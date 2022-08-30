City of Los Alamitos invites all Los Alamitos High School Juniors or Seniors to apply for the new Los Alamitos Youth in Government Program

Read full article on original website
Los Alamitos cooling center will open this weekend
As a result of the forecasted heat wave this holiday weekend, the City of Los Alamitos will be opening a cooling center. The Community Center, located at 10911 Oak St, Los Alamitos, CA 90720), will be open Saturday, September 3, 2022, through Monday,. September 5, 2022, operating between the hours...
Los Alamitos Sunset Saturdays bring local merchants, family fun to town starting September 10, 2022
Starting Saturday, Sept. 10, Los Alamitos will have a new weekly destination for residents and out-of-town visitors alike: Los Alamitos Sunset Saturdays. Sunset Saturdays will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Pine St. in Los Alamitos, centered at 10932 Pine St. near the intersection of Los Alamitos Blvd. and Katella Ave. Pine will be closed to traffic between Florista St. and just north of Katella Ave. for the event.
Orange County Historical Society to kick off season with The Origins of the Ortega Highway on Thursday, September 8th, 2022
Historian Steve Lech will tell the story of the Ortega Highway at the Orange County Historical Society’s season kick-off event, September 8th, at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona Del Mar. Social hour, light refreshments, and silent auction begin at 6 p.m. Program at 7:30 p.m. The creation of...
Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Sept. 2
It’s another big Friday night of high school football in Orange County and we invite you to visit us often for scores of the games. Football coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter: @ocsportszone and then come back for updates and coverage after the games at OCSPORTSZONE.COM, a free website for Orange County.
City Council, Planning Commission Scrutinize MemorialCare-Led Mixed-Use Project
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
City of Newport Beach Opens Cooling Centers Labor Day Weekend
As high temperatures are expected throughout Orange County, including Newport Beach, this Labor Day weekend, the City of Newport Beach will open three indoor Cooling Centers to the public on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 (and Monday, Sept. 5 if necessary) at the following locations and times:. Marina...
Rossmoor to hold a Meet Your Candidates Night Town Hall event
Rossmoor’s Meet Your Candidates Night Town Hall this year is on Thursday, September 29th in the Rush Park Auditorium. We plan to begin at 6:30 p.m. And prior to the Town Hall we will be posting the answers to the questions you share with us. Some will be submitted to the candidates as written questions and others will be used during the live Town Hall event.
Council to Consider Approving Interim City Manager
Seal Beach City Council District 1 candidate Chris DeSanto releases candidate statement
I am a Seal Beach resident, concerned about our community, standing up to help our fellow residents. I am running for Seal Beach City Council to make our small town, an even better place to live. I am here to listen to you – to be the voice of the people.
Long Beach Symphony announces “Kids Get in Free” RuMBa Foundation Family Concert on October 2, 2022
Long Beach Symphony announced the return of its RuMBa Foundation Family Concert on October 2, 2022 at the Long Beach Terrace Theater. Entitled Symphony Under the Sea, families are encouraged to come dressed in costume to enjoy an afternoon filled with activities and a 45-minute musical performance conducted by Long Beach Symphony Music Director Eckart Preu. This concert will feature familiar and sing-along tunes from Spongebob Squarepants, Little Mermaid, and Moana, along with classical hits by Tchaikovsky, Handel, and Rossini in a setting to be enjoyed by all. Interactive family activities will be held on the Terrace Theater Plaza starting at 1:00pm, before and after the 3:00pm concert. Activities will include an instrument petting zoo, musical games and performances, arts and crafts, hula dancing, kid-friendly food trucks, and creative play areas that invite families to experience and play music together. Plaza presenters include the Aquarium of the Pacific, the Long Beach Ballet, Jewel Box Children’s Theatre, The Growing Experience, Long Beach Public Libraries, and the Box of Boom.
Lakewood cooling centers offer heat relief
A heat wave of high humidity and temperatures in the 90s and above is expected August 31 through next Wednesday, particularly impacting older residents who can feel more distress and often have fewer options for beating the heat. Cooling centers (open to residents of all ages) are available at:. Bloomfield...
The Orange International Street Fair returns tonight on their 50th Anniversary
The popular Orange International Street Fair is back and celebrating their 50th Anniversary, starting tonight, Sep. 2, 2022, at 5 pm. The event will run through Sunday, Sep. 4, when it will finally close down at 10 p.m. The Orange Street Fair features food booths broken down into 16 ethnicities...
PHOTOS: Canyon’s high-flying offense keeps rolling in win over Fullerton
Canyon’s Kayvon Manfared wins the end zone battle with a Fullerton defender. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Fullerton High School’s football team found itself in one of those pick your poison situations Friday night when it hosted Canyon High School, and, as the final score would indicate, there were no good options.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, September 4, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, September 4, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 99. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Highs are forecast to remain very warm to hot until at least next week, very gradually...
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Dorado Still Piling in for Offshore Trips
Side Street Art Studio Looks to Develop, Inspire
Allied Universal hiring more than fifty security professionals in Southern California
Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company in North America, is seeking to hire 50+ security professionals in across Southern California. A $1,000 bonus is available for new hires. The company is holding open house hiring events on September 8th from 10 am to 3 pm at two Allied Universal branches: 10680 Treena Street, Suite #450 in San Diego and 765 The City Drive South, Suite #150 in Orange, California.
Laguna Art Museum Updates
Laguna Art Museum is reaching new heights as a community arts organization with expanded educational offerings, innovative experiences, a robust schedule of exciting exhibitions planned through 2025, and an increased dedication to family programming, so audiences of all ages can expand their connection with art. “The museum has always been...
Friends of OASIS Senior Center to Hold Boutique and Rummage Sale Oct. 7-8
The Friends of OASIS Senior Center will hold its 25th annual boutique and rummage sale October 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day to raise funds to help seniors. Popular items include jewelry, purses, housewares, small appliances, linens, antiques, office supplies, books, toys and holiday items.
2023 Irvine Animal Care Center Wall Calendar
The 2023 Irvine Animal Care Center wall calendar is available for online ordering now through October 15. Calendars will only be sold online for $15 each, plus $4 for shipping. Discounted pricing or reduced shipping costs for multiple calendar purchases is not available at this time. Calendars will be mailed out in November.
