Here's what's happening with Bloomington area teams for Aug. 29-Sept. 3

Saturday, Sept. 3

Football

PEOTONE (ILL.) 26, EDGEWOOD 25: Heartbreaking loss for Mustangs, who force five turnovers and score 19 points in the third quarter to go up 25-13. But Edgewood (1-2) couldn't stop two long drives by the Blue Devils in the fourth quarter. Peotone rushed for 248 yards and threw for 77. Edgewood ran for 130 and passed for 139, but 184 of those yards came on three TD plays of 59, 39 and 86 in the third. Gabe Drew rushed for 122 yards and a TD on 14 carries and caught another TD pass for 59 yards.

Boys' soccer

HOOSIER CUP: All games cancelled due to weather.

SOUTHPORT AT BLOOMINGTON SOUTH: Cancelled due to weather.

Girls' soccer

HOOSIER CUP: All games cancelled due to weather.

Boys' cross country

COLUMBUS NORTH INVITATIONAL: All races cancelled due to weather.

LAFAYETTE HARRISON INVITATIONAL: No. 13 Bloomington South easily won the team title with 78 points to 109 for Goshen, 119 for No. 14 Portage and 133 for No. 17 Lake Central. Ryan Rheam was second in 15:50 to lead four Panthers in the top 25. Other South: 7. Jack Gildea 16:05; 12. Hunter Tabor 16:29; 24. Joe Zinkan 16:50; 33. Jake Keller 17:15. Complete results at milesplit.com

Girls' cross country

COLUMBUS NORTH INVITATIONAL: All races cancelled due to weather.

LAFAYETTE HARRISON INVITATIONAL: No. 11 Bloomington South was third with 102 points, trailing only No. 15 Zionsvlle (40) and Lake Central (86). Lily Myers second in 18:49 to a top-10 finisher from state last year. Twins Jasmine and Aurelia Martoglio went 13-17 in 20:02 and 20:08 respectively. Clara Graham was 28th (20:42) and Chloe Borders 48th (21:37).

Friday, Sept. 2

Football

TERRE HAUTE SOUTH 32, BLOOMINGTON NORTH 20: Slow start and turnovers doomed Cougars (1-2, 0-1) in CI loss. Braves led 14-7 at halftime and went up 27-10 heading into the fourth. Dash King was 23-of-31 for 225 yards but was also picked off three times. North was held to 108 yards rushing, 55 from JT Storm, 30 from Nolan Coy. Aidan Steinfeld had six catches for 79 yards, Jarno Hicks six for 57 and Storm five for 34 and a TD.

NORTH DAVIESS 12, EASTERN GREENE 2: T-Birds were stymied on offense in the Southwest Conference matchup, coming up with only a safety on intentional grounding in the end zone by the Cougars in the second quarter. North Daviess (2-1, 2-0) had touchdowns in the second quarter and with 10:42 to go.

CONFERENCE INDIANA

Bloomington South 55, Terre Haute North 7

Columbus North 47, Southport 14

WESTERN INDIANA CONFERENCE

Owen Valley 41, Indian Creek 39 (OT)

Northview 28, Sullivan 7

Greencastle 46, West Vigo 14

Cloverdale 29, Brown County 27

South Putnam 52, North Putnam 20

North Daviess 12, Eastern Greene 2

OTHERS

Bedford North Lawrence 19, Jeffersonville 18

Columbus East 34, Seymour 12

Linton 52, Monrovia 27

Martinsville 28, Greenwood 14

Complete list of Friday's scores at indianahsfootball.homestead.com/

Boys' soccer

HOOSIER CUP

Pool NM1: Pike 2, Bloomington North 0

Pool NM2: Mooresville 8, Edgewood 0

Crossover: Bloomington North JV 4, West Vigo 1

All Saturday matches were canceled due to weather.

Girls' soccer

HOOSIER CUP

Pool JK10: Bloomington South 3, East Central 1

Pool GP11: Fort Wayne Concordia 6, Edgewood 0

All Saturday matches were canceled due to weather.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Volleyball

EDGEWOOD 3, TERRE HAUTE NORTH 0: Mustangs don't waste anytime taking down THN, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12, snapping Patriots' six-match win streak. Kaiden Harrington 11 kills, four blocks and nine digs to lead Edgewood, while Olivia Edgeman has seven kills; Kendal Ash has five kills and five aces; Gracie Farmer four blocks and six aces and Adia May had 19 assists.

