] The post Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About Joe And Melissa Gorga Missing Her Wedding Day appeared first on Reality Tea.
Duggar fans disgusted over Michelle’s ‘unhealthy’ chili & Frito pie recipe for 19 kids
DUGGAR fans were left disgusted by Michelle's "unhealthy" chili and Fritos corn chips pie recipe for her 19 kids. On an online board, fans discovered a throwback interview from 2011. Michelle, 55, spoke with Nina Frye for Living the Dream Mom radio show. The matriarch of the Duggar family revealed...
Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Celebrate Engagement, Tease Pregnancy Reveal on Instagram!
In case you haven’t heard the big news, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are officially engaged!. It’s an exciting time for the couple, and their fans couldn’t be happier. Engagement rumors have been circulating since pretty much the moment these two went public with their relationship, and the announcement that Jaylan put a ring on it was met with ecstatic congratulations from Leah’s massive fanbase.
