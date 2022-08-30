Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
DHEC preparing for rollout of new COVID boosters to fight omicron
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is preparing for the rollout of new COVID-19 booster shots, which could be available in a few weeks. On Thursday, a Centers for Disease Control advisory panel recommended these updated versions of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s booster...
WIS-TV
Wildlife officials looking for reports of non-native crab
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Wildlife officials in South Carolina are looking to learn more about the distribution of a non-native species of crab. The Department of Natural Resources is asking anyone who lives along the coast to take photos if they encounter what looks like an enormous fiddler crab.
WIS-TV
AAA predicts 32% of Americans will travel for Labor Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Travel experts say Labor Day Weekend could reach pre-pandemic travel volumes. This, as the national average cost of gasoline has dropped $0.38 cents from last month. In South Carolina, AAA says the average cost of gas has fallen for 11 consecutive weeks. Now averaging $3.43 per...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Music for transformation in South Carolina prisons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a program in our South Carolina prisons helping inmates hit a good note. A native of Camden had been offering weeklong songwriting workshops at Lee Correctional Institution over the past decade as part of a criminal justice initiative. Claire Bryant is Assistant Professor of...
WIS-TV
Senior mobile homes lose power during excessive heat conditions in California
Mission Hills, CALIF. (KCAL/KCBS) - A Southern California senior mobile home park has been without power since Thursday evening. Some of its medically fragile residents mostly depend on oxygen and electric hospital beds. “It’s terrible. The heat is just killing me,” Lisa DeHaven said, a resident. The entire...
WIS-TV
Police: Suspect pretends to shop before armed robbery on Two Notch Family Dollar
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on Two Notch which occurred Thursday night. Detectives say the suspect came in and pretended to shop before pulling a weapon on the cashier of the store and demanding cash. According...
