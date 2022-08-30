ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsmouth, NE

The Hollywood Gossip

Jill Duggar Reconciles with Michelle Duggar Amidst Recovery from Surgery

Just weeks after giving birth, Jill Duggar underwent surgery to combat horrible pain. Fortunately, she is now recovering at home after her gall bladder removal. Jill has shared that Michelle, of all people, is helping her as she heals. Did this surgery mend the broken bond between Jill and her...
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
The Hollywood Gossip

Jana Duggar: Has She FINALLY Moved Out of Her Parents' House?

For as long as she’s been in the public eye, Jana Duggar has been known as her parents’ most loyal offspring. While her brothers and sisters left the house to start families of their own, Jana stayed behind to help raise her younger siblings. Now 32, Jana is...
The Hollywood Gossip

Kailyn Lowry: Confirming Pregnancy Rumors With Revealing Outfit?

For several weeks now, rumors that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child have been circulating non-stop on social media. Lowry has mostly kept mum on the issue, which might tell us all we need to know. M. But while Kail has yet to make any sort of formal...
Tyla

Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About Joe And Melissa Gorga Missing Her Wedding Day

As anticipated, Teresa Giudice’s wedding did not disappoint. There was a smoke machine, hair to the heavens, Housewives from all around the globe, and of course, some Gorga drama limping alongside. You’ve heard the news by now that the Real Housewives of New Jersey finale filming event went down in flames after one of Margaret Joseph’s ex-friends spilled some tea to Jennifer Aydin. Long story […] The post Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About Joe And Melissa Gorga Missing Her Wedding Day appeared first on Reality Tea.
The Hollywood Gossip

Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Celebrate Engagement, Tease Pregnancy Reveal on Instagram!

In case you haven’t heard the big news, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are officially engaged!. It’s an exciting time for the couple, and their fans couldn’t be happier. Engagement rumors have been circulating since pretty much the moment these two went public with their relationship, and the announcement that Jaylan put a ring on it was met with ecstatic congratulations from Leah’s massive fanbase.
