Two arrested with gun outside Chauncey Hill Mall

By JOE DUHOWNIK Criminal Justice Editor
 3 days ago
Exponent File Photo

Two people were arrested at the Chauncey Hill Mall Saturday morning after they allegedly battered a group of victims and threatened them with a firearm.

Quentin Stepheny, 21, and Deleon Holmes, 22, were arrested by West Lafayette Police early Saturday morning. Police say Stepheny battered multiple victims who ended up with only minor injuries and spat on one of them while Holmes threatened the group with a gun. WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson didn’t say what the conflict stemmed from or exactly how many victims there were.

The victims described the two to the police, and police later found them in the area with the gun and detained them.

Stepheny was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication and battery, and Holmes was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.

Both were taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail around 3 a.m., and have since been released, according to online jail logs.

The Exponent

The Exponent

