Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t believe that Patrick Beverley’s shove of Chris Paul in the playoffs during the 2020-21 season was a cheap shot. During the Western Conference Finals that season, Paul hit a big fadeaway jumper to give the Phoenix Suns a huge lead in Game 6. Beverley, who was playing for the Los Angeles Clippers at the time, appeared to take offense to something Paul did or said, and shoved him in the back when he wasn’t looking.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO