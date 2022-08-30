Read full article on original website
St. Pete awarded for affordable housing efforts
The Florida Housing Coalition (FHC) recently recognized the City of St. Petersburg for its pioneering efforts to address the ongoing housing crisis affecting much of the state. City leaders walked up to the stage twice during the three-day FHC Statewide Affordable Housing Conference to collect awards. The first was for...
Places This Week: Red Mesa and other restaurants expand
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The St. Petersburg-based Red Mesa Group has announced plans to open a second Mercado location, at 6001 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg, where Two Graces formerly operated. The new second location will open this winter. Additionally, the group also will be opening...
Kawha Coffee offers franchise program
September 2, 2022 - St. Petersburg-based Kawha Coffee plans to launch a long-discussed franchise program this month. What started as a single location in 2006 has since blossomed into 15 shops. It recently opened a location at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg and enjoys over 1,000 wholesale partnerships across Florida. According to a release, Kahwha’s plan is to confine franchise sales to the state throughout the first year before expanding its footprint. Franchisees will receive training at a corporate store and ongoing support for the duration of ownership.
The 40th Avenue bridge reopens
September 2, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg announced the temporary closure of the 40th Avenue NE bridge is now complete, and the roadway has reopened. There's a new traffic pattern that shifts access to the newly constructed northern section of the bridge. Construction will now begin on the southern segment of the bridge, according to the city.
Storage unit rental rates soar in Tampa Bay
September 1, 2022 - According to a recent report from Yardi Matrix, self-storage rental rates have soared in Florida as its cities attracted remote workers during the pandemic. Orlando ranked first with a 7% year-over-year increase in rent for a 10’x10’ climate-controlled unit. Tampa and Miami tied Charleston, Charlotte and Seattle for the second-highest rate increase, at 5%. View the full report here.
Expressway authority to spend $733M
September 1, 2022 - The Tampa-Hillsborough Expressway Authority plans to spend $733 million on road and trail projects over the next six years, according to its latest work program unveiled this week. THEA is projected to invest $663.6 million in community enhancement and expanded capacity projects and $69.6 million in maintenance and preservation projects. A large portion of the funding will go toward the South Lee Roy Selmon Expressway.
Leadership St. Pete applications open
September 3, 2022 - Applications have opened for Leadership St. Pete, a division of the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce, which seeks to identify, recruit and develop leaders who represent the diversity of the local community. Through a six-month period, Leadership St. Pete provides a curriculum that enhances community acumen to develop the future leaders who will assume roles throughout the community, including within the City of St. Petersburg staff. Applications are being accepted for the 2023 class and the next information session will be held on Sept. 6 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the St. Pete Chamber of Commerce. The application deadline is Sept. 27.
‘Great art wins’: Talking with American Stage’s new leader
Although she’s still physically in Colorado, American Stage’s new Producing Artistic Director Helen R. Murray went on the clock in St. Petersburg last month, working remotely. She’ll move into her downtown office, up the hall from the rehearsal rooms and the theater itself, mid-October. A native of...
USF outlines major plans for athletic district
The University of South Florida is investing millions in transforming its athletic district, anchored by a long-awaited on-campus stadium, to boost student-athlete and fan experiences. Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly unveiled new renderings, a facilities master plan and an athletics strategic plan Thursday that outlines additions and enhancements and...
Offshore powerboat racing is back on the bay
High-speed powerboat racing is back in St. Pete this Labor Day Weekend, in Tampa Bay around The Pier and the waterfront. The P1 Offshore St. Pete Grand Prix debuted in 2021, and an estimated 30,000 people turned up to tune into the roar and the splash. This year, says P1...
100 Women Who Care helps foster kids celebrate birthdays
St. Petersburg’s 100 Women Who Care chapter held its quarterly event Sept. 1, which means another well-deserving nonprofit walked away with $18,000 to further its mission. The St. Petersburg Women’s Club’s historic waterfront ballroom was once again the site of a night of camaraderie and giving. The fundraising events feature three area nonprofits carefully selected from a group of 20 nominees by a search committee. Attendees must leave $100 at the door to raise a $10,000 grand prize.
Friends of Strays and MEOW Now partner to save cats
Nonprofit group Friends of Strays, a no-kill animal shelter in St. Pete, is partnering with MEOW Now to save more free-roaming cats. On Oct. 1, the two nonprofits will join to expand efforts and resources to humanely reduce the reproduction of the homeless/outdoor cats in the community, according to a Friends of Strays announcement this week. MEOW Now will also have a physical space at Friends of Strays’ campus by next year.
St. Pete Deputy Mayor resigns following allegations
St. Petersburg Deputy Mayor Stephanie Owens is resigning after allegations surfaced claiming she is creating a “culture of bullying.”. Her last day in the role will be Sept. 9. She submitted her resignation letter after St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch notified city staff earlier today (Sept. 2) that he...
