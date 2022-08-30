NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 200 PM EDT Thu Sep 1 2022 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Active Systems: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on recently upgraded Tropical Storm Danielle, located about 950 miles west of the Azores. 1. East of the Leeward Islands: Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands have recently decreased in coverage. Although environmental conditions remain only marginally conducive, any additional development of the system over the next few days would lead to the formation of a tropical depression. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly west-northwestward, toward the adjacent waters of the northern Leeward Islands. Additional information on this system can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent. 2. Eastern Tropical Atlantic: Satellite imagery and surface observations show that a broad area of low pressure is located over and to the northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The associated shower activity has diminished through the day. There is still some chance for the system to become a short-lived tropical depression within the next day or so before environmental conditions become unfavorable for further development. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent. Public Advisories on Tropical Storm Danielle are issued under WMO header WTNT35 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPAT4. Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Storm Danielle are issued under WMO header WTNT25 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMAT4. High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service can be found under AWIPS header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and online at ocean.weather.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.php.

