All Centre County schools are back in session. Share your first day of school photos with us!

All Centre County schools are officially back in session, with students and administrators excited for the start of a year free from COVID restrictions.

Penns Valley, Bellefonte and Bald Eagle Area area school districts started Tuesday. State College and Philipsburg-Osceola area school districts have already been in session for a week.

No Centre County schools are currently requiring masks or social distancing. SCASD, which kept its mask mandate longer than other Centre County districts, amended its health and safety plan to make masks optional regardless of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID community levels.

Nate Althouse, Penns Valley community relations director, said Tuesday marks the first regular start of a school year since 2020.

“That’s something to celebrate,” he said.

Students stream into Penns Valley High School for the first day of classes, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Keely Doll/kdoll@centredaily.com

Penns Valley Area High School literally rolled out the red carpet for its students’ return, welcoming them with a photo booth for first-day pictures with friends and staff.

Kayla Yearick, a counselor at PVHS, was behind the extra decorations.

“It’s our first normal year in a few years and we want to make them feel special, to make the first day exciting and make them happy to be here,” Yearick said.

Students posed with blue and white balloons in the entryway for selfies and photos for the school yearbook.

Pictured left to right, Ann-Marie McMurtrie, Ava VanAmburg and Abbey Mingear pose for a photo before classes start on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Keely Doll/kdoll@centredaily.com

For senior Ann-Marie McMurtrie, the lessened COVID regulations are a “relief.” McMurtie posed with friends Abbey Mingear and Ava VanAmburg for photos. The trio is excited for what the school year holds, especially PowderPuff, the flag football game held between junior and senior girls.

“I’m glad to have a normal year, we’ve never had a normal high school year,” McMurtie said.

