Man United fans taunt Jamie Vardy with 'your wife is a grass' and 'Rooney' chants over 'Wagatha Christie' trial
Manchester United fans have taunted Leicester striker Jamie Vardy over his wife Rebekah's failed legal battle against Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen. Watch the video below. In July, Rebekah Vardy lost her High Court libel battle with Coleen Rooney in a case dubbed 'Wagatha Christie'. Rooney, the wife of the former...
Barcelona are unable to register new signing Marcos Alonso as star refuses to leave the club
Barcelona have so far failed in their attempts to offload left back Jordi Alba, which could prevent them from registering potential new signing Marcos Alonso. If Alba agrees to an exit on deadline day, it will pave the way for Barcelona to offload Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea and in turn, bring in Alonso.
"He had some problem" - Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City injury blow sustained in Aston Villa draw
Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad have sustained yet another injury blow. Speaking during post-match reactions on Saturday night, the Catalan coach offered insight into his in-game substitutions. The Premier League champions were held to a frustrating and demanding 1-1 draw at the hands of Steven Gerrard's Aston...
Wayne Rooney 'didn't enjoy' Man United's 8-2 win over Arsenal and admits 'mickey taking' left him 'uncomfortable'
Wayne Rooney says he didn't enjoy Manchester United's 8-2 demolition of Arsenal in 2011, admitting the manner of the victory left him feeling "uncomfortable". Rooney scored a hat-trick on a remarkable afternoon at Old Trafford as a rampant United side inflicted Arsenal's heaviest league defeat since 1927. The Gunners, who...
Alan Shearer absolutely rips into VAR after Chelsea vs. West Ham controversy, he's spot on
Alan Shearer pulled no punches as he ruthlessly slammed VAR following the controversial review in Chelsea's win over West Ham United on Saturday. Check it out below:. The Hammers thought they had earned a hard-fought point at Stamford Bridge when Maxwel Cornet smashed home in the 90th minute. But his...
Phil Jones' Man United career hits rock bottom after Erik ten Hag's ruthless decision
Phil Jones' career at Manchester United has hit a new low following Erik ten Hag's ruthless decision. Jones, who returned to action last season, has yet to feature under Ten Hag following his appointment. And it appears he won't be getting a minutes on the pitch any time soon, having...
Wesley Fofana sends Chelsea fan message after debut
Wesley Fofana has delivered a message to Chelsea fans after he made his debut for the club against West Ham. The Frenchman started in the 2-1 win against the Hammers, his first appearance for his new side since he signed from Leicester during the transfer window. Fofana impressed on his...
Compilation video of referee Mike Riley's 'scandalous' performance in 2004's 'Battle of the Buffet' goes viral
Manchester United's 2-0 win over Arsenal in October 2004 remains one of the most controversial in Premier League history. United ended the Gunners' unprecedented 49-game unbeaten run in the league with a hard-fought victory at Old Trafford, in a match later dubbed the 'Battle of the Buffet' because of the chaotic post-match scenes that followed.
The biggest change in Manchester United's performances since losing 4-0 against Brentford
There is a famous saying that goes “hard work beats talent if talent doesn’t work hard”. This could certainly be applied to Manchester United’s opening two Premier League games of the season. This is said without wanting to sound at all disrespectful to both Brighton and...
Predicted Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Wesley Fofana in contention to make Chelsea debut as Reece James hands Blues boost
Chelsea face West Ham United in their second home match of the Premier League season on Saturday afternoon. The Blues will be hoping to recover after falling to a 2-1 defeat at Southampton on Tuesday. Despite Raheem Sterling putting Chelsea ahead, the Blues collapsed as Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong...
James, Zakaria, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Aubameyang: Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea team news for West Ham clash
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Chelsea are hoping to get back to winning ways after losing 2-1 to Southampton in midweek. West Ham head across the capital for the re-arranged fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw against fellow Londoners Tottenham Hotspur.
How Lisandro Martinez has improved "slow motion" Man United, as defender named most important signing
Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has sung the praises of Lisandro Martinez following his signing from Ajax in the summer. The 24-year-old was a vital cog of Erik ten Hag's title winning team in the Eredivisie last term and looks to be an important player for him at Old Trafford.
Pep Guardiola’s comments on Mikel Arteta go viral again after Arsenal’s stellar start in the Premier League
After Arsenal’s stunning start in the 22/23 Premier League season, Pep Guardiola’s past comments on Mikel Arteta have resurfaced once again. Back in February of 2021, Arteta was under immense pressure as his Arsenal side were faltering in front of our eyes. The Gunners found themselves in the...
Kai Havertz speaks on Chelsea's late win against West Ham
Chelsea match winner Kai Havertz has spoken on his side’s late win against West Ham on Saturday. The German scored the winner against the Hammers in the Blues 2-1 win against their London rivals in what was a dramatic affair at Stamford Bridge. West Ham took the lead through...
Chelsea head of international scouting Scott McLachlan departs after Thomas Tuchel's Petr Cech admission
Chelsea head of international scouts Scott McLachlan has left the club after 11 years, it has been revealed. McLachlan has been at Chelsea for the past 11 years, joining the club from Fulham where he was a technical scout. The move comes following the end of the summer transfer window,...
Every word from Erik ten Hag ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash vs Arsenal
Erik ten Hag spoke to media ahead of Manchester United's sixth Premier League game of the season against Arsenal, where they will be looking for their fourth win in a row. The opposition will cause real problems for the Reds as Mikel Arteta's men remain with a perfect record this campaign so far.
Thomas Tuchel backs brave Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to break Chelsea no.9 curse
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has backed new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to break the number nine curse at the club after confirming his squad number for the season. The 33-year-old completed his permanent move from Barcelona, arriving on deadline day as Chelsea got their man. Scoring 79 goals under Tuchel during...
Thomas Tuchel credits Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell for Chelsea game winning performances vs West Ham
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell for their performances from the bench against West Ham. The Blues struggled, lining up in a 3-5-2 formation with an overload of midfield. Havertz and Chilwell were both named on the bench, with Christian Pulisic and Raheem...
Erik ten Hag hits back at those criticising his Dutch league signings for Manchester United
Erik ten Hag has hit back at those who have criticised his emphasis on signing players from the Eredivisie ahead of the Arsenal clash at Old Trafford. The Dutch manager's focus on recruiting players from the Dutch league for Manchester United has come under criticism, as players who migrate from there to the Premier League historically being very hit or miss.
