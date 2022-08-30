ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Shane Beamer isn’t focused on gameday uniforms, but USC players have plenty of input

By Ben Portnoy
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191v2c_0hbOhe2Q00

If South Carolina has a uniform czar, in theory, it’s Shane Beamer .

How he’s taking to that remains a work in progress.

“I talk to certain guys on the team,” Beamer said of how he actually picks each week’s set. “Like I said last year, I want us to be worried about how we play and how we prepare to play and not worry about what we’re wearing each week.”

The Gamecocks’ second-year head coach joked on Tuesday he was chatting with one of South Carolina’s receivers — who remained unnamed — in recent days. What uniform USC would wear in Week 1 against Georgia State was part of the equation.

The other part? That would be the accessories.

“They’ve been in my ear for a while,” Beamer joked about his players. “One of them — and I won’t name who — we were talking uniforms this morning. He wanted to know what accessories were wearing with the uniforms. I was like ‘Oh my god.’ You think in 1970 those guys were worried about the accessories they wore with their uniforms? It’s a different time.

“I think he was talking socks, wristbands, all that,” he continued, laughing. “I was like, ‘Are you serious? Accessories?’ ”

Weekly uniform reveals on social media were the norm under Will Muschamp via South Carolina’s in-house creative team — and wildly popular among the fanbase.

“Garnet and black are our colors and we certainly mix that in there as well. But trust me, I hear from plenty of people on our uniforms and all that,” Beamer said. “I want it to be about how we play, but also want these guys to have some input (on jerseys) as well.”

Whatever South Carolina does wear on Saturday, it’ll have its hands full with a Georgia State squad helmed by former Steve Spurrier assistant Shawn Elliott .

The Panthers finished the 2021 season 8-5 and earned their fourth bowl bid in five seasons under Elliott’s guidance. Georgia State returns its talented tailback tandem of Tucker Gregg and one-time South Carolina transfer Jamyest Williams .

Beamer cautioned against taking the Panthers lightly.

“N o disrespect to Eastern Illinois, who we opened up with last year, but this ain’t Eastern Illinois,” he said. “And we made that very clear with our players this morning. This is a team that 17 of their 22 starters are juniors or seniors, so they’ve played a lot of football together. T hey beat Tennessee not that long ago. They had a heck of an opportunity to beat Auburn last year at Auburn.”

“I t’s a very confident team that has gone on the road in the SEC and performed very well,” Beamer continued. “(They) did win one game and had an opportunity to win a second game against an SEC team on the road.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garnet, CA
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
City
Auburn, CA
State
Tennessee State
Columbia, SC
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Columbia, SC
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Shawn Elliott
Person
Will Muschamp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#American Football#College Football#Georgia State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News19 WLTX

An inside look at new features in Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Chris Rogers is the Executive Associate Athletics Director for Administration at the University of South Carolina. He says crews are in a sprint to get Williams-Brice Stadium up and running for the beginning of the Gamecocks season on Saturday. “It’s always exciting looking forward to a...
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
7K+
Followers
474
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy