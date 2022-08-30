Read full article on original website
LeBron James jokes that Bronny would get a ‘whooping’ if he stole a play from him like Ken Griffey Jr. did with his father
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has made it clear that he’s hoping to play in the NBA with his son Bronny at some point. The elder James will turn 38 during the 2022-23 season, but it doesn’t seem like he’s close to running out of steam.
Nick Young says he wants to get in the boxing ring with D’Angelo Russell
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young revealed the one NBA player he would like to get in a boxing ring with. Young’s response shouldn’t come as a surprise, as he chose former Lakers and current Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell. “Of course, you know, D-Lo –...
Report: There is ‘belief’ around NBA that Lakers are trying to maximize cap space next summer to pursue Kyrie Irving
Although it seems very unlikely at this point that star guard Kyrie Irving will find himself with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022-23 season, there’s seemingly still a chance that he’ll land with the franchise down the road. The Lakers seem interested in making that happen, and...
Shaquille O’Neal says Patrick Beverley shoving Chris Paul in the back during the WCF wasn’t a cheap shot
Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t believe that Patrick Beverley’s shove of Chris Paul in the playoffs during the 2020-21 season was a cheap shot. During the Western Conference Finals that season, Paul hit a big fadeaway jumper to give the Phoenix Suns a huge lead in Game 6. Beverley, who was playing for the Los Angeles Clippers at the time, appeared to take offense to something Paul did or said, and shoved him in the back when he wasn’t looking.
Report: Lakers and Suns interested in Bojan Bogdanovic
The Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns reportedly are interested in Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. The Jazz reportedly are engaged in trade talks surrounding veterans such as Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley after they traded away three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell on Thursday in a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Lana Rhoades sparks mystery about NBA player father of her baby
Lana Rhoades sparked a mystery regarding the father of her baby. Rhoades, a former Playboy Playmate and adult film actress, gave birth to her first child in January. There has been a mystery regarding the father of the child. On Thursday, Rhoades shared a video on her social media page...
NBA・
Report: Lakers need to surrender 1 1st-round pick to park Russell Westbrook somewhere and 2 if they want back rotation pieces
If the Los Angeles Lakers plan on dealing Russell Westbrook to improve their lineup, a new report indicates that they’ll likely have to relinquish first-round picks to do it. Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times looked at the current state of the Lakers and the different options they...
Report: Lakers interested in Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have some interest in Utah Jazz veterans Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson. It has also been reported that the Lakers have interest in Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who is entering the final season of his contract. A possible swap for Conley could include Russell Westbrook...
