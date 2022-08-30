S.C. Prep Football Media Poll
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (19)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Hillcrest
4. Byrnes
5. Dorman
6. Sumter
7. Gaffney
8. TL Hanna
9. Spartanburg
10. Summerville
Others receiving votes: River Bluff, Lexington, Mauldin, White Knoll, Socastee, Clover JL Mann
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (17)
2. Northwestern (2)
3. AC Fora
4. West Florence
5. South Florence
6. Hartsville
7. Irmo
8. Catawba Ridge
9. James Island
10. (tie) Indian Land
10. (tie) Ridge View
Others receiving votes: York, Wilson, Greenwood, Westside, Greenville, South Aiken, Pickens, West Ashley, Riverside Myrtle Beach
Class 3A
1. Daniel (17)
2. Camden (2)
3. Dillon
4. Powdersville
5. Clinton
6. Gilbert
7. Seneca
8. Woodruff
9. Hanahan
10. Beaufort
Others receiving votes: Brookland-Cayce, Chapman, Union County, Belton Honea Path, Chester, Crestwood, Lower Richland, Manning, Marlboro County, Pendleton, Wren, Aynor
Class 2A
1. Saluda (6)
2. Abbeville (2)
3. Oceanside Collegiate (7)
4. Barnwell (3)
5. Fairfield Central
6. Gray Collegiate
7. Wade Hampton
8. Cheraw
9. Buford
10. Silver Bluff
Others receiving votes: Marion, Woodland, Pelion, Pageland Central, Newberry, Chesterfield, Lee Central, Landrum, Andrew Jackson, Crescent, Strom Thurmond
Class A
1. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (14)
2. Christ Church (1)
3. Southside Christian (3)
4. Whale Branch
5. Johnsonville
6. St. Joseph’s
7. Baptist Hill
8. Lamar
9. Lewisville (1)
10. Lake View
Others receiving votes: Latta, Calhoun County, Estill, Whitmire, Ridge Spring-Monetta
Voters this week: Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News), Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Cola Daily/Prep RedZone), Cody Estremera (Greenwood Index Journal), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Justin Jarrett (LowCo Sports), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), Gene Knight (WRHI), James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)
