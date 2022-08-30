ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

DHEC preparing for rollout of new COVID boosters to fight omicron

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is preparing for the rollout of new COVID-19 booster shots, which could be available in a few weeks. On Thursday, a Centers for Disease Control advisory panel recommended these updated versions of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WIS-TV

Wildlife officials looking for reports of non-native crab

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Wildlife officials in South Carolina are looking to learn more about the distribution of a non-native species of crab. The Department of Natural Resources is asking anyone who lives along the coast to take photos if they encounter what looks like an enormous fiddler crab.
ANIMALS
WIS-TV

AAA predicts 32% of Americans will travel for Labor Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Travel experts say Labor Day Weekend could reach pre-pandemic travel volumes. This, as the national average cost of gasoline has dropped $0.38 cents from last month. In South Carolina, AAA says the average cost of gas has fallen for 11 consecutive weeks. Now averaging $3.43 per...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Music for transformation in South Carolina prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a program in our South Carolina prisons helping inmates hit a good note. A native of Camden had been offering weeklong songwriting workshops at Lee Correctional Institution over the past decade as part of a criminal justice initiative. Claire Bryant is Assistant Professor of...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Community Policy