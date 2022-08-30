ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Right on cue with the first day of September and as we get ever closer to the peak of hurricane season, things continue to heat up in the Atlantic. Tropical Depression Five formed in the northern Atlantic Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was previously designated as Invest 93-L, which had a high chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, which includes a tropical depression, tropical storm or hurricane.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO