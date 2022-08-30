Read full article on original website
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Soccer: Rochelle offense explodes against Sandwich
ROCHELLE — There was little that could hold back the Rochelle Hub varsity soccer team’s offense from a dominant performance on Wednesday, when six players found the net and two players recorded hat tricks in a decisive Interstate 8 Conference win over the Sandwich Indians. Junior forward Diego...
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Soccer: Second-half score lifts Hubs over Sterling
ROCHELLE — Sophomore forward Fernando Diaz saw an opportunity to give the Rochelle Hub varsity soccer team a late advantage during Thursday's nonconference match against Sterling. With the score tied at 1-1 midway through the second half, Rochelle earned a free kick near midfield after a Sterling foul. Senior...
Rochelle News-Leader
Volleyball: Lady Hubs outlast Stillman Valley in three sets
ROCHELLE — A 12-3 run near the end of the third set allowed the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team to close out a competitive match against Stillman Valley on Thursday. With senior Addie Friestad on the serve and senior middle blocker Payton Hale stopping multiple shot attempts at...
Rochelle News-Leader
Football: Hubs exact revenge on Herscher
HERSCHER — One week removed from winning without a single rushing touchdown, the Rochelle Hub varsity football team rediscovered its identity in explosion fashion Friday evening, when the Hubs stampeded for over 400 rushing yards against the Herscher Tigers on the road. Looking for revenge after falling against Herscher...
Rochelle News-Leader
Nonprofit Pegasus Special Riders sustains storm damage for 2nd time this year
OREGON — The facilities at Pegasus Special Riders sustained storm damage on Aug. 28 for the second time this year, PSR Board President Donna Fellows said Tuesday. The nonprofit, located at 6668 S. Carthage Road near Oregon, has been operating since 1997. It’s a therapeutic riding program for children and adults with special needs. Volunteers perform all of the required duties, such as working with the riders, caring for the horses and facilities, raising funds and providing the necessary administrative support.
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 30-Sept. 2
OREGON — On Aug. 30 at approximately 3:13 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 8,000 block of South Illinois Route 38. Deputies attempted to make contact with the driver of a green Pontiac Grand Prix, but the male driver refused to cooperate before leaving the scene and traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 38. Deputies pursued the vehicle before losing sight of the vehicle in Rochelle. A short time later, deputies located the driver, Steven Baldwin, 59, of Rochelle and vehicle in the 400 block of North 6th Street. Baldwin was taken into custody and charged with aggravated fleeing to elude, obstructing a police officer and fleeing to elude a police officer. Baldwin was additionally issued citations for operating an uninsured vehicle, improper lane usage, speeding over 26-34 m.p.h. over the speed limit, use of headset receivers, expired registration and use of an electronic communications device. Baldwin was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he was held pending a court appearance in front of a judge.
Rochelle News-Leader
RACF’s Planes, Trains, & Automobiles event is Saturday at the airport
ROCHELLE – Please put your trays and seats in the upright and locked positions…because Planes, Trains & Automobiles is ready for takeoff! The Rochelle Area Community Foundation (RACF) along with its presenting sponsor – Zekelman Industries – would like to personally invite the community to attend a family friendly event on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Rochelle Municipal Airport from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds from the event will support the RACF and its mission as it looks forward to strengthening its community impact.
