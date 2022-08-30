Read full article on original website
Caddy's hosts beach cleanup across Pinellas County
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Labor day weekend is officially underway and crowds of people are hitting the beaches to enjoy the long weekend. Volunteers across the bay area came out on Saturday morning to make sure they were cleaned up. “This morning I woke up and I decided, let's...
Treasure Island Fire Rescue adopts beagle rescued from Virginia breeding facility
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Say hello to Captain, Treasure Island Fire Rescue's newest member of Station 24. The fire department adopted the beagle who was recently rescued from a Virginia breeding facility that bred thousands of beagles for research and experimentation. The Humane Society of Tampa Bay received 15 of them just last week.
Man caught on video taking bike off front porch in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is looking for a man who was caught on camera taking a bike off the front porch of a home and walking away. Police say the incident happened at a home on South Willow Avenue and the bike was left sitting unsecured.
Summer 2022 was the hottest ever recorded across Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — Heat and humidity are synonymous with Florida in the summertime, but even by our standards, it was a hot summer across the Tampa Bay area. As the calendar flips over to September we can now look back and finalize the numbers of what was an exceptionally hot summer.
Robot servers are rolling through Tampa Bay area restaurants
TAMPA, Fla. — If a robot delivers your food to the table, do you still have to tip?. It's a question that more restaurant-goers in the Tampa Bay area may soon need to consider. Two tech companies spoke about the future of robots in restaurants at a Florida-Israel Business...
Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes to adhere to Labor Day weekend schedule
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Changes are coming to Selmon Expressway traffic this Labor Day weekend. The Reversible Express Lanes (REL) on the Selmon Expressway will open in the eastbound direction at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, and will remain in the eastbound direction until 6 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Clearwater apartment catches on fire after lightning strike
CLEARWATER, Fla. — An apartment complex in Clearwater had quite a scare Saturday night following a lightning strike. The National Weather Service reported a fire caused by a lightning strike at the Melrose on the Bay Apartment Houses. The roof of the apartment complex was damaged by the flames...
Archaeologists confirm at least 328 graves from Black cemetery on Clearwater business property
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Archaeologists on Wednesday confirmed they found an additional 258 graves from a destroyed African American cemetery underneath a Clearwater business property and extending out to the adjacent paved road. This brings the total number of discovered graves from the St. Matthews Baptist Church Cemetery to 328.
NWS: 'Downburst' occurred where storm damage reported in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. — Two Bradenton communities experienced heavy storm damage as thunderstorms passed through Manatee County Friday afternoon. From roofs to outdoor furniture, it was all tossed from mobile and manufactured homes at around 2:20 p.m. in Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. Video recorded by an EMS first responder in Manatee County showed palm trees flailing in the wind as lightning struck and the rain continued to fall.
Clearwater police rescue alligator found on side of the road
CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's just another day in Florida when an alligator is found in an unusual area. The Clearwater Police Department said in a Facebook post that they found and rescued a small alligator on the side of a road on U.S. 19 near State Road 950 on Monday morning.
Tracking Labor Day weekend travel at Tampa International Airport
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport is expecting another busy weekend leading up to Labor Day. The airport is expecting 340,000 passengers, which is one percent more than last year's numbers. Staff said passenger numbers now meet or exceed pre-pandemic traffic on peak days. While travel in September and...
Sarasota father, daughter arrested after raccoon burned alive in viral video
SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota County father and daughter were arrested after a video showing them burning a raccoon alive in a dumpster went viral, according to the sheriff's office. "It's obviously a heinous case," Sarasota Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said at a news conference on Friday. Hoffman said the...
AAA brings back 'Tow to Go' program for Labor Day weekend
TAMPA, Fla. — Just in time for Labor Day weekend, AAA is bringing back its Tow to Go program to keep drunk drivers off the road. Anyone needing to get from point A to point B after having a few drinks will have a way of safely getting there.
FDOT installing about 880 posts along Gandy Beach to help protect mangroves
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You'll see some crews working along Gandy Beach for the next week as posts are installed to keep people from parking their cars in the mangroves amid environmental concerns. The bollards, or wooden posts, will prevent vehicles from further damaging mangroves and help lessen the...
USF study: Oyster reefs threatened by changes to Florida's climate
TAMPA, Fla. — Researchers with the University of South Florida say oyster reefs in Tampa Bay and along the Gulf Coast are facing a serious threat from changes to Florida's climate. Temperatures are increasing globally, and cold weather freezes and extremes in Florida are diminishing, which is a strong...
Florida Blue v. BayCare: How the struggle between healthcare giants could affect you
TAMPA, Fla. — A back-and-forth between two big players in the Florida healthcare field has recently gone public — a pretty unconventional move as far as insurance contract negotiations go. And if Florida Blue and BayCare don't settle their feud soon, thousands of people in the Tampa Bay...
Tropical Depression Five forms in the Atlantic
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Right on cue with the first day of September and as we get ever closer to the peak of hurricane season, things continue to heat up in the Atlantic. Tropical Depression Five formed in the northern Atlantic Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was previously designated as Invest 93-L, which had a high chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, which includes a tropical depression, tropical storm or hurricane.
More than 300k gallons of wastewater spilled in Sarasota bayou
SARASOTA, Fla. — About 340,000 gallons of wastewater were spilled in the storm drainage system and a bayou in Sarasota at around 9:30 a.m. Friday, the city of Sarasota said in a news release. Crews with the city's utility department responded to a report of a 16-inch diameter pressurized...
Infrastructure projects to replace old pipes, fix roads underway in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — As the City of Tampa grows, transportation leaders say major work is needed on our pipes Some pipes are a hundred years old. It’s why work is underway to replace aging pipes and make roads safer. The goal is to provide cleaner water, better fire protection and safer streets.
Historical lynching marker unveiled along Tampa Riverwalk
TAMPA, Fla. — A marker created to remember a man lynched during the Jim Crow era was unveiled Monday morning in downtown Tampa. The Tampa-Hillsborough Community Remembrance Project hosted a ceremony along the Riverwalk at Doyle Carlton Drive and W. Laurel Street explaining the history behind the marker. It...