EASTERN GREENE 3, NORTH KNOX 0: Eastern Greene (4-7) won its third straight, taking down the Warriors, 25-6, 25-18, 25-19.

LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 3, CROSSPOINTE CHRISTIAN 2: An 11-0 service run by Marissa Webb to start Set 5 helped LCA finally put away the match, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-25, 15-10. Claire Beretta had five aces, 34 assists and three blocks for the Lions (4-5). Ava Fritz had 11 digs; Victoria Mann 11 digs, seven kills; Emilee Spurlock four aces, three blocks, 13 kills; Webb three aces, four blocks, seven kills and Charlotte Wiser 11 kills.

BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 3, SOUTHPORT 0: The Panthers picked up a CI win, pulling away 25-23, 25-19, 25-16. Cadence Ast had 14 kills and three aces for South (3-5). London Mitchell fired seven aces and had 14 assists and eight digs. Riley Walker had 15 digs, Raine Rolen had six kills and Paige Washington had 14 assists and six digs.

Boys' soccer

BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 5, TERRE HAUTE NORTH 2: The Patriots stunned No. 14 South with a goal just six minutes in, but the Panthers (6-0-1) led 2-1 by halftime and extended the lead to 5-1 with 19 minutes left to cruise to a CI win.

Boys' tennis

BLOOMINGTON NORTH 4, TERRE HAUTE NORTH 1: Cougars get a pair of 6-3, 6-3 wins at doubles to remain undefeated (6-0, 2-0) in CI contest. North at Center Grove for two on Saturday, then host No. 11 South next Tuesday.

BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 4, TERRE HAUTE SOUTH 1: No. 11 Panthers in control at four spots to pick up another CI victory.

EDGEWOOD 3, LINTON 2: Mustangs get wins at singles from Mitch Deckard (6-4, 6-0), Quinn Norris (6-0, 6-2) and Andrew Paul (6-2, 6-2).

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Girls' soccer

BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 6, TERRE HAUTE NORTH 0: South (4-1-1, 1-0 CI) led 3-0 by halftime and kept the pedal to the medal. Annalise Coyne put the No. 13 Panthers on top for good with 33:11 left in the opening half, then Helen Cutshall buried the No. 18 Patriots with two goals in the final 8:50 of the half. Emma Shaw (PK) and Katherine Lacy made it 5-0 just eight minutes after the break.

Boys' tennis

BLOOMINGTON NORTH 5, GREENWOOD 0: The Cougars remained undefeated but not by much in a few cases. Only Nick Shirley (6-1, 6-1) had a decisive edge in both sets. Esteban Crespo (6-4, 6-3) and Connor Shin (7-6, 6-2) pulled out their singles matches while Casey McIntyre and Brady Murphy escaped 6-1, 7-6.

BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 5, SOUTHPORT 0: Cardinals won just one game against No. 11 team in the state.

Girls' golf

BLOOMINGTON NORTH 192, BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 207: Split decision at the Bloomington Country Club with South's Melanie Southern edging North's Darian Lafferty for medalist honors 39 to 40.

Volleyball

DANVILLE 3, SEVEN OAKS 0: Seven Oaks had a rough road trip, 25-6, 25-8, 25-7, against a Warrior squad that won its eighth straight after an 0-5 start.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Cross country

EDGEWOOD INVITATIONAL (BOYS): Edgewood prevailed on a muggy night, putting five in the top eight to score 25 points and top Brown County (37) in the 15-team meet. Eastern Greene was seventh (205), Bloomington Bobcats Homeschool eighth (209) and Seven Oaks was ninth (230). BC's Chase Austin won with a 16:53.34 with Edgewood's Caleb Webb (17:26.07) and Zane Meyer (17:43.33) next. Meyer won the sprint for third by .4 of a second. Jackson Klinger and Josh Kohne went 5-6 and Carson Sigman was ninth. Complete results at abtiming.com

EDGEWOOD INVITATIONAL (GIRLS): Clara Crain led five Mustangs who crossed in the top 15 to earn the team title with 26 points to 58 for Eastern Greene. Lighthouse and Seven Oaks did not hav a team score. Crain won in 19:35.73, with Hannah Crain third (20:31.85) behind Linton's Peyton Smith (20:13.10). Ester Crane (21:15.40) and Lilyanna Blais (21:33.46) went 7-8 to pace the T-Birds while Riley Haskett and Allison Bland were 9-10 for Edgewood. Complete results at abtiming.com

Volleyball

BLOOMINGTON NORTH 3, COLUMBUS NORTH 0: The Cougars (5-4, 1-1) had to work hard to get the Conference Indiana win, 25-21, 25-23, 25-13.

BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 3, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 0: Big win on the road for the Panthers (2-5), who get 11 kills each from Keira May and Cadence Ast and 11 from Raine Rolen (who hit .667). Rolen also had two aces and three of the Panthers' 11 blocks. Riley Walker had 15 digs, May nine. Paige Washington had 17 assists and London Mitchell 11. Brownstown falls to 4-5

EASTERN GREENE 3, ORLEANS 0: T-Birds finish strong at home with a 27-25, 25-16, 25-13 win.

LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 3, DUGGER UNION 2: Lighthouse was on its way to a sweep when Dugger made it interesting but the Lions (3-5) prevailed in the Southern Roads Conference contest, 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 23-25, 15-8. Claire Beretta had 30 assists and three aces for LCA. Ava Fritz had 15 digs and Lizzie Billingsley had 12. Emilee Spurlock had nine kills, two aces; Victoria Mann had seven kills and Marissa Webb six.

MOORESVILLE CHRISTIAN 3, SEVEN OAKS 0: Mooresville Christian prevails, 25-19, 25-23, 25-11. Mary Brunner had seven aces for the Firehawks (1-2), while MaryElla Spaetti had five digs.

Boys' soccer

BLOOMINGTON NORTH 3, TERRE HAUTE SOUTH 2: Dramatic CI win for the Cougars (4-2-1, 1-1) who tie the game at 2 with 26 minutes left and hit the go-ahead goal just four minutes later and hang on.

EDGEWOOD 5, BROWN COUNTY 1: Edgewood picks up its first win of the season after opening 0-4. Mustangs led 4-1 at halftime and cruised in the WIC contest.

BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 5, MARTINSVILLE 2: CJ Santago and Joe Digiorgio each scored twice for the Panthers, who led 2-0 by halftime. Owen Caldwell had four saves, including one on a PK.

Boys' tennis

INDIAN CREEK 4, EDGEWOOD 1: Indian Creek finished off Monday's rain-delayed WIC match. Andrew Paul had Edgewood's lone win, rallying for a 2-6, 6-0, 6-2 decision at 3 singles.

Girls' golf

INDIAN CREEK 204, EDGEWOOD 204, SOUTH PUTNAM 210: At Cascades, Indian Creek won the fifth-score tiebreaker with a 55. Candace Rosemeier had a 46 and Jaylyn Robinson a 48 to lead the Mustangs.

Monday, Aug. 29

Girls' soccer

BLOOMINGTON NORTH 4, EDGEWOOD 0: Bloomington North needed to start thinking inside the box. For the first 10 minutes of Monday's girls' soccer contest at Edgewood, the Cougars took several shots on goal from long distance, none finding the space between the pipes. So North head coach Jeff Thomas had a word or two with his players about working the ball within the 18-yard box before laying the lumber.

It worked as North scored four goals in 18 minutes to secure the win in a game stopped with 7:23 left in the first half due to lightning and storms popping up in the Ellettsville area. Chloe Hendrix-Petry had the first and last goals and two assists. Talya Chaveas and Sarah Goldsworthy also had a goal and Erica Urheim and Izzy Himebaugh picked up assists.

Volleyball

EDGEWOOD 3, WEST VIGO 0: The Mustangs cruised to a WIC road win, 25-6, 25-12, 25-13. Kaiden Harrington had a field day for Edgewood (11-3, 2-1), bashing 19 kills with a .731 hitting percentage, three aces. Olivia Edgeman had six kills and five digs. Alyna Flynn fired six aces and had six digs. Senior Adia May had three aces and 12 assists, which put her over the 1,000 mark for career.

