Remembering Tom Seaver, Two Years After His DeathIBWAAQueens, NY
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Morris Township Moves To Lower Energy Costs by Exploring Energy Aggregation & Natural GasMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
ocscanner.news
LACEY: WOMAN INJURED BY PROPELLER IN TICES SHOAL
Emergency rescue units are responding to Tices Shoal to render aid to a woman who was struck and injured by a propeller. Responding water emergency units are coming from Seaside Heights. Ocean County sheriff’s office will be meeting rescue units and victim at Fisherman’s Walk for transport to hospital.
Police Seek Fatal Hit And Run Suspect
LAKEWOOD – Police are seeking information on the driver of a pick-up truck that struck and killed a bicyclist at around 8:15 p.m. on September 1. The bicyclist was hit at the intersection of Route 70 and New Hampshire Avenue in Lakewood. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and...
Two-car crash in Tinton Falls, NJ Thursday night kills both drivers
TINTON FALLS — Authorities on Friday morning were not yet releasing the names of two drivers who died after their vehicles collided at the intersection of two Monmouth County routes Thursday night. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, their personnel and Tinton Falls police responded just after 7...
Shooting Victims ID'd In Toms River: Prosecutor
Two additional shooting victims have been identified in an incident that occurred Saturday, Aug. 27 in Toms River, authorities said. Police previously said Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick was killed in the shooting at 1769 Hooper Avenue in Toms River. Two other victims also suffered gunshot wounds. They have been...
Motorcyclist killed in Labor Day weekend crash in central N.J.
A 32-year-old man was killed Saturday morning in Middlesex County when the motorcycle he was driving left the road and crashed, authorities announced. Police were called to the area of Mounts Mills Road near Country Club Drive in Monroe Township at 6:50 a.m. for a motorcyclist down on private property, according to township police.
N.J. school superintendent charged with assault after Jersey Shore street brawl
The superintendent of a school district in Bergen County was arrested early Sunday in Ocean County and charged with assault after he allegedly punched a woman and fought with a man on the street, according to court documents. Douglas J. Petty, superintendent of Lodi Public Schools, was arrested in Seaside...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Toms River Shooting Victims Identified
The people shot in Toms River last week, have been identified. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced today that the victim of the homicide that occurred at 1769 Hooper Avenue in Toms River on August 27 has been identified as Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township. Two other victims also suffered gunshot wounds at the scene. They have been identified as Anthony Miller, 29, of Neptune. Miller is still hospitalized and is listed in critical but stable condition. Jamal Bland, 24, of Asbury Park, was treated for his injuries and released.
Jersey Shore Woman Arrested With 6 Warrants, Bail Totaling $30.5K
A 29-year-old woman was Ocean Gate was arrested with six outstanding warrants, authorities said. Jenna O'Connor was a passenger in a car pulled over in Ocean Township, police said. The driver, John Needham, 37, of Toms River was pulled over on Thursday, Aug. 25 on Illinois Avenue near Main Street....
morrisfocus.com
Lodi Superintendent of Schools; Hanover Resident Arrested in Seaside Heights
HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Lodi Schools Superintendent Douglas J. Petty punched a woman in the head on a Seaside Heights street, then brawled with a man who came to her aid, according to police reports. A Seaside Heights traffic police officer, Officer Timothy Farrell, reported seeing Petty, 46, of Cedar...
Ocean, NJ man tried running over police officer after shoplifting at Target
An Ocean Township man is sitting inside of a cell at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township after being arrested for shoplifting and trying to run a police officer over with his vehicle. The incident and charges were announced by the Ocean Township (Monmouth County) Police Department. This...
UPDATE: Deceased Driver, Passengers ID'd In Multi-Fatal Van Crash On Palisades Parkway
UPDATE: The driver of a passenger van apparently suffered a medical episode before a crash overnight near the George Washington Bridge that killed him and three workers being shuttled home from a factory in Orange County, NY, authorities said. Eight others were hospitalized following the crash on the southbound on...
Millions in Fraud, Say Police: Two From Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Arrested
Two people have been arrested following a year-long investigation into fraud, theft by deception, and bad checks. Police say the duo is responsible for millions of dollars worth of fraud. There may be numerous victims that have not yet come forward. According to the Galloway Township Police Department, 59-year-old Wei...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT PARKWAY SOUTHBOUND
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident blocking the left lane of the Garden State Parkway SB just before the Toms River tolls. Traffic is building in the area.
'Guardian Angel' Comes To Aid Of Clifton Mugging Victim, Arrest Made
A 60-year-old robbery victim who was jumped on a Clifton street had a guardian angel, authorities said. The victim was walking along the 200 block of Ackerman Avenue when he was knocked down and stomped on by an assailant around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, Police Lt. Robert Anderson said.
Double Fatal Crash Under Investigation
TINTON FALLS – Police are still looking into a crash that claimed two drivers that took place around 7 p.m. on September 1. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that the two vehicles were a 2021 Audi S6 and a 2005 Ford Freestyle. The crash took place at the intersection of Shafto Road (County Route 547) and Asbury Avenue (County Road 16).
ocscanner.news
BURLINGTON COUNTY: BOYFRIEND OF WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT IS FOUND DEAD IN HIS CAR IN PENNSYLVANIA
Body Found in Pennsylvania Preliminarily Identified as a Person of Interest in Florence Homicide. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCEAN COUNTY SHERIFF K9 OFFICER FIONA HAS SOME GOOD TIPS FOR CELEBRATING THIS WEEKEND
Good morning again. A message from our family member K9 Fiona!. Most importantly spend time with family and friends and enjoy the rest of Summer 2022 at the Jersey Shore!
ocscanner.news
POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT
Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
