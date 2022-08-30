Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Related
Atlanta Police launch death investigation in Buckhead
ATLANTA — Police are working to learn how a body ended up near a northeast Atlanta condo complex in Buckhead. Atlanta Police said the person was found dead along Pine Heights Drive off Lenox Road Northeast. This is by the Lenox Heights Condo community, near the Lenox Village shopping plaza.
CBS 46
Two people shot in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
CBS 46
Man injured in Midtown shooting ‘would have died’ if AMC was closed sooner
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a man who was critically injured in a triple shooting in Midtown that left two others dead has spoken out, saying if the Atlanta Medical Center that he was rushed to was closed, he “would have died.”. The shooting spree started at...
CBS 46
Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter
Police identify man accused of stabbing employee in Macy’s at Mall of Georgia. Police identify man accused of stabbing employee in Macy’s at Mall of Georgia. Actress Lisa Raye McCoy and producer Tanya Sam stopped by CBS 46 to talk about their new film 'Single Not Searching.'. 911...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video shows Atlanta police recruits smashing window to help save child locked in car
ATLANTA — Even though these police recruits aren’t officially sworn officers, that didn’t stop them from answering the call to protect and serve. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police recruits Boursiquot, De Forest, and Hill were leaving Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q on...
CBS 46
CBS46 kicks of Books to Kids donation drive at new Dunkin' location in Cumming
Police identify man accused of stabbing employee in Macy’s at Mall of Georgia. Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter. Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter. Police officer shoots burglary suspect at Mall of Georgia. Updated: 3 hours ago. Police...
One person stabbed at Mall of Georgia’s Macy’s in Gwinnett County before thief gets shot by police
A MACY'S employee has been stabbed following a robbery attempt at the department store, which led to the suspect being shot by police. The bloody incident unfolded Friday afternoon at the department store's location inside the Mall of Georgia in Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County police said an unidentified suspect ran...
CBS 46
Police identify man accused of stabbing employee in Macy’s at Mall of Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An employee of Macy’s at the Mall of Georgia is in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times during a robbery attempt. Gwinnett Police say 27-year-old Jose Reyes-Serrato of Loganville entered the store late Friday morning and began smashing jewelry cases and grabbing the jewelry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Teenaged girl injured in ‘drug related’ shooting in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A teenage girl was seriously injured in a shooting after police officials say a drug deal went bad on Saturday evening. Officials say officers responded to a person shot call on Bouldercrest Lane around 9:43 p.m. A female in her late teens was located with...
accesswdun.com
Pedestrian killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run
Gwinnett County Police are searching for a black Nissan Sentra driver who is accused of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Friday morning. The pedestrian was a 66-year-old man and his name has not been released. The driver was in a black Nissan Sentra. The accident happened at 6:20 a.m. on Club Drive near McClure Health Science High School. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the pedestrian had no ties to the high school.
CBS 46
Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta
Police identify man accused of stabbing employee in Macy’s at Mall of Georgia. Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter. Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter. Police officer shoots burglary suspect at Mall of Georgia. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police...
CBS 46
Man shot by police in Forest Park after wielding a strap with metal buckle
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A Clayton County police officer opened fire on a man trying to break into a car who was wielding a nylon tie-down strap with a metal buckle. The incident happened on September 2 around 11 a.m. near Charles W. Grant Parkway and College Street, according to police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police shoot man suspected of stabbing Macy’s manager
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — After surviving the mass shooting at her high school in Parkland, Florida in 2018, Angelina Lazo and her family moved to Buford to get far away from all the violence. But on Friday, it found her again. “Moving here was kind of my out to...
CBS 46
Old Fourth Ward community fears what will happen to AMC property after closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood is preparing to adjust now that Atlanta Medical Center announced it is closing in November. The Old Fourth Ward has seen a lot of changes after some rough years, but most recently there’s been a lot of development.
CBS 46
Police charge driver who caused the fiery crash in Dunwoody Monday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The driver who police officials say they charged a driver with making an improper lane that caused a fiery truck crash on I-285 underneath Ashford Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody on Monday. According to a Dunwoody Police Department spokesperson, the crash involved four vehicles and three people...
850wftl.com
14-year-old charged with setting fire at Walmart
PEACHTREE CITY, GA– — A 14-year-old girl is facing charges after authorities say she purposely set a Walmart on fire. The incident occurred at the Walmart on 2717 West Hwy 54 on Aug. 24. Officials say they were called to the store around 7:20 p.m. due to a...
CBS 46
Atlanta Medical Center closing in downtown Atlanta | What does it mean?
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The closure of the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta has caught many people by surprise. Wellstar informed their employees on Aug. 31 that the hospital will close Nov. 1. They told employees that it is because of money problems. This will be the second emergency...
Hours-long stand off at hotel ends with Henry County murder suspect in custody, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An hours-long standoff at a hotel came to an end Friday night with the arrest of a Henry County murder suspect, the sheriff's office said. Authorities were called to the Home2 Suites by Hilton along Mill Road in McDonough around 5 p.m. after they got word of a man believed to be connected with a deadly shooting from earlier this summer, according to Chief Deputy Mike Yarborough with the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
fox5atlanta.com
Shots fired after man confronts 3 he believes are trying to steal car
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for three men who shot up an apartment building. Police say a resident believes they were initially trying to steal his car and confronted them. It was after midnight August 20. Justin Lane knew something was up when three men in a white Kia...
11-year-old reported missing in Stone Mountain, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is working to find a missing 11-year-old. Brandon Gibson was reported as a runaway on Aug. 31, according to police. He was last seen by the 400 block of Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain. Gibson stands at 4-feet 10-inches tall...
Comments / 0