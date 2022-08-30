NoDa Company Canteen’s new Camp North End bar opens soon, with tropical, industrial vibes

You’ll be able to get a NoDaColada in a new neighborhood now that NoDa Company Canteen is ready to open its new permanent outpost at Camp North End on Sept. 9.

Get ready to kick back and sip after a night out at Leah & Louise or noshing on desserts at Wentworth & Fenn . Frozen drinks and other local beverages are calling.

Here are the details:

WHEN: It’s opening Friday, Sept. 9

WHAT’S ON THE MENU: NoDaColadas, of course. Plus other wine-based sangrias, frozen drinks and slushies, such as the new Boileryard Punch. You’ll also find beverages from local breweries, wine by the bottle and glass, Snacks will be available to pair with the drinks.

THE VIBE: The atmosphere is similar to the original NoDa Company Store — a touch tropical — but leans industrial, noting the history of Camp North End. Co-owner Scott Lindsley described it as “spiced with a dash of Bali, Roatán and the streets of Charlotte.” The laid-back spot includes a front porch and patio.

THE SPACE: The 1,650-square-foot interior offers seating for more than 50 people, and includes a bar and oversized tables sourced locally from Carolina Urban Lumber in Plaza-Midwood. Live palm trees and other plants decorate the space, along with a floating wall created by Charlotte-based The Savage Way, which includes preserved moss art, ferns, mushrooms and other greenery.

PERSONAL TOUCHES: Lindsley and co-owner Joey Hewell worked on the build-out themselves, with Hewell creating the murals and artwork, the bar and back bar.

THE KIOSK: The Canteen kiosk — where the outpost got its start as part of Camp North End’s Friday night programming in 2018 — will continue to operate on Friday nights and during other special events.

Location: Camp North End’s Raceway Building, 1824 Statesville Avenue, Suite 100

Neighborhood: Druid Hills South

Instagram: @noda_canteen