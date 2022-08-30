ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo Says Her VMAs Speech Was 'Addressing Everybody,' Not Anyone in Particular

When Lizzo accepted the Video for Good award for “About Damn Time” at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night (Aug. 28), viewers at home thought that she threw some shade at comedian Aries Spears in her speech.

However, she took to Twitter on Monday (Aug. 29) to confirm that the rumors are not true. “Lemme make one thing VERY clear— I wasn’t addressing anybody in my speech last night.. I was addressing EVERYBODY,” she wrote, along with a string of kiss emojis.

“And now, to the b–ches that got something to say about me in the press,” she yelled into the mic during her acceptance speech, using Nicki Minaj’s own words from 2015, when she asked then-host Miley Cyrus what was “good.” . “You know what, I’m not gonna say nothing.”

She continued, “They be like, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back?’ ‘Cause b–ch I’m winning, ho,” she said. “Big b–ches winning, ho! Best revenge is your paper, b–ch!”

Lizzo’s viral moment came after a clip went viral of Spears dissing Lizzo during his interview on The Art of Dialogue in which, after being asked whether or not he thought the star was a good songwriter, he replied with fatphobic comments, saying, “I can’t get past the fact that she looks like the s–t emoji.”

At the VMAs , the Grammy winning superstar performed the first two official singles from her 2022 album Special ,  “About Damn Time” and “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” “About Damn Time” became Lizzo’s second No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 this summer, following “Truth Hurts” in 2019.

