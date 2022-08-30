ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SPORTbible

Wesley Fofana sends Chelsea fan message after debut

Wesley Fofana has delivered a message to Chelsea fans after he made his debut for the club against West Ham. The Frenchman started in the 2-1 win against the Hammers, his first appearance for his new side since he signed from Leicester during the transfer window. Fofana impressed on his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Compilation video of referee Mike Riley's 'scandalous' performance in 2004's 'Battle of the Buffet' goes viral

Manchester United's 2-0 win over Arsenal in October 2004 remains one of the most controversial in Premier League history. United ended the Gunners' unprecedented 49-game unbeaten run in the league with a hard-fought victory at Old Trafford, in a match later dubbed the 'Battle of the Buffet' because of the chaotic post-match scenes that followed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Erik ten Hag hits back at those criticising his Dutch league signings for Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has hit back at those who have criticised his emphasis on signing players from the Eredivisie ahead of the Arsenal clash at Old Trafford. The Dutch manager's focus on recruiting players from the Dutch league for Manchester United has come under criticism, as players who migrate from there to the Premier League historically being very hit or miss.
PREMIER LEAGUE
