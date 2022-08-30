ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaquille O’Neal says Patrick Beverley shoving Chris Paul in the back during the WCF wasn’t a cheap shot

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t believe that Patrick Beverley’s shove of Chris Paul in the playoffs during the 2020-21 season was a cheap shot. During the Western Conference Finals that season, Paul hit a big fadeaway jumper to give the Phoenix Suns a huge lead in Game 6. Beverley, who was playing for the Los Angeles Clippers at the time, appeared to take offense to something Paul did or said, and shoved him in the back when he wasn’t looking.
Report: Lakers and Suns interested in Bojan Bogdanovic

The Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns reportedly are interested in Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. The Jazz reportedly are engaged in trade talks surrounding veterans such as Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley after they traded away three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell on Thursday in a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
