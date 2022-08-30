ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NoDa Company Canteen’s new Camp North End bar opens soon, with tropical, industrial vibes

By Heidi Finley
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IJle0_0hbOh6J500

You’ll be able to get a NoDaColada in a new neighborhood now that NoDa Company Canteen is ready to open its new permanent outpost at Camp North End on Sept. 9.

Get ready to kick back and sip after a night out at Leah & Louise or noshing on desserts at Wentworth & Fenn . Frozen drinks and other local beverages are calling.

Here are the details:

WHEN: It’s opening Friday, Sept. 9

WHAT’S ON THE MENU: NoDaColadas, of course. Plus other wine-based sangrias, frozen drinks and slushies, such as the new Boileryard Punch. You’ll also find beverages from local breweries, wine by the bottle and glass, Snacks will be available to pair with the drinks.

THE VIBE: The atmosphere is similar to the original NoDa Company Store — a touch tropical — but leans industrial, noting the history of Camp North End. Co-owner Scott Lindsley described it as “spiced with a dash of Bali, Roatán and the streets of Charlotte.” The laid-back spot includes a front porch and patio.

THE SPACE: The 1,650-square-foot interior offers seating for more than 50 people, and includes a bar and oversized tables sourced locally from Carolina Urban Lumber in Plaza-Midwood. Live palm trees and other plants decorate the space, along with a floating wall created by Charlotte-based The Savage Way, which includes preserved moss art, ferns, mushrooms and other greenery.

PERSONAL TOUCHES: Lindsley and co-owner Joey Hewell worked on the build-out themselves, with Hewell creating the murals and artwork, the bar and back bar.

THE KIOSK: The Canteen kiosk — where the outpost got its start as part of Camp North End’s Friday night programming in 2018 — will continue to operate on Friday nights and during other special events.

NoDa Company Canteen

Location: Camp North End’s Raceway Building, 1824 Statesville Avenue, Suite 100

Neighborhood: Druid Hills South

Instagram: @noda_canteen

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Art#Wine#Bali#Food Drink#Noda Company Canteen#Leah Louise#Wentworth Fenn#Snacks#Noda Company Store#Carolina Urban Lumber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
13K+
Followers
469
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy