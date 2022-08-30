ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, NY

A Renaming Commission Sure Found Some Questionable Things At West Point

By Ryan Grenoble
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZkMn_0hbOhV2l00

A commission appointed to study the names of landmarks and memorials at West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy found a handful of Confederate dedications that should be removed, relocated or renamed, according to a report submitted to Congress on Monday.

That includes numerous references to the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. At West Point, in New York’s Orange County, Lee’s name is affixed to five assets, including a preschool.

“Lee’s armies were responsible for the deaths of more United States soldiers than practically any other enemy in our nation’s history,” the report notes.

The names of lesser-known Confederate officers adorn other buildings that were also identified for renaming. That includes Beauregard Place, named for Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard, and Hardee Place, named for Gen. William J. Hardee.

The report identifies Beauregard with particular disdain, noting that he had “long been an ardent supporter of enslavement, secession and rebellion.” And while Beauregard did serve as superintendent at West Point, partially explaining his commemoration at the school, he only held the job for five days, after which he was fired, joined the Confederacy, and considered fleeing overseas in the wake of the Civil War.

Ironically, one of the most egregious examples identified by the commission falls outside its purview. A marker mounted outside Bartlett Hall at West Point bears the words “Ku Klux Klan” below a relief of a hooded figure carrying a rifle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DRdY8_0hbOhV2l00 A naming commission took issue with various Confederacy-affiliated assets at West Point. At left, a marker at West Point bears the words “Ku Klux Klan” below a relief of a hooded figure carrying a rifle. (Photo: The Naming Commission)

“The marker falls outside the remit of the commission,” the report notes. “However, there are clearly ties in the KKK to the Confederacy.”

The commission encouraged the U.S. secretary of defense ― currently, retired Gen. Lloyd Austin ― to remove the marker, and to standardize rules that would remove any similar references that exist elsewhere.

At the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, the commission identified three assets for renaming.

Both a road and a residence bearing the name of Franklin Buchanan, a Confederate admiral whose efforts “killed hundreds of U.S. Navy sailors,” were recommended to be rededicated.

Maury Hall, named after Matthew Maury, is also on the list. Maury rose to prominence as an oceanographer, then fell from grace in the Civil War while advocating for what the report describes as “a series of vast American territories ... where enslaved humans would produce commodity crops.”

After the Civil War ended in 1865, attempts to establish Confederate monuments at West Point and Annapolis were “consistently met with solid resistance” for more than 60 years, the authors write. That changed with the “Lost Cause” movement in the 1930s that sought to recast and romanticize a distorted history of Southern defeat.

“The commissioners do not make these recommendations with any intention of ‘erasing history,’” the panel wrote in the report. “The facts of the past remain and the commissioners are confident the history of the Civil War will continue to be taught at all service academies with all the quality and complex detail our national past deserves.”

“Rather, they make these recommendations to affirm West Point’s long tradition of educating future generations of America’s military leaders to represent the best of our national ideals,” the report says. “Cadets of the present who devote their lives to national service should do so in an environment and setting that honors the greatest examples, traditions, and leaders of our past.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 8

Sniper 53
4d ago

This is such bull. In stead of commenting on how many US soldiers were killed, how about you comment on how many Americans were killed. It was A CIVIL WAR! And we are headed for Civil War, Part II as the left continues

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

KKK Plaque Found Hiding in Plain Sight at West Point Military Academy

A congressional panel set up in the wake of George Floyd’s murder to examine the names of Department of Defense sites made a shocking find: a prominent plaque at the West Point military academy, mounted at the entrance of a science center, depicting a figure in a KKK hood with “KU KLUX KLAN” emblazoned beneath. The discovery was contained in a report released Monday by the Naming Commission, which has recommended removing or re-naming several defense assets still named after, or honoring, Confederate figures. Since the KKK emerged after the Civil War, the plaque fell outside their purview, Ty Seidule, the Commission’s vice chair and a retired brigadier general, told The New York Times. The Commission nonetheless included the plaque in its report, flagging it for scrutiny and removal by other parties.Read it at The New York Times
WEST POINT, NY
AOL Corp

Ku Klux Klan plaque is mounted at the entrance of West Point's science center, congressional commission finds

A Ku Klux Klan plaque is affixed to the entrance of the U.S. Military Academy's science center at West Point, New York, a congressional commission has discovered. In a report released this month, the Naming Commission, which is reviewing Defense Department assets to identify and remove Confederate commemorations, included a photo of the bronze plaque. The words "KU KLUX KLAN" are underneath a depiction of a person in a hood, holding a rifle.
WEST POINT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
West Point, NY
West Point, NY
Government
City
Annapolis, MD
City
Maryland, NY
City
Naval Academy, MD
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Naval Academy#Beauregard Place#Hardee Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents

Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office...
POTUS
NBC News

Yet another person has died in defense of Trump's lies. When will it end?

The Trump death toll climbed last week. On Friday, a man armed with an assault-style rifle tried to breach security at the Cincinnati, Ohio, FBI field office. After fleeing that office, authorities say Ricky Shiffer exchanged shots with police and was eventually killed by law enforcement in a cornfield near Wilmington. The Ohio man, who was already under investigation as a potential threat, wasn’t the first deluded victim of the deadly contagion of disinformation spewing from a depraved former president and his soulless sycophants, and it’s not likely he’ll be the last.
CINCINNATI, OH
Mother Jones

The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffPost

HuffPost

137K+
Followers
8K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy