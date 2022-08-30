California advances bill punishing doctors for contradicting consensus on COVID-19

Thousands of older or disabled Pennsylvanians who received a property tax or rent rebate in 2021 are again receiving financial relief. Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Aug. 24 that those who already received the rebates would get an additional, one-time payment equal to 70% of their original rebate, up to $1,657.50. The Department of Revenue currently has 361,042 eligible recipients.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO