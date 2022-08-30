ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

MISSING PERSON: Deputies reopen 1989 Missing Person case

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in a missing person case from 1989. Robert Fulton Browning is described as a White male, who was 53-years-old at the time of his disappearance.

According to deputies, Browning was last reported walking away from his home on November 27, 1989, after an argument. Browning has not been seen or heard from since.

At that time, he stood six feet tall, weighed 235 pounds, and possessed brown hair and gray eyes. Before his disappearance, Browning moved to Monroe, La. from Indiana and was employed by the local General Motors plant.

The investigation conducted at the time of the disappearance did not develop any information as to the circumstances of his disappearance. If anyone have information concerning the whereabouts of Browning or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

