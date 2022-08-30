ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 3, 2022

Individual: 1. Kefimba Cisse, Gateway, 17:52.53; 2. Rowan Gwin, Fox Chapel, 18:07.20; 3. Amberson Bauer, Riverview, 18:35.37; 4. Christopher Barnes, Riverview, 18:52.54; 5. Connor Pivirotto, Plum, 18:53.15; 6. Austin Stuchul, Penn Hills, 19:03.28; 7. Nate Mienke , Plum, 19:04.28; 8. Holden Deasy, Riverview, 19:15.42; 9. Altai Yumak, Fox Chapel, 19:28.28; 10. Max Kaizer, Fox Chapel, 19:40.81.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Sept. 3, 2022: Xander Lefebvre tosses 4 TD passes for Western Beaver

Xander LeFebvre completed four passes — and all four were touchdowns to Dorian McGhee — as Western Beaver (2-0) defeated Shenango (0-2) in a nonconference game Saturday. McGhee’s touchdown receptions were 58, 41, 89 and 3 yards. Tyson Florence rushed for 123 yards and a 66-yard score in the third quarter for the Golden Beavers. Sam Patton threw for 105 yards and a touchdown for Shenango.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland H.S. football notebook: Hempfield putting up points in a hurry

Look down, and you might miss a play. Go to the concession stand, and you might miss a whole drive — maybe two. Hempfield is playing turbo-fast with its no-huddle spread offense, a product of offensive coordinator Ryan Reitz, who began to install the system last year and is seeing its possibilities take form.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

McKeesport gets impressive victory vs. Penn-Trafford

It might have been youth night at Warrior Stadium, but this was big boy football. Running back Bobbie Boyd gave McKeesport a pronounced edge in a statement win for the Tigers. Boyd ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted three passes to lead the Class 4A No. 3 Tigers to a 19-7 victory over Class 5A No. 2 Penn-Trafford on Friday night in Harrison City.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Through the Years: Ken High Memorial Stadium opened to great fanfare 75 years ago

Each Friday throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy. Vince Pisano scored Ken High Memorial Stadium’s first touchdown on a 9-yard run and added another later as 10,000 watched the defending WPIAL champion Red Raiders defeat Central Catholic, 20-6, on Sept. 6, 1947, in the venue’s debut.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bishop Canevin tops Greensburg Central Catholic in matchup of Class A contenders

Last year, on what turned out to be a drive to the WPIAL Class A championship, Bishop Canevin coach Rich Johnson always said that defense was his team’s calling card. That proved to be the case Saturday night as the Crusaders held Greensburg Central Catholic to one first down in the second half — that coming on a pass interference penalty — in a 30-14 victory over the Centurions at Dormont Stadium.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leechburg rolls past Summit Academy as reserves get into the act

After a season-opening loss to Apollo-Ridge, it was bounce-back Saturday for Leechburg. Leechburg scored on all eight first-half possessions and twice more in the second half en route to a resounding 69-0 nonconference victory at Summit Academy. It was the biggest margin of victory and the third-highest point total in the school’s 104-year football history.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Strength and conditioning coaches, trainers bolster Westmoreland County football programs

High school football teams used to use an honor system in the summer months for offseason training. Players promised to work out on their own. Coaches hoped they did. “The offseason dictates everything,” Hempfield coach Mike Brown said. “I mean, kids play other sports, and that’s fine. But training is so important in the summer.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mohawk football season to resume after hazing investigation

Mohawk’s football season will resume after an investigation into allegations of hazing found misconduct was limited to a “small number of individual players” and was not part of a systemic problem, the school district superintendent’s office announced in a statement released Friday. “While the incident is...
