ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Manatee County, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Manatee County, FL
Pets & Animals
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Cortez, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Sea Turtle#Mote Marine Laboratory#Manatee
10 Tampa Bay

NWS: 'Downburst' occurred where storm damage reported in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — Two Bradenton communities experienced heavy storm damage as thunderstorms passed through Manatee County Friday afternoon. From roofs to outdoor furniture, it was all tossed from mobile and manufactured homes at around 2:20 p.m. in Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. Video recorded by an EMS first responder in Manatee County showed palm trees flailing in the wind as lightning struck and the rain continued to fall.
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tracking Labor Day weekend travel at Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport is expecting another busy weekend leading up to Labor Day. The airport is expecting 340,000 passengers, which is one percent more than last year's numbers. Staff said passenger numbers now meet or exceed pre-pandemic traffic on peak days. While travel in September and...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
10 Tampa Bay

Tropical Depression Five forms in the Atlantic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Right on cue with the first day of September and as we get ever closer to the peak of hurricane season, things continue to heat up in the Atlantic. Tropical Depression Five formed in the northern Atlantic Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was previously designated as Invest 93-L, which had a high chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, which includes a tropical depression, tropical storm or hurricane.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Historical lynching marker unveiled along Tampa Riverwalk

TAMPA, Fla. — A marker created to remember a man lynched during the Jim Crow era was unveiled Monday morning in downtown Tampa. The Tampa-Hillsborough Community Remembrance Project hosted a ceremony along the Riverwalk at Doyle Carlton Drive and W. Laurel Street explaining the history behind the marker. It...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy