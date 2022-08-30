California advances bill punishing doctors for contradicting consensus on COVID-19

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Where’s California’s ‘freedom’ now?
It was less than 60 days ago that California Gov. Gavin Newsom — the governor of the state with the nation’s highest poverty, highest homelessness, and near-highest income inequality — had the audacity to spend money on an ad in Florida asking Floridians to move to California because “freedom is under attack in your state.”
Colorado's sleeper Senate race just got real
EAGLE, Colorado — There is something going on here in Colorado politics that is not much different than what happened in Virginia exactly one year ago — a shift away from the status quo and the odds-on favorite Democrat toward his Republican challenger. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) is...
Here's why Mississippi's capital lacked running water for a week
Tens of thousands of Mississippians have been struggling with little to no running water for nearly a week following a perfect storm of woes coming to a head in Jackson, the state capital. It all culminated last week when torrential rainfall triggered massive flooding from the Pearl River that washed...
National Park Service warns California drivers following GPS can lead to stuck cars
California drivers traveling through national parks need to monitor their GPS directions before they find themselves in a muddy situation. The National Park Service alerted California residents to several road closures in the Mojave National Preserve due to flash flooding that some mapping services may still mark as open. "Drivers...
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time tax credit 14 days away
The deadline for Maryland residents to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000 is just two weeks away. Eligible people have 14 days to apply for the tax credit aimed at helping residents who took out loans to pay for college. The deadline to apply in the Chesapeake Bay state is Sept. 15.
Stimulus update 2022: Surprise one-time checks worth up to $1,657 being sent out in Pennsylvania
Thousands of older or disabled Pennsylvanians who received a property tax or rent rebate in 2021 are again receiving financial relief. Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Aug. 24 that those who already received the rebates would get an additional, one-time payment equal to 70% of their original rebate, up to $1,657.50. The Department of Revenue currently has 361,042 eligible recipients.
